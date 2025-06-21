War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

Keith A Breedlove
5d

Who is the postmodern Left's Robespierre? Has he/she reared their ugly head yet? They have a model in the Weather Underground musings of Bill Ayers that, after the revolution, they'd have to put 25% of the adult population into reeducation camps and still have to execute 10% as being resistant to their [dystopian] version of Nirvana.

Upgrading the Firmware
5d

I don't care about persuading the left, only punishing them

