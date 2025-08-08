War for the West

Look at the differences on a basic, almost theolgical level:

1) What is the nature of God. If you are a Christian, you believe that God is the Creator who formed mankind and has a love relationship with His creation; He even sent his Son to teach us this profound truth neither that Son nor his first followers Ever countenanced killing anyone for any reason.

2. In the Quran we find that yes, God is the Creator, but he cares for mankind only to the extent that men follow his orders, and He regularly calls for killing, slaughter, rape and slavery.

I contend that this shows that in the span of a mere 600 years, from the Crucifixion to the death of mohammed, the nature of God changed.

