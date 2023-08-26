Folks, the time for polite, civil action against the Globalist Left is over. With Agenda 2030, and the sustainable agenda and the insane, anti-science ‘gender’ and race agenda being codified into laws and rules and practices in every institution of society, the kill shot to any shreds of liberty we still have are coming at us fast now. These idea are powered by a group of a power mad mid-wits who vastly over-estimate their own brilliance

Let me take a quick excursion into this mid-wit type. Have you read any Yuval Harari? I often ignore the latest ‘NY Times’ authors as I call them due to the terrible quality of the works they recommend. Harari doesn’t disappoint. I tried to read his idiotic book about humanity and had to stop after about 60 pages due the 100th broad statement about the nature of humanity and history - he’s a bromide machine. He emits more hyperbole than insight by a mile. I also debunked those 100 statements with facts I was aware of. He may be ‘brilliant’ in some narrow technical field - get this, he’s so uninteresting he’s not worth bothering to Google for this mention to see what gives him the academic cred he’s obviously leveraging, that’s how awful his analysis is. Unreadable. And I read a lot of serious non-fiction, example, I have 5 non-fiction books on the go as I write this. He’s peddling hyperbolic nonsense, start to finish.

And the ‘elite’ listen to him as though he’s a seer. Him and a bunch of others. Whether it’s the anti-profundity of say a Cass Sunstein or the 13yo girl morality of say a Samantha Powers (who takes herself more seriously than anyone on earth I think, yes, amirite?) these vapid pseudo-intellectual hacks have the worst ideas you can imagine. They aren’t profound or elegant or even interesting. If you want to read something beautiful and profound, read On the Nature of Things (De Rerum Natura) by Lucretius. It’s a luxurious, deep and penetrating treatment of epicurean philosophy expressed so beautifully, it will change your life just by reading it. Acquaintance with such actual brilliance makes the current crop of commie’s posing as our ‘intellectual elite’ seem absurd and clownlike.

Not familiar with how Cass Sunstein runs your life? He’s the commie who took Kahneman et al’s brilliant work, Thinking Fast and Slow, to justify ‘nudges’ by an intellectual elite who can make better decisions for people than they can make themselves. And truly, it’s the perfect example of their sophistry. And of course at some basic level the truth of the underlying idea is obviously true. Our instinctive gut reactions to things don’t yield the best outcomes sometimes, and the moral reason Sunstein claims as authority to nudge you is that these bad decisions effect others negatively. It’s the ultimate technocratic argument, claiming the authority of academic psychology and really, pretending his just a social engineer solving a technical problem in human society dispassionately. But of course he’s not, as he’s ignoring how groupthink can destroy rational inquiry, just look at freaking Galileo lol. He also ignores the real problem of top down ‘nudges’ having to be uniform, and are essentially soft rules that are supposed to work everywhere - but we already know that this kind of global rule making is the engine of unintended consequences in complex systems like human society. We also know the temptation to power that lurks inside of every human soul and as a general principle believe it’s much better to limit the power one has over another to avoid the abuses. We know all this - but Sunstein doesn’t? His analyses proceed apace while ignoring these and many other realities. But for almost 15 years now you have been getting govt policy based on his sophomoric horseshit. All across the West, this was a huge development in Progressive policy circles. I’m curious, has a politician ever once talked to you about ‘Nudging’ and Cass Sunstein? Why not?

Yet we allow them to do all this and more to us without any serious resistance. Be clear, these half-smart lunatics have been shaped into moralistic, Neo-Marxist jihadis and they are running for the finish line now as they have completed their institutional conquest. They now see that total victory is within their grasp and really the only limit is their ambition. Be clear, their plans are working. They will lock up Donald Trump. They will punish you for driving too much. They will put vaccines in your food. They will monitor you and delete you, just like the Red Guard did for Mao if you step out of line in any way.

And we are going to let them do so apparently. The only thing that shocks me about Trump’s arrest is that there weren’t 50,000 conservatives blockading the jail so Trump could never arrive and be taken into custody and booked. And while we are fighting back in some ways, what most on the Right miss is the scale we are up against. For example, we are so happy to that some ‘momma bears’ and others have taken back some school board seats. Maybe a few hundred across the country. Out of over 13,000 school boards. Each day while we fight, they are brainwashing millions of children into their ideology. We are building a beaver damn to stop a tsunami. One could look to Chris Rufo (who is amazing and one of the few on our side who actually understands that we are up against a cultural revolution that we already lost) and see how he’s taking over a college in Florida and utterly removing ‘DEI’ and gender insanity formally from policies and curriculum. There are maybe 10 such colleges/universities in the U.S. - out of 4300.

The Left sees us as too weak to win, we are just predictable backlash. I laugh hard when I see my fellow Right wingers smoking their own hopium, claiming we are on the cusp of some major turn in things - as though popular will matters at all anymore. Be clear, the Dems have been stealing elections for a long time, 2020 was merely the most uncloaked example and most intense. They will not allow Trump to win. They will put in a real radical, I’m predicting here and now it will be Michelle Obama. If you think that’s crazy, go watch Michelle Obama 2024 documentary on Amazon Prime. You will no longer think that’s crazy. Newsom cannot win outside of hard core progressives, he will lose many minorities and also working class Dems and independents who Trump made inroads with - Michelle will do much better. She’s the most popular woman in America.

By then the global economic collapse under way due to far too much debt will begin playing out, and the moment for permanent ‘Emergency Government’ will arrive. For fun, do yourself a favor and research how many 'declared emergencies’ our Fed govt is already using to act in ways they couldn’t do so legally without such declarations. People like me will be locked up for my views. I’ll not go peacefully…And to be clear, I’m ready to rock and roll today. But there seems to be no impulse on the Right to save our nation. So instead I’m working diligently to escape this reality on a global off grid cruising sailboat for my remaining years. I’m not going to fight and die in a revolution that cannot be won. And anything short of a revolution is insufficient to rid us of the neoMarxist menace we face.