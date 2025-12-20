There is a growing segment of people on the Right who constantly call me a Zionist because I do not hate Jews and do not see Israel and Jewish politics as dominant and destructive forces in the United States. This binary thinking is born of ignorance and makes it easy to demonize Jews and their politics.

The justification from the “you must oppose Jews” crowd is always the same. It is based on a mélange of theological, ethnocentric (meaning Jews acting against American or White interests), and foreign-policy ideas that simplify reality into a neat binary. I am told I must see Jews as an evil force in America—or I am a Zionist shill.

I am constantly berated because I do not see Jews as my political enemy or as a totally destructive force in our society. Look at the comments on my posts here or on X. X used to be worse, but what I receive here is now pretty awful as well. My views are based on a more nuanced and well-informed analysis, grounded in the following:

The civilizational conflict between Islam and the non-Islamic world

Political pragmatism

Catholic theology

Personal respect for Jews

My nuanced thinking drives me towards a nuanced conclusion

My nuanced thinking leads me to a nuanced conclusion.

Let me attempt to sketch out my views about Jews and Israel for those who actually want to think about issues rather than emote and engage in Manichaean anti-thought.

I will begin provocatively.

Jewish Politics and Advocacy for Israel

Jews are over-sensitive and hyper-aggressive about pushing their politics. This is obvious to any disinterested, informed American observer. Any Zionist tempted to disagree need only listen to speeches at AIPAC meetings and similar gatherings, where Jewish activists speak openly about their efforts.

The reflexive tendency to label any criticism of Israel or Jews as antisemitic is also problematic. Jews do themselves no favors by alienating figures such as Charlie Kirk or Megyn Kelly the moment they diverge from uncritical pro-Israel commentary. This behavior is self-destructive, and Jews would benefit from taking inventory of it, or their situation will worsen.

But a thinking person - one I attempt to be - might pause and ask why this behavior exists. Could it be because Jews were subjected to one of the few actual genocides of the twentieth century? Because they see this event as part of a continuum of pogroms and hatred that pushed them out of Europe and Arab and Muslim nations?

They are not wrong, and they have ample facts and recent history to support this view.

For that reason, I process Jewish political intensity and defensiveness with compassion. I have gently admonished Jewish friends about this, and interestingly, my comments were always received well. Most Jews are intelligent, well-informed people who also hold nuanced views of the world.

Zionism and the Context-Free Caricature Presented to Many Uninformed People

Zionism is necessarily a bloody business. Why? Because Islam - particularly as practiced by Arab Muslims - holds that any land once colonized by Islam is Islamic forever. Islamic conquest renders territory permanently sacred. Palestine was conquered by Arab Muslims.

They fight Jews as part of a holy war. No matter what concessions are made, Muslim leadership has never sought peace. They seek the elimination of Jews from Palestine. Despite the historical Jewish presence in places such as Judea, there is no acceptance of Jews having a legitimate place in Palestine based on thousands of years of history.

I must add - because I know this will outrage Muslim-apologist pedants - that my views are informed by reading historians such as Benny Morris and by rejecting propaganda from figures like Alan Dershowitz. The most recent book I read on the subject was Enemies and Neighbors by Ian Black.

Black’s account is subtly pro-Palestinian in my estimation, yet he is widely regarded as a neutral historian. In many ways, his book is the best introduction to the hundred-year war between Arabs and Jews in Palestine that began in the 1920s. What becomes clear is that this conflict is not resolvable.

Why? Because Arab Muslims have consistently refused to accept a Jewish state in Palestine on any terms. Two events, in particular, convinced me of this.

President Clinton’s Camp David negotiations with Yasser Arafat resulted in Israel capitulating on virtually every conceivable issue. The deal was rejected at the last moment. Arafat ultimately admitted that no agreement acceptable to the Palestinian people could include the existence of Israel.

Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 - including the forced relocation of Jewish settlers - resulted in Palestinian self-governance choosing Hamas, an organization dedicated to the eradication of Israel. Hamas is a terrorist arm of the Muslim Brotherhood and is anathema to Western values and any prospect of peace. The October 7 attacks were inevitable, preceded by many earlier atrocities. This is what Palestinian leadership chose.

