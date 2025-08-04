War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tanka shahari's avatar
tanka shahari
3d

I don’t know what it is but people are getting too comfortable or something because the influx of preventable tragedies especially in the air and on the sea is frightening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
3d

Thank you for this excellent, clear summary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture