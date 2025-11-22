The Foundry

The Foundry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Robert's avatar
John Robert
13h

I like what you've written here. It explains a lot. Having said that, it confirms what I've been thinking lately: Get off social media, go to church and get out in nature

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by War for the West
Henry Solospiritus's avatar
Henry Solospiritus
1d

Madness! It is too early in the day to start drinking! We are doomed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture