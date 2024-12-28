War for the West
The Cease-Fire is an Iranian Victory, Not an Israeli-American Victory
Once again, the Mullahs in Iran gain at the bargaining table what they cannot gain on the battlefield.
Jun 24
•
War for the West
5
1
The MAGA Coalition Agrees on Very Little
Because it's not a coalition based on specific policies. Rather, it's an anti-Marxist movement that doesn't even really understand itself.
Jun 23
•
War for the West
7
5
The Postmodern Left is in an Extinction Burst
I'm taking liberty applying individual behavioral phenomena to an entire political group but I think there must be a collective effect as well.
Jun 21
•
War for the West
7
23
No, the Annual Threat Assessment On Iran Does Not Say Iran's Nuke Program is Not a Threat
I go into the deets, Steve Bannon and others are quoting one part of the report, and end up getting this wrong.
Jun 19
•
War for the West
1
9:13
March 2025
No MAGA Agenda in Congress, American Trade Crisis and The Epic City Muslim Center in Texas
War for the West Daily!!
Mar 27
•
War for the West
4
1
15:31
IBM Layoffs, British Veteran Goes to Jail for Two Years for FB Post & California Taxes EVs
War for the West Daily - 3-25=25
Mar 25
•
War for the West
10
1
16:52
Russian Hating Has Been U.S. Policy since 1997 and Our Leaders Lie to You About It
In this vid I lay out the history of our policy towards Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union. We've allowed Eastern Euro Russian haters to use…
Mar 6
•
War for the West
4
2
23:07
January 2025
Why doesn't the British upper class care about the sexual assault of British working class white girls?
Short answer: It's virtue signaling.
Jan 11
•
War for the West
19
3
10:38
My COVID Vax Injury and Recovery
I'm quite tired of the smug jerks who insult me for making the choice to get two Pfizer shots.
Jan 4
•
War for the West
10
32
Deep Dive on TechBros, Trump and MAGA
It's complicated...
Jan 4
•
War for the West
1
42:18
December 2024
Explaining The Cleansing of American White Men From Tech: A Primer
Wake up.
Dec 28, 2024
•
War for the West
14
6
11:45
Explaining Judith Butler's Gender Trouble for Normal People
In this video I break down Butler's revolutionary and bizarre ideas about gender and sex that are being taught as ground truth to kids in our schools…
Dec 16, 2024
•
War for the West
5
18:04
