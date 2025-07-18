Below is a summary of the key claims Darryl Cooper made during his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show last night. Notice something important: he provides no direct evidence that Epstein ever blackmailed anyone—or that intelligence agencies did so.

Most of his argument is conjecture, built on circumstantial evidence that sounds convincing—unless you actually know more about Wall Street than Darryl does (which I do). For example, when Tucker and Cooper go on about Epstein not having a registered hedge fund, I just laugh. That was never his business. Let me offer a different perspective just on the supposedly “incredibly suspicious” early part of Epstein’s career:

We’re supposed to believe Donald Barr, back in 1974, was already plotting with a 20-year-old Epstein? Please. Here’s what actually happened: Donald Barr was an iconoclast, brought in to the Dalton School to shake things up and raise its standing.

Barr was a harsh critic of teachers’ colleges and the way professional educators operated. Funny—did you hear Darryl mention that? No? Didn’t think so.

And according to Darryl, it’s some great mystery why Epstein was hired as a math instructor at Dalton. Really? Here’s what we know about Epstein as a student:

High School: Lafayette High School, Brooklyn, graduated 1969.

Academic Strengths: Multiple biographies note he excelled in math and science, which led to early admission to Cooper Union and later coursework at NYU’s Courant Institute (though he never finished a degree).

Skipped Ahead: Reportedly skipped two grades, graduating at 16—evidence of above-average STEM proficiency.

Early College Admission: Cooper Union is selective. Getting in early suggests real math chops.

So let me get this straight—Darryl Cooper, “the BEST historian in the country”, couldn’t even Google Epstein’s academic background? Oh, okay, Darryl.

Yes, there were early signs of Epstein’s depravity, and he was fired from Dalton over something involving a student. After that, Bear Stearns hired him because of his math skills—a critical asset in trading. Keep in mind that Bear Stearns came into existence to serve Jewish clients, as the other big investment houses were not as friendly to Jews. That a young, brilliant math student and teacher came to the attention of “Ace” Greenberg - the CEO of Bear Stearns doesn’t strike as odd at all. I did a lot of biz with Bear Stearns over the years, fyi.

There’s nothing suspicious about this. At the time, a degree mattered, but plenty of sharp people worked on Wall Street without one. Credentialism wasn’t what it is today.

Epstein worked as a private client manager at Bear Stearns in their “Special Products” division, where he learned how to help clients hide assets, move money globally, and launder ill-gotten gains.

Important note: he was not a hedge fund manager. Epstein never claimed to be a great stock picker or portfolio manager—not once. He was essentially a money mover and launderer.

I’ll stop here—you can read the rest and decide for yourself. But if I can dismantle some of Cooper’s claims this easily, what else is he BSing you about—or just doesn’t understand?

Investigative Briefing: Jeffrey Epstein – Key Claims and Evidence

1. Early Life and Career Launch

Claim: Epstein hired as a teacher at Dalton School with no degree or experience

Evidence: Hired at age 20 by Donald Barr , former OSS officer and father of Attorney General Bill Barr

Additional Detail: Barr authored Space Relations, a sci-fi novel about oligarchs enslaving children for sex, published around the time he hired Epstein

Other Note: Epstein was later fired; possible allegations of inappropriate conduct at student parties

2. Move to Wall Street

Claim: Epstein transitioned from failed teacher to finance with elite help

Evidence: Introduced to Bear Stearns CEO Ace Greenberg via Dalton parent; hired despite minimal qualifications

Additional Detail: Assigned to “Special Products Division” focused on hiding wealthy clients’ money

Termination: Fired in 1980 for regulatory violations but kept close ties with firm

3. Leap into Arms and Intelligence Circles

Claim: Epstein gained access to covert networks by his late 20s

Evidence: 1981 – Flew with arms broker Douglas Leese to a Pentagon meeting

Additional Detail: Founded own firm soon after; first major client was Adnan Khashoggi, the era’s top arms dealer and central Iran-Contra figure

4. Intelligence Connections

Claim: Epstein acted as a “freelance fixer” for intelligence agencies

Evidence: Multiple insider reports; Alexander Acosta (former U.S. Attorney) said Epstein “belonged to intelligence”

Additional Detail: Naftali Bennett denied Mossad employment but left open “asset” interpretation

Context: Post-Church Committee era saw covert work outsourced to private networks like Epstein

5. Role in Iran-Contra

Claim: Epstein helped launder money tied to illegal arms deals

Evidence: Worked for Khashoggi during Iran-Contra; specialized in offshore money movement to conceal funds

Connection: Operated alongside Robert Maxwell, whose empire served as an Israeli black-ops slush fund

6. Maxwell Family Connection

Claim: Ghislaine Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein was strategic

Evidence: Introduced by Robert Maxwell (confirmed Israeli intelligence asset)

Additional Detail: Maxwell received a state funeral in Israel attended by every living prime minister; praised for services “beyond what can now be told”

7. Source of Wealth and Blackmail

Claim: Epstein’s “hedge fund” story is a myth

Evidence: No institutional clients ever verified; only confirmed client was Les Wexner , who gave Epstein a $70M mansion

Additional Detail: Leon Black paid Epstein $100M+ for vague tax advice

Blackmail Allegations: Steven Hoffenberg testified Epstein used kompromat to maintain power and protection

8. Political and Elite Ties

Claim: Epstein cultivated and controlled powerful figures worldwide

Evidence: Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times; Ehud Barak received $2.3M for two ghostwritten papers (one never delivered)

Other Detail: Frequent ties to tech moguls, royalty, and global power brokers even after 2008 conviction

9. Legal Protection

Claim: Epstein’s 2008 plea deal was engineered at high levels of power

Evidence: Federal judge later ruled the non-prosecution agreement illegal; Acosta admitted being told Epstein was “intelligence-connected”

10. Death Under Suspicious Circumstances

Claim: Epstein’s death in federal custody likely not a standard suicide

Evidence: Declared suicide before investigation concluded; cameras malfunctioned; guards fell asleep

Additional Detail: Attorney General Bill Barr oversaw the Bureau of Prisons during Epstein’s death

