I see a lot of writers straining to connect the threads between the Diddy verdict and the Kohlberg plea deal. This is a textbook example of “correlation is not causation.”

Diddy? Prosecutors overreached based on the evidence and witnesses they had. Plenty of people in the cheap seats—who know nothing about the actual legal strategy or case details—were quick to call it a setup. A conspiracy to protect the people shown in Diddy's videos. Because, you know... it’s 2025.

But the jury had its say. You can believe Maureen Comey pulled off some kind of legal sorcery, but there is ZERO evidence for that. If you want to pursue that angle, go ahead—just know you’re putting your credibility on the line.

Kohlberg? His lawyer struck a hard-nosed plea deal with prosecutors to avoid the public spectacle of a trial. It seems the main motivation was sparing his parents the humiliation of testifying about their son and his final days.

Kohlberg always had the option to take a deal. His legal team negotiated a quiet, unsensational resolution, and now he’s going away for at least 50 years.

So I have to ask: What exactly are you all upset about? How is your sense of justice being offended?

Did you actually listen to the so-called victim testimony in the Diddy trial? Many were willing participants. If you were on that jury, you'd have seen how they put themselves in these situations—and stayed. I have no sympathy for people who don’t report crimes and then demand justice years or decades later. But don’t tell me “Diddy would get you.” He’s not the mafia. He’s just a dopey rapper. They could’ve moved away from LA.

They wanted the money, the lifestyle, the access to power and fame. And yes, Diddy exploited that greed and abused people. But the truth is far more complicated than the hysterics are letting on today.

For the record: sex trafficking and RICO are two of the most abused tools in a prosecutor’s kit. Diddy hired prostitutes who willingly participated. The fact that he flew them somewhere turns it into “trafficking.” Remember when that word used to mean someone was kidnapped or coerced into sex work? Those days are gone. Now it means any prostitution that crosses state lines.

RICO? It criminalizes being organized. It lets prosecutors stack charges and punish you more harshly—without having to prove each crime to a jury. It was built to go after the mafia, but now it gets rolled out in celebrity cases like Diddy’s.

So no, I don’t see these two cases as some mile marker on America’s moral decline.

Why not?

Because there’s no actual evidence for that.

I know, I’m weird—I require evidence.