I’ll make this short and to the point. Did you know why Navalny was arrested and charged by the Russian govt? The head of his political organization was captured on video asking a British MI6 operative for 10-20 million for a ‘color revolution’. Uh, that’s a whole lot more seditious than anything anyone did on January 6th, and we sent people away for as long as 22 years so far over that riot. The U.S. has zero moral standing to make this case. Here’s a tweet from George Papadopolous that includes video of the collusion and treachery.

As with the death of Khashoggi at the hands of the Saudi intel services, there is much more to the story of Navalny’s opposition to Putin. Much of it isn’t good, of course. Putin is an autocrat, he uses force to suppress the opposition and sits upon a mountain of corruption and cronyism. But he’s not unlike many other national leaders in this regard. And his level of ‘evil’ is nowhere near Hitler’s or Stalin’s. Not even close. They aren’t even in the same moral universe. President Xi of China is far more bloodthirsty.