This is the scene at the Grand Mosque of Mecca i 1979 when the Salafis made clear they were in control of Suadi

Thankfully, I don’t pay much attention to academia when it comes to Islam amost of it is soaked in the Edward Said / Rashid Khalidi Orientalist dreck. I often find that Western critics of Islam and opponents of Jihad cannot form an adequate, accurate critique of Islam and draw throughlines to it’s ideas to the violence we see today.

Said et al have succeeded in deconstructing and retelling Islamic and Arab history in terms of a reaction and rejection of Western imperialism and colonialism, which is literally laughable. Islam in fact is one of most horrific imperialist, colonial forces in history. How do you think Islam ‘spread’ around the world? Via violent conquests, slaughter and oppression/

My reading of Islamic history is that over 200 years ago, Muslim jurists and scholars began openly lamenting the westernization of many Arab and Muslim societies. From dress styles outward, this cultural shift was seen as heretical. It sparked a modern Salafi ideological movement meant to push back against the "modernity" overtaking Islam.

Salafism is often considered a modern idea, but it has deep roots in Islamic thought. Ahmad ibn Hanbal, an early Salafi thinker in the 9th century, was known for his anti-rationalism—he saw reason as a Western corruption of Islamic ideology. Ibn Taymiyyah, a 14th-century Muslim theologian and jurist, called for a return to the Salaf (the early generations of Muslims) and advocated jihad against Muslim rulers who failed to implement “true Islam”—meaning full, letter-of-the-law Sharia.

The term Salafism comes from a longer phrase referring to the “pious predecessors,” the first three generations of Muslims. Its core principles are:

Literal interpretation of the Quran and Hadith

Rejection of innovation (understood as the entire Western concept of “progress”)

Emulation of Muhammad and the early Muslims in every way

Hostility to any reinterpretation of Islam

Contrary to what Western pundits and academics babble, Wahhabism wasn’t some fringe development—it was born in direct partnership with Muhammad ibn Saud and laid the foundation for what would become modern Saudi Arabia. Today’s Saudi leadership relies on Western ignorance when they do the “Arab two-step,” pretending Saudi culture is somehow neatly separable from Wahhabism. It’s not. Wahhabism is a form of Salafism—and it’s one of the most influential currents in Islam today. This dates back to the 18th century, a revival of violent jihad and Taymiyyah-style fundamentalism.

Yes, there have been more moderate Salafi movements—but if you study them, you’ll see they always snap back to militant Islamic literalism. Why? Because that’s what the Quran and Hadith actually say.

In the 20th century, the Muslim Brotherhood rose to prominence. They’re the primary source of the nonsense Westerners believe about a more tolerant, less oppressive version of Salafism. Edward Said and others helped spin them as an anti-colonial force. But the Brotherhood always aimed to stop Islamic cultural innovation—and yes, they supported violent jihad. They just lied about it.

Today, Saudi Arabia peddles “quietist” Salafism—essentially, "peaceful war." It’s a PR product designed for Western consumption and reflects the Westernization of Saudi leadership, which is increasingly out of step with its own population.

This contradiction came to a head during the 1979 Grand Mosque Siege in Mecca by messianic Salafi militants just at the end of the Haj, with 50,000 pilgrims still at the mosque. Hundreds were killed and wounded in the fighting as Saudi forces put down the revolt. Muslims speak of this, but not often do they mention that the Saudis agreed with the Salafists to export jihad abroad, and in return, the Saudi state would fund and support them, building mosques and spreading radical Islam globally.

There are other major Islamic thinkers—like Sayyid Qutb—who aren't strictly Salafi but were heavily influenced by its worldview. These views are openly embraced by ISIS, Al Qaeda, and most other Islamic militant groups. This map that shows ‘terrorist risk’ is an excellent visualization of the actual state of Jihad globally. It’s 2021 data but the gist is clear.

Salafi ideas have infected Muslim communities worldwide. Many Muslims may not identify as Salafi, but the ideology dominates among observant believers.

Example: The Deobandi Islamic movement, dominant in India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, is foundational to Taliban ideology. In practice, it’s almost indistinguishable from Salafi—even though apologists will scoff and point out that it incorporates Sufi spiritual elements. But they also reject Sufis as infidels. So spare me.

The Islamic reversion to violent ideology and movement has nothing to do with the West or with Marxism. I could go deeper into that, or into Shia theological lines like Twelverism, but I’ve probably bored you enough already. Just know this: Marxist thought has been winding its way through Islamic scholarship for over a century. Marxists treat Islam as part of a “popular front” strategy, using it to foment revolution, just as good Leninists always do. Marxism uses Jihad, Jihad is uninterested in Marxism once it gains power as all the dead Marxists in Iran found out after the revolution in ‘79.

Finally—and this matters—a lot of smart, educated critics of Islam fail to see the through line clearly. They miss how this ideology arises, how it evolves, and how it persists. But it’s crucial to understand this.

They are at war with the world.

If only the world would go back to being at war with them.