It’s the Marxism…wake up.

I offer A 'Deeper Dive' today on the root and nature of the Left's hate and violence for those who don't study political philosophy. Why? I’m constantly shocked by how many of my fellow Right Wingers cannot clearly describe the Left’s philosophy and why it’s incompatible with our Classically Liberal polical/social order.

Bottom Line Up Front: The endpoint of Marxism is revolution, and the lack of a spiritual foundation gives license to violence.

The structure of our Classical Liberal society was the following (it's been deeply subverted already):

1. Spiritual (Christian) source of morality which is fixed and non-negotiable. Think Natural Law and Natural Rights, along with the 10 Commandments.

2. A system of government that enshrines the inalienable rights and morality of the above into the rule of law that is immutable. It is to first and last serve the people of the nation.

3. A legal system and balance of power between the branches of the federal government, and divided sovereignty between the states and the federal government that are meant to check any one arm of govt from overreach.

Courts are THE mechanism for the people to ensure this order is not vitiated.

Now look at the structure of the Left's ideals:

1. Morality is informed by a humanist, collectivist ideal in which 'the greater good' is the only governing principle. Rawlsian Social Justice perhaps best expressed this morality, but in fact, this was the foundation of the French revolution. It's best thought of as socialism - whether Marx's 'Scientific Socialism' or not.

At it's core is a radical egalitarianism based on social outcomes that has no limiting principle. Any idea that can be justified is valid.

2. Government's job is to create the social outcomes demanded by whatever claims of social justice are demanded by those who run it. It's not limited to delivering social goods for the majority, no, in fact it's empowered to serve minorities over the majority if it can be justified morally.

All the institutions of government are to be used to drive these outcomes - because that's all that matters. The constitution is 'living', the rule of law is subject to endless interpretation by courts and laws can be created to without any limiting principle as long as they can claim to be delivering 'justice'.

3. Their focus is international/post-national. The Left's mission is to bring about a better world for all of humanity - not their 'people'. They actually believe nationalism is THE PROBLEM. They are post-nationalist.

The Plain Truth is This: These opposing ideas about organizing society and the nature of government are inherently incompatible. In fact, they are in opposition.

The Lefts endpoint is overturning our Classical Liberal order. They are, in a very real sense, at war with us and it. They are revolutionaries culturally, economically and politically.

They do not want to compromise with us, no, they want to defeat us and impose their idea of governance upon us. The sad, terrifying truth is that they've already gone a very long way towards doing so.

Too many people on 'my side' dismiss arguments based on the Left’s Marxism and see this as a tired, unhelpful argument. They think there is some other 'centrist' way forward.

Be clear: Compromise with the Left always means that they take all the gains they can and work endlessly to not give us an inch, even after passing laws that seem to be in our favor ideologically. They do this most effectively via lawfare and the courts.

We will never 'win' until we understand the nature of our enemy and the war they are fighting. They cannot help but celebrate the death of a Charlie Kirk - cuz it's a win for them in their war.

I hope this is helpful.