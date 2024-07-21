War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danno's avatar
Danno
Jul 21, 2024

I'd be interested in knowing more details regarding the shooter's background.

Also, exactly who were the 'non USSS' agents and what agency were they from? Is this normal protocol?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture