I’ve recently begun to re-read Benny Morris’s book on the Israeli-Palestine conflict, 1948: A History of the First Arab-Israeli War because I wanted to make sure I hadn’t gone crazy. Morris is one of the legendary “young historians” (an Israeli Jew and Zionist) who revisited the official accounts of Israel’s acquisition of a state that had been perpetuated for decades after 1948.

Israel had classified all the important documents from ‘48 and before for 50 years and painted a fictional account of the war and how Israel achieved it’s statehood. Morris, and many other young historians, dove into the newly declassified documents and were astonished by what they found. In fact, many of the claims of the 750k Arab Muslims who were run off from their homes via siege and slaughter and terror were true. The militant Zionists in fact cleansed the territory of Israel of 300k Arab Muslims before an Arab Army fired a shot in 1948.

You see, the situation was clear. The U.N. Partition of Palestine granted the Zionists territory in which to create a state but it would be a majority Arab-Muslim state. And of course, this could never happen. Israel was to be a Jewish state and could never have an Arab-Muslim majority. Hence the vicious war of ‘48. But be clear, it was always going to be war and there had been something akin to war going on since the campaign of importing hundreds of thousands of Jews to Palestine began in the late 1800s. The idea of establishing a Jewish state in Palestine had nothing to do with WWII - but it was used in the end to justify what had already been designed.

Why do most of my fellow conservatives not know the above? I began my journey down this path after reading Alan Dershowitz’s book, The Case for Israel back in like 2005. At the time, many actual historians (Dersh is a lawyer and a Zionist activist who who family in Israel) were harshly critical of his work, criticizing it for ignoring the huge corpus of documentary evidence that had been uncovered since the declassification of so many govt documents. Turns out that Dersh was trying to re-establish the previous narrative that the Jews were the victims of a war they started, and a colonization and occupation they indeed engaged in. If you are conservative and don’t understand me, just slow down and consider this. You’ve been sold an insane lie: That Israelis were the victim of a war and colonization and then occupation effort THEY INITIATED. Not the Arab Muslims living in Palestine. Think about how crazy that is that you’ve been told this. Yet for decades, the likes of Dersh sold that lie. No more, the facts and evidence are damning. Read Morris’s book and wake if you haven’t already.

It gets far worse. Tamir Pardo, the former head of Mossad, just became the latest former senior Israeli official to have concluded that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank amounts to “apartheid”. When questioned he said, basically, ‘two systems of law for two different groups of people in one country - that’s apartheid’. And in the West Bank, there are two sets of law, one for Israeli Jews and another for Palestinian Arab Muslims. This is not speculative, it’s a fact.

Why do conservatives not know this? There is widespread agreement in Israel and most of the world about what I summarized above. Most of the world agrees - why do only American conservatives not know this?

Fyi, none of the above should be construed as support for Hamas. My position as an American Catholic of Irish descent is clear: This is not our fight. We have ignored a genocide of Christians in North Africa and the mideast for 25 years, another genocide ongoing on Armenia for 9 mos, and never mention the 800 year oppression of the Irish by the English when discussing history - but I’m supposed to drop everything cuz Hamas attacks Israel? Uh, no. They Zionists started a war by plopping a Jewish state down on the heads of Arab-Muslims. They were warned so many times by U.S. diplomats and virtually every Arab and Muslim leader in the world that if they did so it would result in endless war. The U.N. was formed in large part to facilitate the end of colonialism and the West brayed loudly about people’s ‘self-determination’, but when it came to the Arab Muslim people’s who lived in Palestine all that went out the window and the West, via the U.N., engaged in a horrific act of colonialism by imposing this on Palestine.

This war will never end until one side wins. Everything else is noise. I want no part of any of it. Let the Jews and Muslims fight it out in the desert, let the Euros slaughter each other in Ukraine, let China take Taiwan - none of it matters a whit to any actual American security interest or reasonable national interest. It only makes sense if we are trying to run the world. And at this point, we’ve screwed it up so badly we just have to stop. The rest of the world sees this clearly. Why can’t American conservatives? Why do we see ourselves as a ‘savior nation’? It’s anti-American and I’m exhausted with it. We are cannot keep our head in the sand and live by so many lies. This precious one held by conservatives needs to die now.