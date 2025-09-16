The tariff wars show the true nature of Trump’s worldview.

He looks at the world primarily through an economic lens, including the nature of American society and power. A few points of proof for this POV:

Look at his instincts in Gaza - ‘redevelop it from scratch’. Consider how open he is to Qatar because they make big investments in the U.S. He approaches the Ukraine war in part by seeking American economic advantage He doesn’t maintains an opposition to China for long as he sees their economic might as undeniable, without ever getting that it’s mostly the result of ill-gotten gains. He does not fundamentally see the illegitimacy and evil of the CCP and its regime.

When it comes to other international issues, everything he does is transactional, reducing diplomacy to a seres of quick-deals that he can claim as profitable to our nation’s security and his standing in the world. Look how he constantly calls the U.S. ‘hot’, like it’s a great stock.

His rhetoric is often disconnected from the policies the rest of our government pursues however. Let’s take a look at the situation with China as a glaring example of this.

He often speaks about the need to de-couple from China, lamenting our reliance on them for many products, components and commodities. He notes that we need the jobs back in the U.S., that we need to bring manufacturing back here, endlessly.

What he won’t tell you is how painful that would be to achieve. For example, in his recent battle with Xi over tariffs, what he doesn’t mention is that Xi used China’s place as a key supplier of raw materials needed to build F-35s as leverage. This leverage wasn’t limited to those rare earths and other basic electronics components, but also our dependency on Chinese pharmaceutical products and many cheap products which keep inflation low.

The United States has no comparable leverage over China, so when at the actual negotiating table with Xi, Trump is quite weak. But instead of telling Americans this painful truth he instead talks about his ‘great friendship’ with Xi and about how great it is for our universities to have 600k Chinese students studying here on F-1 visas.

Instead of building a sound strategy to actually decouple from China, which would cause disruptions in lots of supply chains and the faux economic ‘good news’ he crows about endlessly, he caved to China and talks about how we can have a strong economic relationship with China.

At the same time, the Department of Defense and State Department are expending huge resources to defend Asia from the rising Chinese threat. Taiwan, Australia, Japan and many others see the threat from Chine militarily and economically very clearly, as do our serious defense strategists and diplomats. But Trump’s recent comments would lead you to believe that none of this is true about our governments actual policy towards China.

Let’s turn our attention to Ukraine. I thought we were going to back away from defending Europe and getting involved in their wars? Trump’s campaign and early rhetoric seemed to rightly re-frame the Russia-Ukraine war as ‘unnecessary’ and based on misplaced hostility towards Russia.

But what happened then? The RINOs, Dems and ‘trans Atlantic alliance’ types pushed back and it affected his poll numbers. So he then pivoted to the strategy held by mainstream Defense and NeoCons that had us ‘containing Russia’ since 1998. He seems to not understand or care how our endless provocations to Russia over the past 25 years provoked Russia to war. Also, be clear - his admin never once stopped pursuing this strategy even as his rhetoric seemed to indicate a shift in perspective and policy.

You see if he did so, he’d actually have stop our endless aggression toward Russia. For this he’d be decimated by the U.S. and Euro propaganda machines that support his status quo. My guess is that Trump doesn’t even really understand how we intentionally decided to do all of this when Russia was no threat. What he’s presented with now is Russian hostile actions towards U.S. interests in the current context by his ‘briefers’.

Look at the Middle East, it’s more of the same. He backs Israel, but not enough to back them finishing the war in Gaza and against Hezbollah. He’s willing to bomb Iranian nuclear sites but not to press the campaign and drive for regime change. He claims to oppose Hamas but cozies up to their financiers in Qatar who protected Hamas leadership from harm and actual accountability for decades until just recently.

He’s easily swayed by the massive investment funds Arabs are all too willing to invest in the U.S. to buy diplomatic support and good treatment. He swallows convenient Islamist ‘quietest’ lies about how these Arab Sunni nations are somehow less problematic for the West, while they continuously fund radical madrassas around the world, endless Mosques in the U.S. and the Islamist uprisings on American college campuses.

He’s constantly looking for a way through these issues that has zero short term political cost for and economic gains because he’s not focused on the principles.

But be clear, I’m not calling for him to be some NeoCon idealist willing to use American power to ‘make the world safe for democracy’. No, in fact, I’m calling for him to actually change U.S. foreign policy, yet I don’t see any major changes in reality. I thought his ‘hemispheric’ strategy was a brilliant and gutsy position that would refocus the U.S. on the actual interests of the American people, howeverI’m left to sadly conclude that was all just convenient hyperbole and posing.

I do think another problem for all U.S. presidents is the temptation to ‘run the world’. Can you imagine how intoxicating that feeling of power must be?

What’s the bottom line? Trump’s superficial understanding of the world has him default to economics and popularity as his guide to policy vs. any actual principles that would have him take on the status quo.

I could go on but I believe the above makes my point quite clearly.

Last. The purpose of this more brief essay style is to provide valuable insights in a way that is easily digestible for people inundated with content which demands far too much effort for the payoff provided.

Let me know if I’m hitting the mark.