Trump has already angered his base substantially in the following ways:

Supporting high levels of legal immigration—particularly H-1B and other work visas—and then announcing tolerance for illegal immigration in certain industries.

Failing to “open up the files” on various cases and controversies as quickly or as fully as many had hoped.

Bombing Iran and not completely withdrawing support for Ukraine.

Even Steve Bannon is warning Trump that he risks alienating his base—especially over the bombing of Iran.

Huh. I don’t buy any of this. Here’s a simple question for the Libertarians, who are the real problem in our coalition: Where are you going to go? To the socialist, woke lunacy of the Left? Really? Lol. Run your own candidate? You can’t even get out of your own way—you have no political alternatives.

Ignorant man-children like David Smith can bleat all they want and stomp their feet, claiming they’re “done,” etc.—but it’s just posturing. Where are they going to go?

MAGA is not a coalition in the literal sense of the word. We don’t agree on many specific policies. This becomes obvious with every major issue—spending bills, national security, investigations. There’s no uniformity in views or policy preferences.

MAGA is unified more than anything by the idea of stopping the Democratic/Leftist agenda. Trump’s biggest mistake is failing to explicitly identify the Postmodern Neo-Marxism of the Left as the core enemy—even as he occasionally throws in comments about Marxism.

If we don’t get serious about educating Americans on the Postmodern Marxist roots of the societal rot we face, we’ll never have the moral authority to tear it out—root and branch—from our institutions. This is where Trump falls short as our champion. He despises the effects of Leftist ideology but still doesn’t articulate what it truly is.

Trump seems to think this is just some bizarre aberration or temporary madness that has overtaken the Democratic Left. That belief is common on the Right. It assumes the “crazed” can simply snap out of it. But that’s not how this works. These people have been thoroughly indoctrinated. They believe they are the saviors of humanity, and that all opposition is evil and fascist. Compromise isn’t part of their victory strategy—our destruction is.

In a very real sense, the Democratic Left is now fully revolutionary, not political. They don’t see governing as a process of negotiating with opponents to find common ground. For them, politics is just another tool in service of their revolution—and the Right’s annihilation.

Trump may be angry enough, but his messaging isn’t hitting the mark. If we don’t build the intellectual and moral case, we won’t have the authority—or public support—for the aggressive policies that will be required to remove the Left from power. Consider Harvard as a case in point: Is Trump criticizing them for adopting Marxist Critical Theory as their core framework for understanding society?

People still roll their eyes when I bring up Marxism. But we need to move a thousand miles beyond that level of ignorance if we’re going to defeat a Marxist revolution.