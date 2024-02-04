The anti-Russian tilt in U.S. foreign policy and related rhetoric in the media is notable. I find it disproportional to the threat they actually pose to cognizable American national interests and I believe there are primary and secondary reasons for the crazy focus on Russians as an enemy of the U.S.

The first is that being ‘tough’ on Russia covers for the ridiculously permissive attitude we have about China’s threats and actions. You see, that Senator has a Ukrainian flag in her X bio, she’s a real tough one! It’s a classic distraction technique, but I also think it’s psychological for the elite who need to see themselves as moral and just.

However, the larger driver is how differently they see Russia vs. China. Russia promotes Christianity, embraces a traditional society and is governed by an autocratic, charismatic leader who can be brutal with political opposition. The Russians don’t pretend to be Progressive and animated by ‘social justice’. The Chinese, however, do so. Many times the Chinese couch their rhetoric in the justice and Leftist ideas common in the West today, and while Westerners and Americans may not agree, they can at least understand them and see them as peers. But these same elites in the West could never see the Russians as their peers.

But the above alone wouldn’t get us there. I think they are mostly ‘useful idiots’ who got tangled up in the NeoCon web of Russian provocation that began in the ‘90s. Consider that Clinton admin began NATO expansion eastward in the ‘90s. No lesser a diplomatic authority in the U.S. govt than George F. Kennan, he the author of the Long Cable from Moscow in 1946 outlining Stalin’s aggressive foreign policy and how the U.S. might contain it opposed expanding NATO post USSR. Read it if you have a moment, he’s beyond penetrating in his analysis of the USSR after WWII. More importantly he told the Clinton Admin in the ‘90s that expanding NATO into Eastern Europe would provoke Russia to war. Many other smart foreign policy types in our DoD, State Dept and CIA also pressed us not to expand NATO.

But they won, and the common sense folks who urged caution and not being provocative towards the Russians were ignored.

I also think that the entire U.S. NatSec infrastructure treats Russia as a far bigger threat than the American people realize, post USSR. Much of the focus and energy that was spent on the USSR continued on Russia, and in some ways for good reason considering their nuclear and conventional military capabilities. It’s also true that the Russians continue to ‘behave badly’ in the rest of the world according to them. While the Russians have had trade with Iran and Persia for all of recorded history, when it occurs now it’s part of some anti-western, pro-terrorist cabal, see? Or the Palestinians - it’s not that Russia have long joined with them in their anti-Western imperialism campaign, which was quite real for them, no it’s part of some immoral, horrible bloodlust Russians innately have to be terroristic and marauding. For such unreformed Cold Warriors in our NatSec institutions, the ‘victory’ of the U.S. in the Cold War meant we were ‘right’ about everything.

Last. It’s also true that Russia’s behavior is quite bad at times. Domestically and internationally, so it’s not as though they are innocents. Whether it’s suppressing opposition or even killing them, and many other autocratic actions by Putin’s corrupt govt, there is lots to loathe - but the Chinese do far worse every day. And sure, the war in Ukraine is of course ugly too, but in the end I blame that all on the West, we used them as a proxy and thought we could bully the Russians into submission - talk about ‘miscalculation’!

I truly think that how the West behaved in the ‘90s post-Soviet collapse had us miss a huge opportunity to build a constructive relationship with modern Russia, and that many in the West do not want to face up to this. If you are unaware of how the average Russian sees the behavior of the West and the U.S. in Russia post-USSR, check out this Reddit thread with lots of firsthand accounts from people who lived through it.