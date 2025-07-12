I find it astonishing how many people are bought into absolute mythology about Epstein. Facts still matter to me. Read up on the ‘Probable Cause Affadavit’ Palm Beach cops submitted for Epstein’s arrest warrant.

What you see is that he was seeing as many as 3 different girls a day, he was a billionaire sex addict. He had a cabal of girls who ran it for him. The girsl were engaging in under age prostitution, but came and went as they pleased. He videoed them and took pics of them, there are naked pics of the girls all over his home.

Notice there is ZERO evidence of other men or women participating or even any mention of it.

Numerous girls recruited other girls - which could leave them charged with sex trafficking. Many were over 18 cuz they stayed around and kept coming back for more money for years.

Read this and tell me where you see anything other than a billionaire pervert and teen girls volunteering to service him for cash. Of course, under age prostitution is awful and it’s statutory rape. Yup. But the rest of your crazy claims? Where’s your evidence?