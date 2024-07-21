Instead of a video, I feel like writing today. This is a follow up to my original video earlier in the week on how one could see the events of July 13th as not arising from a conspiracy between some Fed govt agencies and Dem/Leftists and Blackrock (add Crowdstrike now…). Here’s a link to the original video.

A Plausible Explanation of the Secret Service and Other Reaction to Trump Shooting War for the West · July 15, 2024 In this video I lay out how this shooting could have occurred due to the following factors: Rapidly unfolding event. Time from bystanders telling cops about guy to first shots is 2-3 mins. Perhaps a delay by the responding cop to say their was a gun until he saw the gun. He went up on the roof and was confronted by shooter and backed off. The shooting started seconds later. Read full story

I’ll break my update down into three sections, the first being most urgent.

Was there only one shooter? I’ve seen plausible analysis from sources like CNN and other non-MSM types that audio analysis of the gun shots shows us more than one shooter. At least two. There has also been zoomed in video of some movement on top of a water tower near by which is concerning. The best version of that story was actually told by this Youtuber. I so appreciate is that he doesn’t add in any conspiracy to this reporting, while making clear we must have answers on this issue. Watch it. He’s right, we need answers ASAP. I have an alternate hypothesis that might explain the different sounding shots. Be clear, I agree, there seems to be two guns firing, at least. Consider the following facts that we now know: The countersnipers we all saw a zillion pics of on the barn roof right near Trump, one with the elevated tripod, the other prone, could not see the shooter. Their actions are all explained by them not being able to get a line of sight to the shooter. This is known now, as the shooter stayed on the declining side of the roof until he went to the peak to quickly take his shots. This as a matter of seconds, just after the local cop was scared off by the shooter. This timeline and fact set it established. But the movements of the video are hard to explain. Watch it. It’s possible they did take shots. We now know the kill shot of the shooter was taken by another USSS countersniper from 400+ yards. This was reported on Dan Bongino’s Thursday show (he’s form USSS and has very good sources there still) and by Erik Prince on Twitter. But apparently he took only one shot and it took time for him to get it. He was facing another direction as the other countersnipers were covering the sector where the shooter was. According to Bongino, “the shooter only had a 9 inch window through obstructions to make the shot”. This countersniper having to shift to the shooter, and adjust his aim for the distance and wind (typically done with an offset system on the reticle, so the shooter does not have to spin any dials to make dynamic adjustments) would account for the delay. What if the countersnipers on the barn near Trump were shooting suppressing fire at the shooter at the shooter two? Both those rifles may have been the same, so they would sound the same. The slower, boomier shots. The faster, rapid fire shots are the shooters AR-15.

This is the first and most important question that is unanswered and deeply concerning at this point. We MUST have answers to how shooting part went down.

Layout the a timeline of events from the moment the shooter is first encountered, including: By whom was he encountered. What did he say and what was said to him? What was their communication at the time on the shared tactical radio channel? If that LE agency also had a dedicated channel for its own team, what were those comms? For each additional encounter, what happened? What were the comms, orders and investigational actions taken, moment by moment from the command center? What procedures were being followed based on what policies? When did the USSS commander on scene know there was an armed shooter on the roof? Why wasn’t POTUS kept in a safe place until the threat was neutralized?

I’ll stop there as I think this issue has been well covered by other writers and Youtubers and news outlets, but those are the issues that jump out to me.

Plausible explanation for USSS director Cheatle’s behavior. Let’s start with the basic operating philosophy of Leftist politics: Postmodernism. This means all that matters is discourse and accordingly, narrative control. They believe, with good reason, that if they control the narrative they will win over time. Even if they take a bruising for a moment, they will prevail. In this case, Cheatle knows she can’t talk about any of it yet cuz its still under investigation, and her instinct is to shut up and protect her institution and the ability to create a narrative in the future. It’s entirely possible this suspect outwitted the agents on scene now that we now know were mostly not USSS trained agents. If they all were, USSS agents would have converged very quickly on that roof. But what it seems is that the security response was slow. Keep in mind this was all going down as Trump was arriving. Agents would be at preassigned protection posts to keep a secure bubble around him. We may find out that the non-USSS agents did not feel they could leave post to help with the response. Or that command had a hard time balancing both groups, and communicating with the locals. Keep in mind it was not clear he had a gun until the last few mins and cops could not be certain of that until they saw it. There may have been a lot more uncertainty at the moment as to the true nature of the threat until the last moments.

I should also say that there is no evidence of any official malfeasance yet. While I do acknowledge these circumstances are highly suspicious, I think as conservatives we must await more facts and trust that our people in the congress and elsewhere in government will get the truth out. I also think we must give that time. If in a few weeks we haven’t made huge progress on that front, one can start to believe that this is being covered up and that something nefarious has occurred.

For now, I’m encouraging us to not jump to conclusions. We should be loud and demanding transparency and truth, ASAP.