A Yacht That Was Supposed to Survive

SV Bayesian was a triumph of marine architecture and engineering. At 184 ft (56m) with a 236 ft (72m) mast, it was a breakthrough design and build for a sailing superyacht. It displaced about 1.1 million pounds, with the mast weighing in at about 44,000 lbs.

Its hull was aluminum—an ideal material for yacht construction in terms of strength-to-weight ratio—making it a great choice for a bluewater sailing vessel. People unfamiliar with sailing are often struck by the fact that its mast was significantly taller than the yacht was long, but that’s common. I regularly sailed on a 43 ft yacht with a 60 ft mast; it weighed just 2,000 lbs.

Bayesian was designed by Rémi Tessier and built by Perini Navi, originally launched in 2008 under a different name. It underwent two major refits in 2016 and again in 2020, which is not unusual for a custom superyacht. Perini Navi built ten of its 56m series, but each is highly customized and requires unique maintenance. Bayesian was the only sloop in the series, as opposed to the ketch design of the others. A ketch has a shorter main mast and a smaller mast stepped toward the stern. Many bluewater cruisers favor ketch rigs for their more manageable sail plan and balance. There was nothing inherently dangerous about Bayesian’s sloop configuration. Its speed under sail ranged from 9 to 15 knots depending on wind conditions and point of sail.

It had a retractable swing keel weighing 120,000 lbs, with a fixed keel box containing 288,000 lbs of ballast and an additional 60,000 lbs of ballast added. This gave the vessel more than enough righting moment to offset the heeling force of the mast under sail. The keel was intended to be lowered for offshore sailing and retracted for coastal cruising or while at anchor. When lowered, the keel could clank around slightly in its box, so it’s not typically kept down while anchored.

Bayesian was equipped with state-of-the-art hydraulic systems for steering, prop pitch control, and centerboard operation. It also had advanced navigation and monitoring systems, as well as redundant life rafts and EPIRBs—GPS-enabled emergency beacons that help rescuers locate a vessel in distress.

Despite its large mast and luxury cruising design, the vessel’s stability characteristics were well documented. It was designed with every safety feature needed to counterbalance its structural demands. Think of it like a large airliner—many of which are not aerodynamically stable but operate safely every day due to sound engineering and skilled operation.

The Night the Storm Hit

Due to a forecast for intense storms—now increasingly common in the Mediterranean due to abnormal sea temperatures—the captain sought a more protected anchorage near Porticello. Guests went ashore for a night out.

The keel was in the retracted position. Most of the night remained calm, with light winds, but Mediterranean squalls can escalate rapidly. The last guest was back aboard and in bed by 3:00 a.m. A deckhand—who had no formal sailing certifications—was on watch. The chief mate and mate were both licensed sailors, and the captain held a Master’s license. A deckhand is not qualified to stand watch alone on a vessel of this size.

The only storm preparation the captain undertook was to instruct the deckhand to wake him if the wind exceeded 20 knots or if the anchor began dragging.

Now consider everything the captain did not do:

He did not lower the swing keel. There was ample depth, and lowering it would have significantly improved stability.

He did not close the watertight doors between the six watertight sections of the yacht. Bayesian was designed to remain afloat with two sections flooded—as long as the others were sealed.

He did not instruct the engineer to prep the steering or hydraulic systems in advance, delaying any attempt to get underway.

He did not assign a licensed mate to the bridge watch.

He did not initiate a storm checklist—or confirm one existed.

He did not move the vessel to deeper water, a standard precaution for large vessels expecting weather.

He did not brief the crew or guests on emergency procedures.

He did not stage emergency equipment for rapid deployment.

At 3:00 a.m., the wind was 8 knots. By 3:55, it had increased to 30 knots. The deckhand recorded a video of the storm and posted it to social media. He then went on deck to close forward hatches and cockpit windows—none of which were part of the yacht’s watertight integrity system.

Realizing the wind had risen and the anchor was dragging, the deckhand woke the captain at 4:00. The chief engineer also awoke and headed to the engine room to confirm the generators were running. He then proceeded to the wheelhouse to start the steering and hydraulic pumps.

