A 'Deeper Dive' on the Trump H-1B 100k visa fee 'proclamation' follows.

Analysis: While it's a major, positive step for American tech workers, there is a huge loophole in the rule that is problematic. It only apples to people entering the country, not to those already here.

Foreigners already here on an OPT STEM, H-4 (family members of existing H-1B visa holders) L-1/2 or even a tourist visa or any other visa type are not subject to this fee. Renewals of existing H-1B visas are not affected either.

Keep in mind that the L-1 visa is used by big tech companies like Google, MSFT etc to 'transfer' foreign employees here, and it remains untouched. Those L-1 visa holder's spouses and children are also eligible for L-2 visas permitting them to work. There are about 350 - 400k L-1/L-2 visas in effect today. With extensions, L-1 are valid for 5-7 years. Up until Trump was elected, we've been issuing 70-80k L-1s per year.

Another problem is that the rule emphasizes 'high skilled/high paid' immigrants, meaning that the Trump admin still does not understand that this applies to a very small number of tech workers in the world who should be handled by other visa types. In other words, the Trump admin is still fully invested in the 'skills gap' mythology.

But it does mean the Trump admin is getting the message that MAGA sees H-1B as filled with fraud and abuse. That is a very positive signal about the progress social media advocates for American tech workers are making.

We can be assured now that being loud and aggressive on social media and elsewhere works. My belief that the use of 'social listening tools' and digital sentiment analysis drives policy makers significantly is validated by this major policy shift. It may drive them more than lobbying does.

We now need to expand to Tik Tok as it's moving young people. I'm working on that RN. We also need to expand our focus on outsourcing and offshoring, and begin selected boycotts of major offenders that the broader MAGA base will get behind. We can't necessarily boycott Google but we can pressure USAA, Walmart and other consumer brands effectively.

Robby Starbuck's advocacy against DEI did this quite effectively and we can borrow his playbook.

It is also likely to be challenged in court based on the argument that Congress, not the President, has the authority to set visa-fee amounts, or that such a fee is beyond existing delegated fee‐setting power.

That said, this rule change will deeply affect the body shops like Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro and others. It will definitely reduce the number of net-new foreign entrants into the tech labor market in the U.S., which is good for wages and employment overall.

The important details:

Fee Requirement ($100,000) - For certain H-1B “specialty occupation” petitions, a $100,000 payment must accompany or supplement the petition for aliens outside the U.S. seeking to enter as H-1B nonimmigrant workers.

Scope – Applies only to H-1B beneficiaries outside the U.S. seeking entry.

- If a petition or visa application for someone outside the U.S. is not accompanied by the payment, the petition may be denied, or entry refused.

- There is a national interest exemption possibility: the Secretary of Homeland Security can allow exceptions in certain cases.

- The restriction is valid for 12 months after the effective date, unless extended.

- Directs the Department of Labor to revise prevailing wage levels under the relevant statutes.

- Directs DHS to prioritize “high-skilled, high-paid” immigrants.

- Requires employers to retain documentation of payment; consular/visa authorities to check compliance.

-Exemptions and DiscretionThe Proclamation allows case-by-case exemptions on national interest grounds.

It's a significant step in the right direction.