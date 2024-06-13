SEALs began taking Tomahawks on raids and were at times desecrating bodies and cutting off body parts. They had special tomahawks made and they began carrying them as status symbols.

Bottom Line Up Front: The SEALs are a scandal ridden SpecOps unit that suffers from a deformed, unprofessional and unaccountable culture. It was designed that way from the start and made far worse by Richard Marcinko, the founder of SEAL Team 6, now called DevGru. From hazing that does real harm to new SEALs to using tomahawks on the battlefield to shooting innocents ‘for numbers’, it’s a nightmare. I’m not being hyperbolic, the more I delved into this subject, the worse it got. They have committed many war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, and are also duplicative of other forces we have. They are utterly unnecessary and we should shut the entire thing down. Delta and Green Berets and Ranger Regiment and Marine MARSOC can handle any mission SEALs would take, and do them better.

I’ve always been a big supporter of the military, in part because members of my family have served. It breaks my heart to report all this, but we on the Right must stop cheerleading for the military blindly. The Right media-sphere worships the SEALs and perpetuates myths and outright lies about them. Let’s start with the stories of ‘heroes’ being pushed at you.

Marcus Luttrell, of Lone Survivor movie fame, is not any kind of hero. There was predator drone surveillance of him running down the mountain, away from the fight. And when he was rescued, he had all 11 magazines for his gun filled with ammo. It’s possible he actually never fired a single shot in that firefight. Don’t believe me, believe other SEALs and special operators who are calling this out.

It gets even worse. Turns out Marcus missed 4 days of BUDS training (SEAL intro course for ‘selection’). He had his twin brother who was already a SEAL take his place so he could rest. He had another combat issue previous, not taking the fight to the enemy. He never should have been a SEAL. Yet you are lied to so glibly. He didn’t write the book, and he was given a golden ticket to keep his mouth shut. Hero? Are you kidding me? Watch the video below to hear real SpecOperators discuss this con job.

Here’s another video laying out the story in excruciating detail.

Eddie Gallagher is another SEAL who the Right in particular has provided cover for, without knowing the truth. Thankfully a journalist did actual research and found a very different story. If you are familiar with this issue, you may believe that because Eddie’s trial went sideways that he was ‘innocent’. Nope. The problem was the one case they focused on was the entire conversation. But Eddie had been going wild on that deployment, shooting civilians and bragging about it openly on a regular basis. And contrary to the ‘story’, his team was rated very high and were stoked to deploy with him. But when he got in-country, he changed into something monstrous. After 8 deployments, he was completely burnt out. His own command stood him down for almost a month before the killing he was charged with.

The book written about it, Alpha tells a very different story from the BS you hear on Fox News and from Eddie and his wife. Sorry - I wanted to believe him and did for a while. He was definitely a great warrior at one point, but something went tragically wrong.

The book is amazing, I highly suggest you read it as it takes you inside this horrifying story. In particular you will see just how corrupt SEAL leadership is in covering up bad acts and in fact, creating heroes to keep the brand up. The video below is with the author and he walks through the truth about Gallagher. It’s shocking. Everyone I’ve discussed this with on the Right hasn’t read the book, and basically buy the Fox News version of this story.

https://www.youtube.com/live/BebojHZgrFI?si=t5GH_1wqjoDQXTRN

Chris Kyle, ‘The Punisher’ which is a name he gave himself. He was the person responsible for SEALs adopting the punisher logoed uniforms and equipment, again, against all regulations and good military practice. When fighting an insurgency, it’s not good to look like a conquering, slaughtering monster. Fyi, he was nothing like what you saw in the movie, he was not modest or reserved or humble. Quite the opposite.

Here he is in the field.

SEAL team 3 adopted the Punisher logo and then it began to show up on lots of uniforms. There were even police officers in the U.S. at BLM riots wearing Punisher logos. Now, let me be clear. The reports on Chris Kyle are sourced from another SEAL who is authoritative but there is no public information about the accusations I’m about to make, this is not 100% confirmed. But please, listen to this excerpt. I start the video when Eric Deming starts discussing this, it goes till the 1:03 mark. But the entire video is worth watching as he describes numerous other scandalous aspects of SEALs and their ops.

https://www.youtube.com/live/wi0gIjNQ8kQ?si=yK57MElLEsSvR9c2&t=3357

Chris is targeted by the enemy due to his allegedly shooting many folks who didn’t need to be shot. He gets the nickname “The Devil of Ramadi” and there is a price put on his head. You are told that’s evidence of his effectiveness but as you’ll hear in the video, he drew attention to himself and made it known who he was, unnecessarily. It’s alleged numerous other folks died as a result of this recklessness.

This story inextricably leads us to the story of Jocko Willink. Jocko was Kyle’s commander. Here’s a quick snippet teaser on Jocko…he’s not who you think he is.

I’m not here to do complete ‘takedowns’ of any of these folks, their fellow SpecOperators in these videos do all that work for me. The purpose of this first part of the series of articles I’m publishing on the SEALs is to show how the Navy SEALs use PR and spin to manage their brand while covering up for sometimes awful behavior. Most grotesquely, they create fake heroes.

In the next installment, I will detail more about the actual war crimes of the SEALs. The final piece will cover the drug abuse and financial corruption that seems to be endemic to the SEAL organization.

My bottom line? Again, there is no mission that Navy SEALs take that cannot be handled by Delta/Ranger Regiment/Green Berets/MARSOC. They are redundant and can be eliminated without any negative effect on our capabilities. Good operators will be picked up by those other units perhaps, but keep in mind, SEALs usually enter the teams without having any previous combat training. Whereas Delta/Rangers/Green Berets have all come up through infantry, advanced infantry training and arrive at specforces already understanding combat. SEALs are not really the equals of these other units in many ways. And be clear, Delta Force, or The Unit, (they have had numerous name changes) is light years ahead of the SEALs in every way. They have had their scandals too but nothing even close to the SEALs.