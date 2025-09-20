War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1d

Are we so rich that we need to import foreign workers? Why can’t Americans do these jobs? These jobs don’t seem to require a lot of expertise. So.. what’s really going on?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by War for the West and others
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
1d

You’re right, even if it’s just headline-seeking lip service it shows they are hearing and listening and feel some compulsion to at least appear to act.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by War for the West
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture