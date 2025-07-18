Summary of Darryl Cooper's Claims Made on Tucker Carlson
It's not nearly as overwhelming as Cooper and Carlson would have you believe.
Below is a summary of the key claims Darryl Cooper made during his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show last night. Notice something important: he provides no direct evidence that Epstein ever blackmailed anyone—or that intelligence agencies did so.
Most of his argument is conjecture, built on circumstantial evidence that sounds convincing—unless you actually know more about Wall Street than Darryl does (which I do). For example, when Tucker and Cooper go on about Epstein not having a registered hedge fund, I just laugh. That was never his business. Let me offer a different perspective just on the supposedly “incredibly suspicious” early part of Epstein’s career:
We’re supposed to believe Donald Barr, back in 1974, was already plotting with a 20-year-old Epstein? Please. Here’s what actually happened: Donald Barr was an iconoclast, brought in to the Dalton School to shake things up and raise its standing.
Barr was a harsh critic of teachers’ colleges and the way professional educators operated. Funny—did you hear Darryl mention that? No? Didn’t think so.
And according to Darryl, it’s some great mystery why Epstein was hired as a math instructor at Dalton. Really? Here’s what we know about Epstein as a student:
High School: Lafayette High School, Brooklyn, graduated 1969.
Academic Strengths: Multiple biographies note he excelled in math and science, which led to early admission to Cooper Union and later coursework at NYU’s Courant Institute (though he never finished a degree).
Skipped Ahead: Reportedly skipped two grades, graduating at 16—evidence of above-average STEM proficiency.
Early College Admission: Cooper Union is selective. Getting in early suggests real math chops.
So let me get this straight—Darryl Cooper, “the BEST historian in the country”, couldn’t even Google Epstein’s academic background? Oh, okay, Darryl.
Yes, there were early signs of Epstein’s depravity, and he was fired from Dalton over something involving a student. After that, Bear Stearns hired him because of his math skills—a critical asset in trading. Keep in mind that Bear Stearns came into existence to serve Jewish clients, as the other big investment houses were not as friendly to Jews. That a young, brilliant math student and teacher came to the attention of “Ace” Greenberg - the CEO of Bear Stearns doesn’t strike as odd at all. I did a lot of biz with Bear Stearns over the years, fyi.
There’s nothing suspicious about this. At the time, a degree mattered, but plenty of sharp people worked on Wall Street without one. Credentialism wasn’t what it is today.
Epstein worked as a private client manager at Bear Stearns in their “Special Products” division, where he learned how to help clients hide assets, move money globally, and launder ill-gotten gains.
Important note: he was not a hedge fund manager. Epstein never claimed to be a great stock picker or portfolio manager—not once. He was essentially a money mover and launderer.
I’ll stop here—you can read the rest and decide for yourself. But if I can dismantle some of Cooper’s claims this easily, what else is he BSing you about—or just doesn’t understand?
Investigative Briefing: Jeffrey Epstein – Key Claims and Evidence
1. Early Life and Career Launch
Claim: Epstein hired as a teacher at Dalton School with no degree or experience
Evidence: Hired at age 20 by Donald Barr, former OSS officer and father of Attorney General Bill Barr
Additional Detail: Barr authored Space Relations, a sci-fi novel about oligarchs enslaving children for sex, published around the time he hired Epstein
Other Note: Epstein was later fired; possible allegations of inappropriate conduct at student parties
2. Move to Wall Street
Claim: Epstein transitioned from failed teacher to finance with elite help
Evidence: Introduced to Bear Stearns CEO Ace Greenberg via Dalton parent; hired despite minimal qualifications
Additional Detail: Assigned to “Special Products Division” focused on hiding wealthy clients’ money
Termination: Fired in 1980 for regulatory violations but kept close ties with firm
3. Leap into Arms and Intelligence Circles
Claim: Epstein gained access to covert networks by his late 20s
Evidence: 1981 – Flew with arms broker Douglas Leese to a Pentagon meeting
Additional Detail: Founded own firm soon after; first major client was Adnan Khashoggi, the era’s top arms dealer and central Iran-Contra figure
4. Intelligence Connections
Claim: Epstein acted as a “freelance fixer” for intelligence agencies
Evidence: Multiple insider reports; Alexander Acosta (former U.S. Attorney) said Epstein “belonged to intelligence”
Additional Detail: Naftali Bennett denied Mossad employment but left open “asset” interpretation
Context: Post-Church Committee era saw covert work outsourced to private networks like Epstein
5. Role in Iran-Contra
Claim: Epstein helped launder money tied to illegal arms deals
Evidence: Worked for Khashoggi during Iran-Contra; specialized in offshore money movement to conceal funds
Connection: Operated alongside Robert Maxwell, whose empire served as an Israeli black-ops slush fund
6. Maxwell Family Connection
Claim: Ghislaine Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein was strategic
Evidence: Introduced by Robert Maxwell (confirmed Israeli intelligence asset)
Additional Detail: Maxwell received a state funeral in Israel attended by every living prime minister; praised for services “beyond what can now be told”
7. Source of Wealth and Blackmail
Claim: Epstein’s “hedge fund” story is a myth
Evidence: No institutional clients ever verified; only confirmed client was Les Wexner, who gave Epstein a $70M mansion
Additional Detail: Leon Black paid Epstein $100M+ for vague tax advice
Blackmail Allegations: Steven Hoffenberg testified Epstein used kompromat to maintain power and protection
8. Political and Elite Ties
Claim: Epstein cultivated and controlled powerful figures worldwide
Evidence: Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times; Ehud Barak received $2.3M for two ghostwritten papers (one never delivered)
Other Detail: Frequent ties to tech moguls, royalty, and global power brokers even after 2008 conviction
9. Legal Protection
Claim: Epstein’s 2008 plea deal was engineered at high levels of power
Evidence: Federal judge later ruled the non-prosecution agreement illegal; Acosta admitted being told Epstein was “intelligence-connected”
10. Death Under Suspicious Circumstances
Claim: Epstein’s death in federal custody likely not a standard suicide
Evidence: Declared suicide before investigation concluded; cameras malfunctioned; guards fell asleep
Additional Detail: Attorney General Bill Barr oversaw the Bureau of Prisons during Epstein’s death
Key Takeaways
Epstein was not just a rogue sex predator but a central node in covert finance, arms, and intelligence networks.
His career trajectory, immunity, and suspicious death suggest systemic protection at the highest levels.
Sexual blackmail was likely a tool of power and leverage, not just personal depravity.
More than likely, Cooper is ‘on the right track’.
My sense of him is that he wants the truth to come out. It’s a moral imperative for the people who pay the bills in the nation to understand the machinations, and other reasoning, for those ‘wanted outcomes’ the “elite” are all on about- because WE pay for it all! Where do you think these people get all their money? Directly or indirectly from paying customers, etc., grift, robbery, or any other underhanded method.
Not even going to go into ideological money issues- which is also relevant to the story!
Just because history has been “written down“ in a book, it doesn’t mean it’s right.
When you’ve been a news junkie as long as I have been, you start to get a ‘nose’ to the validity or falseness of a story, or history, depending on some predetermined outcome, or propagandistic outcome wanted by ‘the elite’, or governmentally connected people behind the scenes.