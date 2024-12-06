Most TV is is unwatchable for me which isn’t entirely because it’s all bad. The truth is that I’m a crank, idiosyncratic and mercurial. I cannot tell you my favorite anything, yes? I’m that kind of guy. I might like it in one mood and set it on fire in another.

I do need to watch some entertainment to turn my brain off and chill out. I’ve taken to binging old shows that I enjoy. I recently decided to revisit ‘The Office’ and I was surprised to find that I hate it.

I first watched the British version of the office that featured Ricky Gervais while living in NYC with another divorced guy who was British. I really liked it but it was very British. Gervais was the gem. He constantly created tension and then released it via his inappropriate behavior in brilliant ways. He’d tie your gut up in knots while doing so.

He was tacky and manipulative and socially awkward and demanding and ridiculous but somehow remained likable. The cast grew on me and over time I came to really like the series.

I greeted the American version of The Office with a mixed reaction, in that the main character played by Steve Carell was too oafish, too bizarre and just so awful as a person without relent. It’s still the same basic thing - tension then release with socially awkward things happening but it didn’t feel the same. I remember thinking this was just odd but I kept watching and enjoyed it.

This time? I realized just how horrible Carell is at this role. Compared to Gervais, he’s like a brutish stick figure, dragging his audience along on an unenjoyable ride. I watched a number of episodes, trying to figure out how I could like it so much less. I do like some of the characters like Jim and Dwight a lot, maybe that’s it? And Pam.

I should make clear I’m not in any way a pro at reviewing or making TV or acting. I’m just a guy who loves a good story.

And then it popped. Every time the show gets in a groove, Michael just derails it, mostly into an incoherent ditch. It is so distracting and doesn’t add to the story line most of the time. He’s not just off, he’s bizarre. The humor is often just stupid, not clever but he’s go this way of forcing you through it with him, like watching a car crash that you can’t stop looking at. The shows flow is very lumpy as a result as you move through fits and starts. I found myself struggling to finish watching an episode.

It bothered me too much though. It’s odd that this would eat away at me, but it has been. And then I got it. Carell is improvising a God awful caricature of a white guy manager in a suit who works in an office. It’s an early on in the media culture wars, but now I see it so clearly. That’s why it’s okay for him to be just so awful to the point where he ruins the show and you long for scenes without him so the story lines can progress.

Even when he’s having moments of redemption, they always pull it out from under you, and somehow make him look even worse.

Bottom Line: You are to hate him in a way you’d never feel towards Ricky Gervais’ character, who was pathetic and overdone, an ‘ego maniac with an inferiority complex’ but likable still. Michael is all that, and add stupid and a lunatic on top of it. Not a little bit. There are so many utter nonsense moments, that take you nowhere, in the moment you are like wtf?

They are clever in the use of their ‘4th Wall Breaking’ to provide cover for this as they often make faces about Michael into the camera. Which ultimately is just more cheerleading for you to hate him. He is worthy of your hate, it’s okay to hate Michael.

The British version didn’t feel like that at all.

I know this is going to sound crazy but, isn’t this how the incremental ‘slippery slope’ works according to the left? The white corporate guy is demonized and satirized and reduced to an ugly caricature that its okay to hate.

Hell, it’s good to hate Michael - right?

How far is it from there to hating the CEO of United Health?

The reaction I’ve seen from Leftists to his assassination doesn’t surprise me, I know how much the hard Left is gagging to get on with the violence already. What did surprise me was the weak response? I read lots of comments on X by awful Leftists, cheering his assassination but the critiques were muted. I was one of the only commenters full on shaming them for it.

Of course I also must ask how I’ve changed. My Red Pill moment came in 2015, and the world has looked different since. Perhaps this is a testament to the degree to which I’m awake and questioning nonstop?