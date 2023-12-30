NATO Headquarters Building - Brussels

Miscalculation is what the fancy types say when a stupid leader starts a war they can’t win. Japan is said to have ‘miscalculated’ when attacking Pearl Harbor. Of course, the truth is now known that FDR intentionally provoked the Japanese to war in every way imaginable, culminating in an oil embargo that would bring on national collapse. The U.S. Navy has been forced to acknowledge these truths as after 50 years, the Naval documents showing FDR’s orders and conversations with Naval leadership made clear that FDR wanted to provoke Japan into war to make Germany join them so FDR could be ‘forced’ to enter the war. As shocking as this may seem to some of you, I swear it’s 100% true. Check out this video with the author of the best book on the subject, Day of Deceit. https://www.c-span.org/video/?157339-1/day-deceit-truth-fdr-pearl-harbor Robert Stinnett did a national service and it was his work that forced the U.S. Navy to acknowledge all of it. it was even acknowledged publicly in an announcement at the end of an episode of the popular TV series, JAG (about Navy lawyers and crimes) by the U.S. Navy itself.

Terms like ‘miscalculation’ tend to hide more then they reveal due to their deconstructive reductionism. In Ukraine, one could say Western foreign policy elites have miscalculated the Russian’s response to Ukraine joining NATO. The Biden admin made a series of very public announcements that strongly communicated the inevitability of Ukraine’s accession into NATO. One can readily claim this flexing was meant to signal that a counter-escalation would be so great that Putin should not risk the consequences of invading Ukraine.

Or, one could also say that this is exactly the outcome they wanted. How could the Biden admin and other Western leaders (including and especially NATO leadership) not realize the ‘red line’ that is Ukraine for Russia? Russia could not have been clearer. From a non-partisan, analytical POV, Russia’s security concerns are certainly ‘reasonable’ and of a nature that a ‘normal’ nation in our nation-state order would pursue. As an aside, those terms have specific meaning in diplo-speak Contrary to popular lies spoken by our govt’s hacks, no serious foreign policy thinker denies the reality of the threat to Russia from Ukraine’s membership in a nuclear armed NATO alliance. So how could these people not know Russia’s invasion was likely?

Even worse? What if they really were just bluffing with the NATO membership comments? Cuz that’s actually what seems to have been happening. Consider the insanity of the current scenario accepted without question by our ‘analysts’ and media. Ukraine can begin the process of joining NATO AFTER the war is over, LMFAO. The absurdity of such a statement is beyond comprehension. Ukraine needed NATO now but the Biden admin never actually had the support to make it happen. Woops.

I think this scenario is most likely. These Biden/Obama folks are cowboys. They love the game and all hate Russia because they are not Progressive. They Russians dare not respect us, and sneer at us, which galls the Progressive Elites. They most of all hate Russia and Putin for aesthetic reasons. At least Xi isn’t so gauche…So they used this gambit in Ukraine to subdue Russia theoretically, but Putin was never bluffing.

And here we are. 500k Ukrainian soldiers dead perhaps, and more coming every day. Another 500k seriously wounded/maimed. Russia has now just escalated the war to it’s most intense since it’s beginning and will finish what’s left of the Ukrainian military. This is all unnecessary, the strategic picture has been crystal clear for a year. Ukraine has no chance of victory or pushing back the Russians from Eastern Ukraine ever. It never did, but that’s an argument for another day.

So why don’t the Ukrainians surrender? Cuz the West doesn’t want them to. The Biden admin is going to press until it can claim this is a ‘frozen conflict’ and call that a form of victory due to the black eye it gives Putin. They do not care how many Ukrainian soldiers and civilians die in the process. These are sick people, depraved and unfit to lead armies/nations into war. Our State and Defense agencies are monstrously callous and inhumane. Something must change - now. Too many people are dying needlessly due to the vanity of our DC foreign policy elite and the cabal in Brussels.