Imagine it’s 1994. New York City. Financial services. There I am—Glenn, 32—sitting at a table at the annual Woman’s Bond Club Gala dinner. We were a vendor of derivatives trading software, and this crowd was, to some degree, our market.

My leftist boss had been getting whatever company he worked for to cough up the $10K for a table every year, so there we were. Of course we did—because it was for WAMYN!!!

I’d been to a lot of these kinds of functions over the years. Usually, I just check email and shoot the breeze with the people at my table. But this one was a big deal—an awards dinner. A “Woman of the Year” had been named, and she was going to give a speech. I kind of had to pay attention. You know how it is—it’s a woman, so I’m supposed to care.

So I did.

She was a VP at JP Morgan on the capital markets side—so not a BS title but not an SVP with sole P&L responsibility either. She looked like she’d stepped out of central casting: decked out in a designer business suit, pearls, just the right earrings, and the attitude to match. She was elite, and she knew it.

Then she launched into what might’ve been the most depressing speech I’d ever heard. She asked, rhetorically: “How do I handle my corporate responsibilities and my kids and my marriage? Everything poorly. I do it all poorly.” I almost gasped. I literally couldn’t believe she said that out loud. I looked around—no one else seemed fazed. Just me.

She had brought her husband and kids to the event—a table up front, near the dais. What struck me most was the husband’s face. He was doing everything he could to hold a neutral expression, and I felt embarrassed for him. Awful for the kids. You never saw kids at these things. Even the husband being there was odd. But for her? All things were permitted.

She humiliated her family—publicly—and got applause for it. Because she’s a woman.

I half expected her to redeem it somehow—reveal how she made it work in the end. But no. She just doubled down: how she shortchanged everyone, how she made work accommodate her family life in ways no man ever could.

It was all form, no substance. Just a popularity contest. Pure virtue signaling. She hadn’t achieved anything notable that year—wasn’t crushing it at JP Morgan. She wasn’t brilliant. Wasn’t even interesting. She just had the right identity for the politics of the moment.

That night stuck with me, and it's always been hard to fully describe. The aesthetics mattered. It was held in a grand, old-school New York ballroom. Nighttime skyline twinkling through the windows. Low lighting. Everyone in their corporate best. I was in a Canali suit, French cuffs, cufflinks—the whole deal. I played the game well. I “passed” as one of them.

But I never was.

It took years to realize I’d been chasing status, legitimacy, an identity I thought would prove something—both to others and to myself. That night was one of the first cracks. I remember thinking clearly: I’m not one of them.

Why? Because the whole event was just status theater. A showcase of elite self-congratulation and empty virtue. I had the brains and skills to be in that world, but I hated it—and hated them. I didn’t let myself feel that at the time. Didn’t face the internal conflict.

But that night was a milestone. A turning point in my journey toward heterodox, independent thinking. It was also the moment I realized how far off the rails the professional-class female psyche had gone—by 1994.