The ongoing fight over legal immigration isn’t just about compassion, policy, or economics. It’s being revealed as something far more disturbing — a war between two powerful American tribes: the Skilled Professions (engineers, scientists, technologists) and the MBA Managerial Class.

How the Balance of Power Shifted

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, the MBAs saw a problem coming.

The “professionals” — the builders — were rising fast.

Engineers, developers, and scientists were becoming indispensable. Business was going digital, products were becoming tech-first, and value creation was shifting away from financial engineering and toward actual engineering. The people who could build and understand complex systems suddenly had leverage.

And that terrified the managerial class.

As Eric Weinstein has pointed out, this period gave birth to what he calls the “Coolie Engineer” — the highly skilled worker boxed into a tightly managed process. Smart enough to produce, but structurally denied autonomy. Productive, but replaceable.

The MBAs — guardians of hierarchy and control — couldn’t let a merit-based, technical elite upend their dominance. So they did what managerial systems do best: they changed the incentives.

The Weaponization of Legal Immigration

By opening the floodgates for skilled immigration — particularly via employer-controlled visas — they created a form of economic leverage that reshaped entire industries.

Under these visa systems, a worker’s right to stay in the country depends on their employer’s favor. Lose the job, lose the visa, lose your life here.

Now, if you’re an executive looking to “manage” a technical class, that’s a dream setup.

Flood the market with imported labor, and suddenly you’ve got a buyer’s market for skills. You can fire at will, confident that 200 new résumés will hit your inbox within days. You can drag hiring processes out for months under the guise of “selecting the best,” but really it’s a compliance test — a filter for the submissive.

The candidates who won’t grovel or tolerate absurd hoops quietly disqualify themselves. The ones who survive are the ones who’ve learned not to rock the boat.

This is how you discipline an entire professional class — not through ideology, but through market manipulation.

The Results: A Managed Meritocracy

Over time, the consequences have been devastating.

Real wages stagnated or fell. Job security eroded. Mobility declined. The culture of innovation — the sense that an engineer could strike out and build something new — has been replaced by a culture of anxiety and control.

Meanwhile, the MBA managerial elite consolidated power. They sit atop the system — running corporations, law firms, government agencies, and political institutions. The same people who once preached “meritocracy” now maintain a carefully managed caste system that keeps actual merit safely contained.

They call it globalization. They call it efficiency.

But it’s really about control.

The productive class builds.

The managerial class extracts.

And the visa system is one of their most effective tools of extraction.

The Moral Rot Beneath It All

The more I think about this dynamic, the more obvious the rot becomes.

We’re not just dealing with policy mistakes or ignorance of economics.

We’re dealing with deep self-interest — class bias disguised as moral virtue.

The MBAs who claim to champion diversity, opportunity, and inclusion have built a system that undermines all three. They’ve created a labor regime that rewards compliance and punishes independence — while telling themselves they’re saving the world.

It’s not just hypocritical.

It’s parasitic.

And the longer this quiet class war goes unacknowledged, the more it corrodes the very foundations of what used to make American work — and American ambition — great.

It’s time to name it for what it is:

a managed decline, orchestrated by those who profit from control.