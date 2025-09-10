Bottom line up front: Our legal system's failure to deal with mentally ill people/criminals and the ideas of Critical Race Theory and Critical Legal Theory that are accepted as 'ground truth' by the Dem Left today are the ultimate causes of this horror.

Lets start with what a Magistrate Judge in NC is and how Teresa Stokes becomes one: In North Carolina, a magistrate is an independent judicial officer who handles various civil and criminal matters within a county's district court, such as setting bail, issuing search warrants, conducting probable cause hearings, and hearing some traffic and limited civil cases. Unlike elected judges, magistrates are nominated by the clerk of superior court, appointed by the senior resident superior court judge. They are not required to be lawyers.

Let's see who appointed her: Stokes was nominated by Clerk Elisa Chinn-Gary, who has led race-equity workshops and regularly engages in Racial Justice activism.

Stokes was appointed by Judge Carla Archie, a Democrat, member of AKA, the Leftist activist, Democrat loving sorority of black woman, with a PAC that backs Democrats like Kamala and Hank Young. She received a "Diversity Champion Award" in 2019 and has long been an activist.

Stokes herself has many Leftist activist associations (too many to lay out here) on the issues of mental illness, addiction and racial justice. Of course Archie and Chinn-Gary are fans - they are 'birds of a feather'. This is a hard-left, activist-oriented chain of influence.

Radical Ideology Drives Them: The Democrat Left has internalized and operationalized Critical Race and Legal Theory (two distinct concepts in their philosophy), and they govern and lead from that POV. The media voices that support them went to the same schools where this was pounded into their brains too.

The assailant's history: DeCarlos Brown was accurately diagnosed as a schizophrenic. He was well known to LE in the area who are INTENSELY frustrated with the current 'system'. They decry cashless bail regularly and the inability of the system to place the mentally ill criminals into mental health facilities where we can be safe from them, getting the treatment they need.

Contrary to what you are being told, DeCarlos's 'crime' in Jan '25 was nonviolent, calling 9/11 without cause, a misdemeanor. The idea that one can hold him without bail on this kind of charge is far fetched in any jurisdiction.

Interestingly, the public defender handling the case raised concerns about DeCarlo's mental health in July '25, but the court cannot to just throw him in jail without bail on such a minor charge, and almost never does in any court in the U.S.. It's a separate court process that Stokes would not even adjudicate to make such a finding but the laws in NC make this very hard to do.

Be clear, using bail as a catch all public safety mechanism is not the purpose of bail. Bail exists to ensure a defendant shows up for trial. Stokes is an activist on these matters and sees all of this through a social worker's lens. She sees 'injustice' in how black people and the mentally ill are dealt with in our system. Of course she's reluctant to lock DeCarlo up on the minor charge in front of her, but with the charges he faced this was not a 'radical' decision on its face.

But to listen to many Right wing 'voices', you'd think the Jan '25 charge was not a minor misdemeanor.

I hope I do not need to say that I'm horrified by this murder - I am horrified beyond words. The idea that violent, deranged people like DeCarlos are allowed to run amok is terrifying to me, tbh.

What are the actual key lessons of this senseless slaughter:

1. Courts, prosecutors, LE and judges can only operate within the laws our LEGISLATURES pass, and governors/POTUS/mayors sign - yes? Why have our legislators and executive leaders in govt failed to deal with the absurd laws that allow such people to run free?

Much of this situation stems from Leftist lawfare that stripped us of the ability to put such people into mental health treatment facilities in the first place, I know. But none of that was 'on the docket' when DeCarlos was in court. In NC, when they do try do this, usually in an emergency room, it takes 18 days on average to even find a 'bed'. There is no capacity in 'the system' to scale that up currently.

So if you did find a way to have the courts do this more often, there is no place to put them in most states.

2. It's also true that the Leftist activist chain of influence and power that puts people like Teresa Stokes a judgeship is utterly soaked in 'Critical Race/Legal Theory' based ideology. They see the perpetrators of crime as victims, pathologizing anti-social violent behavior as only born of mental illness and social issues. This flies in the face of what we know about mental illness.

Many schizophrenics aren't violent, and many do not think taking their violent impulses out on white people is justified. DeCarlos's commentary after the killing, noting that "I got that white girl' is suggestive of a racial motivation on his behalf. Given how anti-whiteness and 'systemic' racism are pushed nonstop in our society by Democrat, Leftist politicians, media types and activists (most of who go to the same schools), I say a big chunk of the blame for this horrific slaughter lays with Left/Dems.

Their hysterical activism and bias also makes it difficult for the Right/Republicans to act because most of them are so stupid and disengaged from these issues intellectually that they cannot make good arguments against the Left's views. Calling Republicans racists and monsters shuts them down cuz they don't have good counter-arguments.

Think about it: Where is the non-profit from the Right trying to deal with the mentally ill similar to what Stokes was doing? There isn't one. Where is the unified voice, counter-ideology and critique of the core of these radical ideas from the Right? Weak at best and most Republican politicians and activists cannot even form accurate arguments against the Left's ideology Most do not even understand the ideas of the Left.

So, this entire issue has largely been ceded to the Left. The left basically owns the space of dealing with mentally ill and driving 'social justice' into our courts. The Right sits there and screams but loses the argument most of the time because they are stupid and lazy. The solution: We must pass national legislation and state legislation to make it possible to incarcerate the mentally ill criminals among us in treatment centers - not prisons.

One of the massive problems our prisons deal with is that they are a dumping ground for the mentally ill, and they are not designed to treat them. As well, the Right largely leaves civil society action on causes like this to churches but it's so insufficient. There is so much money slushing around on the right to support politicians but actual civic engagement on this issue in communities is utterly absent.

Judge Stokes, like it or not, was dedicated to trying to deal with this from a Leftist POV by dedicating her life to it. Which is how she got appointed in the first place. Find me a Right winger similarly disposed...

Can you see how the vacuum created by a lack of legislative action from the Right and zero civil society engagement cedes this field to the Left? Most of the mass shooters - trans or not - are also mentally ill and could/should have already been institutionalized. This is a much bigger issue than the brutal killing of that beautiful young woman.

NB on the DOJ actions: The DoJ charges are not based on civil rights violations. Rather, they are based on the fact that the murder occurred on a 'mass transit vehicle' carrying passengers and is considered violence against a mass transportation system engaged in interstate commerce. While I believe this guy should be removed from society, making this a federal crime on that basis seems strange. I get the Feds are trying to plug the gap the locals/states are creating but still, this isn’t a tractable way to get there at scale.

I hope this provided some good insight for you on the underlying drivers of this horror.