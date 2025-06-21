Board Certified Behavior Analyst Definition of Extinction Burst

One of the juiciest ironies of the postmodern Left is its belief that everyone else is a puppet—strings pulled by master manipulators—while never stopping to consider that the same might be true of them.

Even while controlling most of the institutions of our society and using them as social conditioning instruments, the Postmodern Left misses that it effects them most of all. I see a negative feedback loop forming driving this which looks like:

The Left ratchets further left on an issue. It chases out moderates. The party is left with more radicals and fewer moderates, see Step 1.

This looping keeps reducing the size of group which axiomatically makes the more radical elements a larger proportion of the group. Inside the group, dissent isn’t tolerated. This has encouraged the truly mad revolutionaries on the Left (of many stripes) to drop the mask of civility or comity utterly while holding leadership positions.

But such a regressive cycle cannot continue forever, and I think the dynamic we are seeing play out is a collective Extinction Burst. As the massive reinforcements are removed from many directions, the behavior is spiking to an even more radical state. Think of it as a collective tantrum and emotional/psychological terrorism tactic in which they believe their only way forward is endless escalation.

This is what such bubble of social and political madness looks like in its final days.

What cannot go on, will not go on. What saddens me most is that the Marxists have eroded people’s faith in classical liberalism. The coming tech-dark age will be brought to us not by the Right, but by the Postmodern Left.

Leftists will long for a society grounded in Christian values because we’re not heading toward a better world. What comes after this cultural civil war will be authoritarian, intolerant, and cruel—because that’s the only way to control the lunacy you’ve unleashed.

I hate it all— but most of all I loathe the pseudointellectuals on the Postmodern Left who have mindlessly shoved us in this direction with no thought for the consequences.

For all the Left’s obsession with seeing Nazism everywhere, most Leftists seem to have never seriously studied Nazi or Weimar Germany. They don’t grasp what actually happened. The German people chose Nazism not because they were inherently evil, but because it seemed like a better option than the collapsing socialism of Weimar—or the looming threat of Soviet international socialism.

That horrifying choice only made sense because the socialists had created such widespread societal failure. They failed so completely that many Germans believed Hitler was the only alternative.

Pretending the Democratic Party and the broader Left haven’t failed—despite racking up $37 trillion in debt and delivering little on their promises—won’t change reality.

Tragically, the Left could influence what comes next, if it chose to engage in real politics and compromise with the Right—where classical liberal values and a basic respect for the country’s Christian foundations still persist. All it would take is dropping the radicalism and working together on the problems we can both recognize.

But that’s not what the modern Democratic Left is offering. Instead, they’re doubling down on the madness, blind to what they’re catalyzing. It’s sad, and it’s unnecessary.

But, once again, Leftist ideologues just won’t listen.