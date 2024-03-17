Irish history and its people are literally not understood or discussed at all in the U.S. Even most Americans of Irish descent don't know it. The Irish are the most anti-colonialist/imperialist/slaving/oppression people on the PLANET. Our history of invasion, occupation, slaughter, enslavement and exploitation goes all the way back to the 8th century and the Vikings, as does our history of fighting our oppressors valiantly and relentlessly. But our last 4 centuries with the Brits, best represented by Oliver Cromwell (a character up there with Hitler or Stalin or Mao in blood thirstiness), were nothing short of genocidal. You could call it four centuries of genocide and not be lying.

The sum total of what most Americans consider "Irish history" is referred to as "The Potato Famine". No, it was an IRISH HOLOCAUST perpetuated by the British. It cost 5.2 million Irish lives. And is best seen as part of a multi-century campaign of utter subjugation and exploitation by the British. What the British did to Ireland alone justifies seeing Great Britain as one of the most evil empires in the history of all humanity. And of course, Irish people were only one of many the British treated thusly. But how many people know this? In the U.S.? Very few. The first slaves the Brits brought to the “New World” were Irish, not African. If you are unaware of this, check out this brief video precis of the history of Irish enslavement.

Why do I point this out? One must understand the history of suppression by 'the elites' of the Western world the Irish have suffered under. Only then can one understand how the Catholic church and its catechism were clung to by the Irish for solace and hope and strength. It was also the initial educational institution of the Irish. It's not too big a boast to claim "the Irish saved Western civilization" during the Dark Ages as Catholic monks retreated to Ireland and hid, preserving so much of the canon of Western civilization going back to the Greeks and even earlier as the Catholic church's monasteries were places for scholars of that history. They were experts in the documents, not only learning them but also copying them and disseminating them.

The family is also so prioritized in Irish culture as all other social institutions could be corrupted or destroyed by outsiders. But the family remained, no matter what. Also consider how many men were cut down over the 1200 years of our suffering, and then you might understand why we had big families and why Irish mothers are considered so crucial that it's not odd at all they would be centered in the Irish constitution. And even when fathers/husbands were present, they were denied the ability to own property and build any wealth, and often were at best serfs in social status. The idea of Irish mothers holding a family together is quite real, I grew up in one and saw it throughout my extended family. The centrality of Catholicism to Irish life is also something that one who isn't of Irish descent might not get.

On another front, there is a reason Marxism and the spirit of anti-capitalism are alive and well in Ireland. You see, while much of this was going on, the great nations of the West have been bleating about 'justice' and 'self determination of people's' and sovereignty and anti-colonialism, but that rarely translated that into meaningful action for the Irish people. The English were the original "change the facts on the ground" colonizers in that they would transplant entire troops along with their families and give license to privateers and the like to use both private and public force to make a place 'British' as they have done in Northern Ireland. What the Zionists did in Palestine looks very familiar to the Irish, and should if you actually understand the history of Zionism.

I've only visited Ireland, I don't claim to speak for it today. But I do wish more people understood that they are not Americans or Brits with a funny accent. The Irish are innately opposed the everything the elite 'Atlanticists' represent, promote and perpetuate. Most do not support the colonization of Palestine, or want to be meddling in the affairs of other nations at all. The Irish are a truly revolutionary people in spirit, and in many ways should be seen as having more in common with African Americans historically than other white nations in Europe wrt imperial exploitation, slaughter and enslavement. But conservatives have to also get that so much of this energy was captured by the Left long ago. And sure, given Crit Theories irreducible inherent contradictions, the Left is now eating its own.

But be clear, most Irish do not see "the Right" as a trusted place or an avatar for their liberty and a place to migrate to from the Left This is true throughout much of Europe on the Left, as it did capture the anti-colonial impulse that ironically formed the U.S. This is why 'left v right' battles in Europe look different, cuz there is a more legit populist, working class base still on the Left. Private unions haven't been beaten back as much, for example.

If conservatives want to truly become a populist, anti-establishmentarian party, it first needs a perform a "truth and reconciliation" with its past. And then it needs to articulate a clear vision for what we actually believe. Example: Many MAGA folks want to "end all foreign wars" - except for backing Israel? Some seem to think we should back Taiwan? Why only not Ukraine? Make it make sense - what do we see as our legitimate political interests internationally? On this and numerous other matters the conservative movement needs to reconcile with its populist base if its ever to be seen as a viable refuge for the populists of the Left, Irish and beyond.

Consider that the Irish rejected the EU at first, being one of several nations the Euro elite made vote until they got their desired outcome. But they also passed a referendum on abortion. This is an earthquake in Irish culture and is still not common with only 6-8k abortions per year in the country. Ireland is a complicated place politically.

The part that strikes me as so concerning is the tone the govt has taken. It’s claiming it didn’t do a good enough job selling the referenda, and that it will still pursue other radical social policies via legislation. The elite seem to be fine with openly proclaiming the moral and intellectual superiority of their views, with a righteous zeal and disgust for those who oppose them. It seems such Leftists forget the boundary between governing and partisanship. They do not see themselves as being bound by popular will for their legitimacy, and as such, they will do anything to get their way. Just as with the EU. Such people can never be stopped by normal politics, which is how the Right lost the West, by pretending we weren’t/aren’t facing a revolutionary force fighting total war against the ‘ancien regime’ (that’s us).

Sigh…