I’ve been working very hard to ignore GenZers boomer hate and mindless, superficial takes on every issue in the world—issues they clearly don't understand a damn thing about.

But it's getting harder each day. Just saw one claim they were "born into the worst economic conditions in history." Oh really? My dad was born during the Great Depression, dipsticks.

Me? I was in Buffalo, NY, in 1981 with 23% unemployment in the city itself, going to college with ZERO financial support. I did have a scholarship that covered tuition only but the rest was up to me. I needed to get a job immediately so I could eat. I applied to over 50 places—minimum wage jobs—and got nothing.

Finally, I landed a job for $3.40/hr at a Stop-n-Go convenience store in 'da hood, working 11 PM to 7 AM on weekends. I competed with 50 other people for that job, including a 38-year-old guy with three kids who’d just had his final layoff from the rubber plant that had closed for good. I felt bad getting the job instead of him. The look on his face is etched into my memory as we sat next to each other waiting for the interview.

I was robbed at gunpoint. There was one five-day stretch where I slept just four hours—between school, work, and trying to make enough money to eat. I used speed to function.

I walked four miles back and forth to campus when I couldn’t afford the bus fare. I’d often run out of money before payday and survive on just a couple of dollars' worth of food.

I never talk about it or complain, and I never feel sorry for myself. I don’t think my dad’s generation screwed me—he was just trying to make it in this effed-up economy too. He was an early victim of outsourcing and offshoring as he worked in the steel and lead business, selling to the massive number of manufacturers and jobbers in the NYC metro area.

By the late ’60s, the domestic metals business collapsed and moved offshore, and those manufacturers and jobbers were either leaving or going out of business at an alarming rate. I watched him work three crap jobs at one point, 80–90 hours a week. He never complained either.

For a long time, I’ve been super empathetic to the horrible economy these kids are walking into. I never voted for any of this crap and I’ve fought it politically my whole life. But now? I’m just a boomer they hate—who, in their minds, lived the life of Reilly.

At a certain point, I can’t help but notice the serious psychological and emotional issues many of them seem to have. Being hateful isn’t as impressive as many of them seem to think it is.