Were there excesses by Zionists during Israel’s formation? Yes. Was there ethnic cleansing beyond the U.N. partition lines? Yes. Such is war - especially war against a people who seek your elimination.

Arab Muslims cannot maintain a position of eliminating any Jewish state in Palestine, promote constant hatred of Jews, and then expect the war to be fought “fairly.” In Jewish minds, this is a war for survival, and they fight accordingly.

I do not blame them for this, nor can I ignore the Arab Muslim role in creating these conditions. You should not either.

Being Catholic Makes me Indifferent to Zionism but not to Islam

I am Catholic. As such, I do not believe Jews remain God’s chosen people, having broken their covenant. Christians are recipients of a new and everlasting covenant, which is central to Catholic doctrine.

I do not care whether Jews have a homeland in Palestine. I am primarily of Irish descent and have no dog in the fight. Christian Zionists are entitled to their views, but those views have no bearing on Catholic theology. I am also unmoved by papal statements on the Palestinian plight, which are non-magisterial. When the pope speaks in this capacity, he speaks as a man, not as the Vicar of Christ. I am free to disregard such statements and remain a faithful Catholic.

I would welcome as many Jews as wish to enter the United States as genuine refugees, though I would insist on no dual citizenship. Jews make excellent Americans and have a legitimate fear of persecution worldwide. Ideally, however, the United States would exit the Middle East entirely and neither support nor oppose Israel. Selling arms would be acceptable; deeper entanglement would not.

Islam has been at War with Christendom and all Infidels for 1400 Years without Relent of Reformation

Islam has been an enemy of Christendom and all infidels for 1,400 years. Over the past fifty years, Muslims have ethnically cleansed and terrorized Christians across the Middle East and North Africa - from Yazidis to Lebanese to Nigerians. Millions have been displaced, slaughtered, enslaved, or forced to convert.

I am familiar with all four Sunni juridical schools, as well as doctrines such as “Quietist Salafism.” None meaningfully reject jihad against infidels. I am also familiar with Sufis, Ahmadiyya, and Baha’i movements. Together they represent roughly 200 million people, many of whom are persecuted or killed by mainstream Muslims for being deemed infidels.

In fact, Islamic terrorism today kills more non-observant Muslims than Christians, Jews, or Hindus. Since 9/11, more than 48,000 jihadist attacks have occurred, most targeting Muslims themselves. Below is the Islamic terrorist’s ‘Butcher’s Bill’ for just the past two weeks.

Jews are fighting Islam and Islamic terrorism in Palestine. As such, I see Israel and Jews as natural allies in this struggle. I reject Christian Zionism entirely. I am a neo-isolationist and wish the United States would withdraw from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. But as long as we meddle everywhere, backing Jews against a common enemy troubles me less than most other alliances.

Yes, Jews wield outsized political influence and advocate for Israel’s interests. I wish they, like advocates for Eastern Europe or East Asia, were ignored by our political class. But I do not live in the world I wish existed.

The United States is an empire, and foreign interests inevitably have seats at the table. A sober assessment shows that Israel is far from the most powerful influence. Even adversaries such as China spend more on lobbying and exert greater influence, as do allies like South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, whom we spend vast sums protecting.

My Personal Contact with Jews Makes Me Appreciate Them

I respect Jews because I grew up with them on Long Island and worked alongside them throughout my career in New York City. They are fiercely family-oriented, ambitious, disciplined about building wealth and businesses, committed to education, and loyal to one another. These are admirable traits. My Irish family was less disciplined in these ways, though we have improved generation by generation.

Conclusion

I reject the polarized thinking that dominates much of today’s Right. The notion that Jews must be either fully embraced or utterly rejected is ignorant.

A sober analysis of history, faith, politics, and lived experience has led me to my position. I am not a Zionist shill, nor do I hate Jews or view their influence as a menace to American life.