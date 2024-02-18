It was not surprising that Putin launched into a Russian history lesson in this interview. He once went on for 3 hours to the Russian people like that in a televised address. It is his favorite narrative grabbing technique. In sales it’s called “rational drowning”. You offer so much new information that your opponent becomes unsteady and unable to question the narrative.

Tucker should have known this if he had really done his research. And that’s my first observation about Tucker, he seemed pretty much unprepared. The questions were not penetrating and he never grabbed narrative control back from Vlad after his initial dominance. Vlad revealed himself to be cruel, notice the snarl on his face when pushing back at Tucker with his remarks. But still, that didn’t make up for Tucker’s meandering conversation with Putin.

The framing of his questioning of Putin’s rationale didn’t get at the core of Putin’s flawed reasoning. Tucker asked, roughly, ‘Understand everything you said, but why did you start the war when you did?” This allowed Putin to deflect multiple times but the ultimate rationale he gave was that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is seen as an offensive threat to Russia that could not be tolerated. He spoke of it as an imminent threat, given the West’s comments and behavior. Tucker failed to press this, making him explain why Ukraine would be a military aggressor against Russia? What evidence did he have for this? One can understand the concern about Ukraine joining NATO but to pretend it’s an imminent threat of nuclear war, on its face? Nah. No dice. But Tucker missed this angle of attack, which could have been used to take back the momentum.

Let’s imagine Tucker had taken the first opportunity to press back on Putin’s professorial lecture, I think it was like 6-7 minutes in and said, “Yes, President Putin I do understand there is a long line through history that connects Russia and Ukraine. I but I also understand the impulse for an independent Ukrainian identity shows up immediately in the Kievan Rus, and forward from there. We are here to speak about your actions today. I get that you believe Russia has a strong claim over Ukraine as part of it imperial past. That’s not the reason you attacked - according to you. You attacked because you claim NATO’s expansion into Ukraine presented an imminent threat of nuclear attack. Please, tell us what makes you believe NATO would take offensive action against Russia?”

He also could have pushed back on Putin’s omission of the Soviet’s role in provoking WWII via it’s incursions into Eastern Europe and support for revolution across Europe. Germans and others knew of the famine and slaughter in Ukraine, and the prison camps in Siberia. The USSR was a menace that provoked a response. For Putin to ignore all this culpability provides a nice opening to refute him. But it would also require one to understand how the USSR and international revolutionary communism provoked Germany to war, but that’s not what Americans are taught.

But he didn’t, so Tucker got manhandled, and it wasn’t impressive. What I do think was and is important is to hear Putin in his own words. Our media and ‘leaders’ do not speak honestly about issues to us anymore. It’s all about narrative control, start to finish, so it’s refreshing to hear a world leader without a media filter. This is an invaluable contribution to global discourse that our ‘mainstream media’ should be embarrassed to not have delivered. I also think Tucker’s touring around Moscow and showing how normal life is there humanizes the Russians, who have been so demonized in Western media for decades.