The rest of the crew was roused and began dressing as the yacht heeled 20 degrees to starboard and began dragging anchor at 1.8 knots. The crew scrambled to secure deck items—another task that should have been completed well before the storm arrived. This put most crew on deck while the guests were still below.

At 4:06, Bayesian began to founder, taking water over the stern as it heeled beyond 90 degrees. Chaos ensued. Some crew tried to assist guests; others tried to survive. Four guests and one crew member died. The rest survived.

The sailing vessel Sir Baden Powell was anchored nearby. Its captain had already begun raising anchor, had engines running, and had mustered the crew in the pilothouse.

Flooded from the Aft—And Why That Shouldn’t Have Happened

To be clear, I’m not a commercial sailor, naval architect, or engineer. I am a USSA-certified skipper for monohulls and catamarans up to 60 feet. I’ve crewed in races on many yachts and worked as a yacht broker. My observations come from hands-on knowledge of safe sailing practices.

Bayesian clearly sank from the stern, with water entering the aft section. When the lights went out just after the yacht heeled 90 degrees, it indicates the generators were flooded. That compartment should have been sealed. Watertight doors are like what you see in military vessels—metal doors with heavy seals and locking handles designed to withstand serious pressure.

Yet there is no mention of watertight doors in the MAIB report. None. There are no public schematics of Bayesian’s six watertight compartments. Even the deck diagram offers only faint visual hints—thick vertical lines showing breaks in the hull structure where doors likely existed.

Bayesian was explicitly designed to be unsinkable with four of its six compartments sealed. That’s why the builder initially pointed to crew error when the vessel went down. He was swiftly attacked by the social media mob—most of whom know nothing about sailing—and has since gone quiet.

Where Were the Doors?

I’ve been waiting patiently for the MAIB investigation to answer this fundamental question. It hasn’t. The hull has since been raised from 150 feet of water, but the report remains silent on the state of the watertight doors.

This is the critical fail-safe on a yacht like Bayesian. Yes, its design made it prone to downflooding and difficult to self-right after a knockdown—but that’s why it had watertight sections. This wasn’t some unexpected weakness. It was understood. The captain had access to the MCA operating manual, which spelled out procedures for various emergency conditions.

But the MAIB report contains none of this. The Italian criminal investigation has also been opaque. We’ve seen no evidence from crew interviews or from the raised hull itself.

Why is no one talking about this?

Instead, the MAIB uses soft euphemisms:

"internal access routes"

"guest movement paths"

"egress challenges"

It completely avoids evaluating the status of the watertight doors—the very design feature that was supposed to prevent this disaster.

Why No One’s Talking About It

The online commentary has been baffling. Some fringe types push conspiracy theories. Let me be clear: there’s no evidence of any state actor involvement. Lynch was a brilliant tech entrepreneur who sold his company to HP—there’s nothing mysterious about it.

What’s more troubling is the hesitancy among professionals. Naval architects, salvage crews, captains—people who know better—are speaking only in vague, softened terms. Why?

Liability exposure

Industry politeness

Insurance interests

A broader cultural reluctance to assign blame

Some may fear professional backlash for being blunt. They’re probably right. But at this point, the silence feels like cowardice.

This isn’t about being judgmental. It’s about identifying systemic failure.

The crew had a duty to protect the guests. Nine crew survived. Four guests died. That’s a crew failure, plain and simple.

We Can—and Must—Ask Harder Questions

I’ve glossed over some technical details to keep this readable for non-sailors. But the core issue is simple: the captain didn’t do his job.

This was more than an oversight. It was a systemic failure of leadership, planning, and accountability.

The watch was left to an unlicensed deckhand. Emergency prep was ignored. The vessel was unready. And once the storm hit, it was already too late.

Perhaps the crew had grown complacent. Perhaps there was pressure to keep the boat quiet for sleeping guests. But even that doesn’t explain why the most basic safety procedures were neglected.

And what does it say about us, culturally, that we can’t call this what it is?

If we’ve reached a point where no one dares assign blame, where comfort and empathy override truth and responsibility, then we’ve lost something essential—not just as sailors, but as a society.