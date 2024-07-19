War for the West

Great analysis. I have been noticing how Trump is pressing his advantages with previously anti-Republican constituencies (a Union Boss spoke at the RNC?! That’s a huge deal) to put the realignment into high gear. This is great news for the party and for the country.

The Reagan coalition was good for its specific time-and the specific challenges of that time-but as a coalition it was a catastrophe for the country after those specific challenges were overcome.

Trump; for all of his flaws, has given voice to a vision for the country that a lot of conservative thinkers have advocated for since the early 2000s, and seeing it happen in real time is exciting.

As for your invitation to debate, I don’t know how you would define Christian Nationalist or New Right, but I suppose I might be grouped into one of those categories. I’d certainly be open to debating, though my approach to such things is to begin from the position that we are allies in pursuit of truth using reason as our guide, not adversaries trying to defeat one another.

A beautiful, heartfelt and hopeful take on the way things are evolving. I'm happily hiding out in Cambodia, with the most impressive and beautiful culture, until things change in "The West." I'm expecting armageddon, but I'm getting more hopeful, in part, thanks to your commentary. I love what you've shared!

