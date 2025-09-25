War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
3d

Really excellent points but… you think Facebook or YouTube or Instagram is any better?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by War for the West and others
Jake Mcguin's avatar
Jake Mcguin
2d

Can anybody say “first world problem?” Why does anyone care. Its an effing kids video app for Christ sake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture