The Cease-Fire is an Iranian Victory, Not an Israeli-American Victory
Once again, the Mullahs in Iran gain at the bargaining table what they cannot gain on the battlefield.
  
The MAGA Coalition Agrees on Very Little
Because it's not a coalition based on specific policies. Rather, it's an anti-Marxist movement that doesn't even really understand itself.
  
The Postmodern Left is in an Extinction Burst
I'm taking liberty applying individual behavioral phenomena to an entire political group but I think there must be a collective effect as well.
  
No, the Annual Threat Assessment On Iran Does Not Say Iran's Nuke Program is Not a Threat
I go into the deets, Steve Bannon and others are quoting one part of the report, and end up getting this wrong.
  
March 2025

No MAGA Agenda in Congress, American Trade Crisis and The Epic City Muslim Center in Texas
War for the West Daily!!
  
IBM Layoffs, British Veteran Goes to Jail for Two Years for FB Post & California Taxes EVs
War for the West Daily - 3-25=25
  
Russian Hating Has Been U.S. Policy since 1997 and Our Leaders Lie to You About It
In this vid I lay out the history of our policy towards Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union. We've allowed Eastern Euro Russian haters to use…
  
January 2025

December 2024

