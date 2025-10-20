This would have been over in a day if some on the Right hadn’t tried to dismiss it as a ‘nothing burger’ because the Left sucks harder…

This week the Right has been eating itself alive over the Young Republican Telegram scandal — a full-blown food fight after racist and bigoted comments surfaced from inside the movement.

Now a bunch of self-anointed “strategists” are suddenly trying to educate the Right on why embracing racists is actually the smart play. Why we should “unite” with them to beat the Left.

Let’s get real: they’re not being strategic — they’re just outing themselves.

And what’s truly galling is how they’re posing as the “wise elders” of the movement. Please.

How Trump Actually Won in 2024

Let’s rewind.

Trump didn’t win by doubling down on hate.

He won by expanding his coalition — big time.

First, MAHA — Make America Healthy Again.

Teaming with RFK Jr. on health and pharma skepticism brought in millions of independents. That move flipped tight districts across the country.

Second, Trump gained more Black and Hispanic support than any Republican in decades.

Why? Because he stayed away from racist tropes and avoided self-inflicted disasters like the Nick Fuentes dinner.

The MAGA base alone can’t elect a president. Period.

Losing the Plot (and the Independents)

Here’s what the online “strategists” don’t get:

Trump is already losing ground with independents and minority voters.

But too many on the Right don’t care — they just want another executive order to cheer about online.

If Republicans lose the House or Senate in the midterms, forget the MAGA agenda.

Gridlock will choke it.

These geniuses calling everyone “cuckservatives” think they’re being tactical. They’re not.

They’re splitting the Right — not uniting it.

Alienate the normies — the suburban conservatives, the moderates, the independents — and they’ll walk.

That’s how you get JD Vance losing the 2028 primary.

Politically, this is suicide.

The Dumb Arguments — and Why They Fail

Let’s run through the greatest hits of bad logic circulating this week.

“Unity is everything.”

No. Math is everything.

MAGA isn’t a majority in America. If you think it is, you failed Political Strategy 101.

“The Left does worse.”

Sure, the Left has radicals. But conservatives are supposed to stand on principle, not moral relativism.

You either oppose bigotry or you don’t.

“We need to play hardball.”

That’s not strategy — that’s tantrum politics.

The Left’s extremism doesn’t justify Right-wing racism.

Reactionary hate isn’t radical conservatism. It’s just hate.

“Calling out racism is a Left tactic.”

No — it’s called having principles.

Yes, the Left abuses the term, but that doesn’t mean racism doesn’t exist. Cope harder.

“They were just joking.”

They weren’t kids. Some were in their 30s, working in GOP politics.

They weren’t joking — they were just comfortable being racist.

A One-Day Story Turned Into a Week-Long PR Disaster

By refusing to say, “Those YR guys are idiots who don’t represent us,”

the Right turned a one-day story into a week-long PR disaster.

Now the Left has real ammo to push “Right = racist.”

And JD Vance, Matt Walsh, and others handed it to them on a silver platter.

Racism and bigotry aren’t political strategy.

They’re political cyanide.

The Big Picture

MAGA grew because it expanded — it welcomed independents, minorities, populists, anti-establishment moderates.

It will die if it shrinks back into a corner of angry reactionaries.

So to those lecturing us to “accept” racists for the sake of winning —

No. You’re the reason we’ll lose.

Wake up.

Or better yet — grow up.