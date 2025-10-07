Bottom Line Up Front: Their core beliefs are fundamentally hostile to the Classical Liberal order that shaped Western society, an order born of Christian moral and cultural roots. Finally, they are actually being challenged and pushed back in serious, real ways, which is an existential struggle for their movement.

The modern Left’s ideology is essentially a fork from the Enlightenment’s Classical Liberalism — a deviation that first erupted in the French Revolution. Look closely at the core ideas of the French Revolution and you’ll see the same ideological DNA driving today’s Left:

Radical egalitarianism

Class conflict (recast today as identity conflict, since the Left now represents the elite)

Hostility toward Christianity

Rejection of the Classical Liberal order as insufficient for “true justice”

Justification of violence for moral ends

Defining all opposition as hateful or oppressive

The lineage is clear. The Left — through all its permutations of socialism, communism, Marxism, and progressivism — hasn’t fundamentally changed since. The Jacobins would recognize the tone of today’s Dem/Left instantly.

What’s been added since then is Marx — who gave the movement the veneer of science. “Scientific socialism,” as he called it, was meant to replace moral argument with the illusion of empirical certainty. Entire academic disciplines, especially sociology, were shaped in this mold — turning ideology into something that looked objective.

The Progressive movement of the 19th century carried this torch. Its leaders, convinced of their intellectual superiority, saw themselves as social engineers who could reshape humanity through policy. Bismarck’s Germany is a clear early example of this paternalistic mindset.

Progressives distanced themselves from the chaos of Marxist revolution, but their core critique was the same: that markets and freedom produce injustice that only the state can correct. Their methods were softer — more Fabian — but their goal remained: to perfect society from above.

The eventual Republican break with progressivism came precisely because of this — the Progressive faith in government and the belief that the State must mold citizens into its preferred image.

At the heart of all socialist thought lies one rejection: that individuals exist as metaphysical realities. Instead, the collective defines identity, purpose, and morality — and the State becomes the instrument through which elites enforce their vision of “virtue.”

This worldview naturally seduced elites. It anointed them as moral authorities — demigods tasked with reshaping the world “for our own good.” From academia to media to bureaucracy, they’ve spent a century consolidating that authority.

The Democratic Party became their political vehicle. From Wilson to FDR to postwar dominance in Congress, they embedded their ideology deep into the machinery of government and every institution of society. Even Reagan’s revolution barely slowed them down.

Only with Trump did they finally meet serious resistance — and that’s why their response has been so unhinged. For the first time in generations, their dominance is being directly challenged.

They can’t process that opposition as legitimate. To them, dissent isn’t disagreement — it’s evil. It’s ignorance, bigotry, reactionary hate. Because their ideology is now their identity, any rejection of it is existential.

This isn’t just politics anymore. It’s a social civil war — total and absolute. For the Left, losing isn’t an election outcome; it’s annihilation. The possibility that Trump could win again, with majorities in Congress and the states, shatters their sense of inevitability.

They are in an identity crisis. Their politics are who they are. For those of us on the Right, politics is something we do. For them, it’s something they are. And that makes this conflict far deeper than policy — it’s metaphysical.

They are fighting for the very soul of our nation and it’s existential for them.