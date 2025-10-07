War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
War for the West's avatar
War for the West
2dEdited

So you’re just dropping links to your article. Is this just an offhand comment to try and drive traffic to your sub sack?

Because they should be taken very seriously the revolution has largely succeeded. Most people on the right don’t understand that we are predictable backlash.

Most people on the right don’t understand that revolutions are rarely one by a majority.

Because most people on the right don’t even read fucking books …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by War for the West and others
Frank Dona's avatar
Frank Dona
2d

1. I enjoyed reading the stack and I was challenged to reflect on how the genetics of today’s progressives can be traced to the French revolutionaries.

2. If any unrelated links are left as comments, don’t let it derail what you’re doing. I’ve found your stack and I’ve subscribed. You write well and it’s valuable.

3. I would like to see you write about the relationships that exist between classical liberty, modern licentiousness, and the pursuit of virtue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by War for the West
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture