The Illusion of Policy Change

Meaningful, large scale change in immigration and globalist trade policies can’t come from our current political or corporate leadership. Here’s why.

Policy change only happens when the priorities of the elite shift - and they haven’t. The U.S. economy has been reshaped into a globalist machine, utterly dependent on a labor force of 50 million foreign born workers and a consumer base of perhaps as many as 100 million foreign-born residents.

If our leaders tried to seriously change this, the economy would collapse. It’s that fragile, that debt-soaked, that artificial, that globalized.

We’re Trapped Due to Decades of Irresponsible Economic Policies

Note how Trump keeps getting pushed back from serious deportations in farming, restaurants, construction etc. And how China can cripple us by denying us the many products we rely on them to produce. And how he really isn’t touching the numbers of foreign workers in the U.S. ‘legally’.

To fight inflation in consumer goods, they’ve spent decades offshoring production - starting with steel in the 1960s and now touching everything from pharma to furniture. Over the past 20 years, even services have been outsourced at a pace that’s accelerated fast.

Asset Inflation and the Illusion of Prosperity

Meanwhile, inflation in assets like real estate and equities is encouraged, giving the illusion of wealth to those who already have it. But those values are increasingly detached from fundamentals. They’re bubbles - sustained by mountains of debt waiting to explode.

The result is an economy based on monetary games and free market madness that is essentially all theater. A manufactured sense of prosperity so the elite can feel successful while the real economy rots underneath.

Each additional dollar of government spending buys less and less growth, just as Econ 101 predicts. Modern Monetary Theory hand-waves this away, but the math doesn’t care.

The No-Win Scenario

If we restored sane fiscal and monetary policy - cut trillions in spending, raised rates to where they should be - the economy would collapse.

If we stopped importing cheap goods and services from unregulated overseas industries, our economy would collapse.

If we removed 50 million foreign-born workers and their families, consumption would crater, production would shrink, and corporate America would implode.

Think “Great Depression,” times ten. Because we don’t actually make things anymore. What we think of as “wealth” is paper wealth, easily vaporized.

From Production to Speculation and Grifting

In the 1930s, Americans still farmed, milled lumber, ran small manufacturing businesses. They produced something real. Today, we’ve financialized everything - turning even production into speculation.

Just look at the 23 million government workers, or the armies in finance, law, consulting, and corporate tech. Most of them consume wealth; very few create it. I worked in tech for 40 years. I watched hundreds of billions in capital vanish into failed startups and overhiring.

Most Americans today can’t be self-sufficient in any real way. In the ’30s, people could fix their car, grow food, make clothes, build furniture. Now? We’re consumers, not producers.

The Necessary Collapse

But this collapse - as brutal as it would be - is necessary. It’s the only way to purge the unproductive excess and rebuild an economy based on real wealth creation. The reason it will be catastrophic is because our elites betrayed a sound economic foundation decades ago.

We’ve doubled down on insanity for so long that “reversion to the mean” will be horrific. But without it, we’ll never return to broad prosperity. The elites - across all generations - sold us out.

Stop Buying Into Generational Betrayal - It’s Our Elite of All Generations That Has Betrayed Us

It wasn’t just the Boomers. The Silent Generation, the WWII “Greatest” Generation, the Wilson and FDR voters - they set us on this path. Every generation of elites since has just kept the machine running.

So instead of truth, we get happy talk, culture wars, and distractions - while the elite desperately try to keep the system limping along.

The Political Class Illusion

Trump needs to claim “the economy is great” for political purposes. He wants the win and to a large degree accepts the status quo. Sure, he wants to bring production back but look at how he’s trapped by the consequences of his initial policies? Counter-tariffs on farmed goods are causing record small farm failures and are harming many American manufacturers. Consumer prices are not dropping. While I applaud the effort, also notice that he’s quite happy to keep importing huge amounts of goods.

Tell me, what’s the real difference to our economy if Vietnam becomes our largest supplier instead of China? I think Trump wants to try to restore production but he seems to think he can do so while maintaining ‘prosperity’. Yet it’s far too late in the game for that.

Note that he never overtly rejects globalism and in fact seeks foreign capital and trade deals that in many ways maintain the status quo, just with the U.S. collecting tariffs that are more balanced. Fair enough, but it’s not a rejection of globalism, it’s just making it more fair to Americans.

Tell me, why is it good to have trillions of foreign investment in the U.S.? Change the word to ‘foreign ownership’ of U.S. production and you’ll see what I’m getting at. I’m not at all convinced this is good for our economy long term.

Sadly, most of the political class doesn’t even understand what’s really happening. They’ve been indoctrinated by academia and media elites who never discuss the fundamentals honestly anymore. They either never knew or forgot this basic maxim of economics: Production creates wealth, consumption consumes wealth.

How many Democrats, Republicans, or MAGA politicians could even explain this to you? Think about that. Most could not.

The Gambler’s Ruin

My take isn’t brilliance - it’s just basic economics. But the people running the show either can’t see it or refuse to. They’re so steeped in globalist thinking that the madness feels normal.

In economics there’s a concept called ‘Gambler’s Ruin’: the point where someone has lost so much that the only option left is to keep making desperate, high-risk bets. That’s where we are now.

But unlike the gambler, we can’t ‘get lucky’. This is structural. The rot runs too deep. And the longer we delay taking our medicine, the worse the eventual crash will be.