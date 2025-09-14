War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
7h

Excellent explanation. Very eye opening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Support Mom & Pop's avatar
Support Mom & Pop
5h

In my own studies of Marxism, Marxists tend to adhere to the Machavellian view that the ends justify the means. In their pursuit of Utopia, if millions of people die in the process so be it. They believe "Utopia" will be worth it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture