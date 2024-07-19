Trump’s demeanor in last night’s speech is what I most want the citizens of America to experience. He was different, less aggressive, less - what is the word I’m looking for - is it just anger? Is he less angry? I’m not, fyi, I’m more angry than ever. He was a bit sentimental and soft it seemed. Also, for the first time, I also saw him as ‘old’. I don’t mean suffering from dementia but rather more grandfatherly and meta or something. Calmer. It’s hard to say exactly what it was, but I think it’s a vibe a lot more Americans could ‘feel good about.

As he talked about his children and Vance and the other people who spoke I had the sense of him seeing the legacy he’s built. It really hit me - Trump has actually destroyed the old guard Republican party and power base. I didn’t have to listen to Bushies or bizarre patronizing weirdos like Mitt Romney or John McCain. No crying from Boehner, not turtle-head looking loser McConnell, a man who has done so much damage to our nation while personally ‘succeeding’. There was no sermonizing from treacly phony hacks. None. No Pence - what a fraud he is, the God he blathers about and pretends to worship will judge him harshly. No Chris Christie - that bloviating, obese, craven thug. Think about it. For me, it was the first time the lineup of speakers didn’t make me puke.

The Losers Who Used to Run the Republican Party - 2016 Convention

There were no revolts on the floor of the convention as there were in 2016, as party apparatchiks got hysterical over Trump’s nomination. Mind you, it wasn’t that he didn’t have the votes, they wanted to play games with ‘rules’ etc. Political maneuvering and ‘machines’ behind the scenes were grinding away to eliminate Trump.

Trump Haters Acting Like Angry Toddlers at the 2016 Republican Convention

This alone is a watershed. Lara freaking Trump runs the national Republican party. The Republican party is aligning behind National Populism. We may actually elect a POTUS and legislative leaders who are aligned behind a coherent agenda. Consider how many of the ‘old guard’ are leaving. It’s literally a new party. I didn’t think this was possible. Trump is also bringing NEW SUPPORT to the movement from the tech world. I don’t think most Americans realize that the center of gravity for the wealthy has moved to the tech sector, and it has tilted hard left for a long time. For Trump to get Elon Musk and David Sacks onside? Committing hundreds of millions? This matters - the Dems have billions of so called ‘dark money’ at work. We must be able to fight them at the broad messaging level, and this kind of money does that. Keep in mind, there has never been this kind of alignment of donors and messaging - a new Republican party indeed. It also gives many others in tech who keep their heads down permission to speak up and not go along with the Dem/Left on issues like DEI, not just the election. This is HUGE. I worked in tech for 40 years, trust me - you cannot underestimate how big this is.

Sacks and Musk Supporting Trump Gives Permission Many Other Tech Elites

While Trump seemed to rambling after a while, I really liked the way he calmly walked through issue after issue, speaking in the manner say FDR would in his ‘Fireside Chats’. As an aside, Trump should do the 21st century version of the Fireside Chat every week if he’s in office, but on Rumble with a livestream and a panel of his cabinet heads to address current issues, policies and challenges. His simple, anti-elite way of speaking is why people connect with him. I saw Nate Silver go through a bizarre switch through the speech, calling it great at first, then ‘strange’, then ‘boring’, then horrible. Why? Cuz Don doesn’t do elite speak. The fact that it bothered Nate Silver means it’s good.

He did say some things that were off for me, I will not just flack for him.

He repeats the BS that we left 86 billion in gear in Afghanistan, we did not. We spent 86bn in total over 20 years arming and training the Afghan National Army and Afghan National Police force. The GAO accounted for the equipment left behind and while it’s a stunning number it’s an order of magnitude off to call it 86bn. It’s more like 6-7bn.

He bizarrely criticized the Bukele, leader of El Salvador, claiming he didn’t convert the MS13 thugs into good people. Uh, no, He locked them up en masse and restored order. Sure, some of them came here but he sure as hell did enforce the law in a very risky way politically, and it paid off. He recognized innately the Russell Kirk admonition about ‘ordered liberty’. Liberty without order is meaningless. The people of El Salvador were free to go out their front door and be killed, shot and governed by criminal gangs. That’s not freedom, and he missed the opportunity to speak to the people caught up in horrible gang-run communities in Dem run cities.

He claimed ‘the Wall’ is nearly complete. It’s not. He rebuilt a lot of crappy wall and built some new wall but it’s just not what he says. I don’t know why he has to lie about it. It really bothers me that he does things like this, it makes him easy to criticize and gains him nothing.

Let me be clear, I do not really care about the above that much. But I do think we need to hold ‘our side’ to account for what they say and do, hence being critical where necessary.

In conclusion, my take is this. I think that Trump is building a new political coalition that may actually be able to govern. No longer will the conservative movement be captured by evangelicals with narrow interests and bad politics, and establishment Republicans who follow the easy money to political success. Those of us who aren’t ‘Christian Nationalists’ or ‘New Right’ types are hoping we could find some compromise and stop the constant ratchet to the the Left (and yeah, I’d love to have a livestream debate with any of you who call yourself a Christian Nationalist or New Right types - reach out). We don’t need a totalizing victory, rather, we want to save this country from bankruptcy, endless war and endless divisions internally. That is done via compromise and by winning the support of those who you don’t necessarily agree with on important issues.

I believe Trump, surprisingly, is blazing the trail forward for the Republican party. He clearly sees the need to build a new governing coalition and is doing so in a way ‘the experts’ say wasn’t possible. Republicans gave up on the ‘black vote’ long ago - Trump is holding rallies in the Bronx and Detroit. He’s reaching out to Indians, and also softens the anti-trans message a bit, and doing 100 other small things like that which are quite big to various groups who have been bloc voting for the Dem/Left. This is brilliant. It’s politics, not church, and of all people, Donald Trump seems to really get it better than most. Which is the biggest surprise of all to me, that Trump is truly doing something strategic to help save our nation. It’s impressive in a way that no politician has never been before to me. Even Reagan, who’s first election was when I was 18. He was overrun and co-opted by the Republican establishment. Still a great man, and needed for the times to save us from yet another set of catastrophes unleashed upon us by reckless Dem/Leftists. But still, his legacy was washed away domestically and he was overrun by NeoCons domestically. I’m certain Reagan would find the way his own defense establishment perpetuated the American empire after the end of the Cold War horrifying. He’d be with us today - not them. He hated the Bushes and the rest. And get this. Trump has succeeded where even Reagan failed.

Wow. Thanks, President Trump, thanks! Trump2024!!!!!!