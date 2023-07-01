War for the West

War for the West

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to War for the West

My personal Substack

People

War for the West

@warforthewest
War for the West's avatar
Just a human bean walkin' da erf screaming 'holy crap I can't believe how insane things are!' How 'bouchu?
© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture