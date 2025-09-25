Bottom Line Up Front:

This “deal” does not fix TikTok’s core problem: The intentionally addictive, manipulative algorithm that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has aimed squarely at Western societies.

It will remain the same weaponized also that Congress sought to remove. The Trump administration has now effectively let it remain in Chinese hands.

Background:

TikTok did not emerge as a happy accident of global tech culture. It was the product of a 2014 CCP strategy session on how to use digital platforms more effectively in China’s “information war” against the West.

Its parent company, ByteDance, is headquartered in Beijing — unlike most Chinese tech giants clustered in Shenzhen — and sits a short walk from the Ministry of State Security. The ties between ByteDance and the Chinese state are not subtle. Beijing itself has been directly involved in every stage of negotiations with Washington, underscoring that TikTok is treated as a strategic state asset, not just a private company.

Imagine the reverse: The U.S. government directly negotiating the terms of a Facebook–CCP deal. It would be unthinkable. Yet that is the posture Beijing has taken — and the Trump administration has accepted.

Press reports also indicate that Trump personally negotiated elements of the deal directly with Xi Jinping — an extraordinary concession to Beijing.

The Algorithm: The Core Problem

TikTok’s algorithm is not simply another flavor of social media personalization. It is categorically more manipulative than what Meta, Google, or X deploy. And Beijing knows it.

China vs. the West

In China, TikTok’s sister app Douyin operates under a totally different algorithm: it shuts down after 40 minutes of daily use, goes dark from 10pm to 6am, and highlights STEM education and positive content.

In the West, the app has no such limits. Within minutes of a minor signing up, the algorithm often feeds eating disorder content, self-harm imagery, and radical political themes.

Opacity: TikTok’s recommendation model is utterly opaque, resisting transparency even to academic researchers.

High-Dimensional Design: It’s a deep-learning model trained on massive behavioral datasets — deliberately engineered to exploit psychology and neurology.

Micro-behavior Exploitation: It zeroes in on tiny signals (pauses, replays, linger time on captions) to create rapid reinforcement loops. That’s why interest in one troubling video quickly cascades into dozens more.

Immersion: TikTok’s video-first design is more immersive than other platforms, and its algorithm is stickier, producing compulsive consumption, especially in adolescents.

Engagement Multipliers: Infinite scroll, catchy audio hooks, and music-driven loops are engineered to short-circuit self-regulation in young users.

Gaming the System: Analysts have shown that seeding a small cluster of videos on a theme can, with minimal engagement, scale into millions of feeds. That makes the algorithm a perfect vector for disinformation campaigns.

This isn’t an accident. It’s the design philosophy.

The Deal

The Trump administration awarded the deal to a consortium of politically connected investors:

Oracle (Trump-aligned, already TikTok’s data partner),

Silver Lake Partners,Andreessen Horowitz, plus individuals such as Michael Dell and members of the Murdoch family.

Amazon and other bidders with no MAGA-friendly ties lost out in an opaque process. Given TikTok’s staggering valuation, any winning stake is a goldmine. A transparent, arms-length divestiture process was demanded that ensured fairness. Instead, the administration effectively picked winners behind closed doors.

The Fatal Flaw: The Algorithm Stays in Beijing

Here’s the heart of the failure:

ByteDance keeps control of the algorithm.

The U.S. entity will not receive the source code.

It may audit the system, tweak model weights, and retrain with U.S. data under Oracle’s watch, but ultimate design authority remains with ByteDance. That was Beijing’s red line, and Trump conceded it.

How This Happened

The Trump administration reframed the debate as being only about data collection, not about algorithmic manipulation. Yes, there are real data risks under China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law, which obligates companies to share user data with state security.

But Congress — and later the Supreme Court — explicitly cited two reasons for banning TikTok absent full divestiture:

National Security (data access) and Cognitive Security (algorithmic manipulation and brainwashing). The deal addresses only the first and ignores the second.

Conclusion

TikTok remains exactly what it was designed to be: An algorithmic influence weapon aimed at Western youth.

By letting Beijing keep control of the algorithm, the Trump administration has failed to protect the cognitive security of America’s children and our democratic discourse.

China protects its kids with time limits and educational content while America’s kids get infinite-scroll brain poison.

That is the real bottom line. I couldn’t be more disappointed in the Trump admin’s handling of this issue.