Musk’s X feed is filled with posts and reposts of this type of content. These are intentionally pornographic style images as one could readily portray women in attractive and sensuous ways rather than purely as objects for sexual titillation, yet this is what Musk constantly emphasizes.

His strategy seems quite clear to me: Manipulating people via their most base instincts for commercial gain. This is no ‘breakthrough’, rather, porn is a very successful commercial strategy online and has been since images were able to be easily viewed on websites. Teen boys are particularly susceptible to this kind of manipulation.

I don't think Elon gets how much he's harming his image/brand with his endless stream of such posts. While I don’t have any heroes (haven’t for a long time), I’m actually disappointed by this coming from him. There are times when he truly seems like a good person and a force for good but this fetishistic behavior is destroying that image for me. It seems I’m not alone as the reactions to these posts are often quite critical.

I've worked with AI since 2019 in the tech biz and I’ve always thought its promise was essentially being an 'inferential slave' for human cognition. LLM's are one realization of this but also image processing and other applications AT scale for the public are huge boosters of productivity and capability for human beings.

I use multiple LLM's daily and also am building an app that uses two different AI engines. I’m constantly amazed by what I am I able to 'figure out' AIDED by AI I guide. Set aside that one needs to prompt very thoughtfully and check sources and validity, this is all true but it does not in any way make LLM’s not incredibly valuable.I also use two dedicated AI agents to build the app, and often resort to Claude or ChatGPT to work my way out of development challenges.

It seems most people don't grasp that what public AI does most of all is reduce the value of the 'information/skill moats' many professions have built that are a huge hurdle for the non-expert in those domains. No longer do the ‘cognoscenti’ in any field have the same information advantage over non-experts, and it’s getting worse and worse for those ‘experts’ all the time.

AI allows creativity and curiosity to trump those information advantages for the person determined to do so in many cases - not all, of course. Think about something simple like logo/brand design. I'm currently working on this for my business and what I'm able to do for a few dollars is better than what I'd get from many pro designers -almost instantly.

Let me head off a category of criticism that I’ll receive on this post from supposed AI sophisticates who will tell you that LLMs are over-hyped and that AI can’t really do much that’s useful. Simply put, you’re wrong. That intelligent prompting and checking sources and quality is required does not mean they are not immensely powerful. I was not an early adopter of any of this, be clear. But now that I’m immersed in this world, such commentary looks like low-information whining. Ignore such commentary.

Interestingly, a model of information work is emerging in which true experts are responsible for supervising collections of AI agents that can do the work of teams previously. Imagine a digital product builder supervising ChatPRD to manage and generate detailed PRDs (product requirement document) for product design based on high level prompts, then generating Cline (a dev agent) coding/engineering prompts to create the desired code. A senior engineer supervises each step of the design process and build, ensuring quality and alignment with goals, and then uses ChatGPT to solve particularly challenging coding logjams.

Recently, renowned computer scientist, polymath and founder of legendary startup incubator Y Combinator Paul Graham, noted that he knew a tech company founder who was ‘vibe coding’ his product build and producing about 12,000 lines of usable code per day. The founder realized that hiring a traditional engineering team would actually reduce overall productivity. There is something so powerful about one individual holding a design idea and vision driving digital product development vs. the friction teams create due to communication and human social order.

Pre-AI, I remember the Sybase database exploding on the tech scene in the ‘90s. It was so good because one engineer had designed and coded 70% of it himself. Oracle was the most common DB used at the time and using Sybase made clear how Oracle’s ‘platform’ was a mess of incoherent kludges filled with problems and gaps. This is common for large software products today that are built and maintained by massive teams.

I believe AI could be the engine of MASSIVE productivity and quality gains for information work, similar to the impact innovations like the steam engine, flight and electricity have had on human civilization. When combined with machines and electronics, the automation of physical work that becomes possible is almost beyond our ability to imagine. Just think about cutting down a big tree in your yard that needs technical tree cutting to fell without damaging your home. Imagine an AI powered robot just climbing up the tree, with no ‘safety’ harness or helmet, using it’s saw attachment, trimming it down a chunk at a time and then felling the entire tree in 15 minutes. That job used to cost 2500 bucks and would take 2-3 hrs requiring a boom truck, at least two workers and lots of safety equipment.

But instead of focusing on all of these possibilities, Elon is flacking for the lowest level of engagement. He's emphasizing the prurient, rather than what can elevate us. He continuously talks about AI replacing human workers, AI becoming human-like and transcending humanity.

It's as though he has no respect for the essence of what makes us human. I’ve been fortunate to have worked with some high-geniuses in my life, and contrary to popular conception, they were not all misanthropes and sociopaths. I remember one who was particularly so but I concluded this was due to his socialization and upbringing, not his intelligence.

Musk has stated in the past that he’s a socialist ‘but the good kind’ and also has strong ideas about trans-humanism and the future of humanity. What all these threads of have in common is standing apart from humanity and seeing himself and others as controlling social order and how we evolve vs. the emergent phenomena that it has historically been. One must see humans of less intelligence essentially as pawns or cogs in a great machine vs. venerating individual human agency.

Elon seems to believe that most of us are amoebas scrabbling around the Earth grubbily, so why not manipulate the masses via sexual impulses? It’s the type of ‘shortcut’ Elon’s engineering is famous for, emblematized by his mantra ‘focus on the physics’. What this means in practicality is essentialist reductionism that may work in engineering, but when applied to humanity and social order? It’s brutal, amoral and philosophically vacant.

Sure, one can boil down human beings to our base motivations, that is nothing new. But why do so when AI holds so much promise for elevating humanity? What AI rewards most of all is creativity and curiosity and I believe these are the new ‘superpowers’ the AI age will reward yet I never see posts of this type from him. Given his massive public profile, it’s truly a shame that this isn’t the tack he takes.

Public AI can help most individuals behave with more intelligence and approach life with more skill. It can also elevate us by harnessing our inspiratory, creative and ‘builder’ energy in fantastic ways. But, sadly, it seems all Musk wants to do is seduce people via sexual stimulation to feed his appetite for never ending commercial growth.

At any cost.

It’s so gross, low and truly awful.