Feb 4, 2024

It would behoove the US to stop seeing Russia as an adversary. John Mearsheimer warned against Ukraine joining NATO in 2014. Ukraine has been treated just as badly by the US as by Russia. 500,000 men have died in Ukraine because the US pushed to avoid ending the war. The US has literally supplied Ukraine with the means and equipment to destroy themselves. And destroyed any hope that Europe as a whole could ever fight back if Russia were to continue westward. There is no war making equipment left in the European Union. The EU pledged 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine, then after an audit, found there weren’t a million to donate.

While we may believe that we are more free in the US than we would be in Russia, I think the truth would surprise us.

Feb 5, 2024

They are going to get our children hurt, and their children

