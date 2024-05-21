The Fog

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity. Excerpted from The Second Coming by Yeats

I have a sense of dread and foreboding about our society and nation. It grows each day and as it does, my hopelessness increases along with it. I’m confronted by my sense of it all and, frankly, I am overwhelmed by it. I cannot make myself focus on anything else as it all seems so trivial in comparison. I’ve decided to dedicate myself to advocating for the restoration of our constitutional order and classic liberal values. These things are worth fighting for, and if necessary dying for, in my world, and I believe the time has arrived to be counted.

A SitRep on the U.S.

My slight understanding of, but deep appreciation for, military affairs and strategic thinking is in part due its focus on fundamentals. The “Situation Report” is a key tool for military thinkers and operators, in which one looks at an objective and the forces arrayed against you. Here’s mine on the U.S., and the West at large as it may apply.

We are at the end game of over 100 years of social subversion based on various aspects of socialist and Marxist thought. To be clear on terms, Friedrich Engels called the totality of Marx’s thought ‘Scientific Socialism’, a term actually coined by Joseph Proudhom well before Marx published the Communist Manifesto. It’s also true that postmodernist and post-structuralists, together with so called ‘cultural Marxists’ like Gramsci and Horkeimer and then the entire Critical Theory crowd, are foreshadowed in earlier Socialist thinking. Example: Engel’s Origin of the Family, Private Property, and the State, published in 1884 lays out much of the argument for attacking the family as ‘the means of cultural production’. Marriage, divorce, abortion, sexual liberation, women working — all addressed and discussed in ways todays Crit Theory freaks would find consistent with Herbert Marcuse. I won’t go further into the ideology, but it’s important to get the words straight and to understand that the Neo-Marxism we are fighting isn’t new, nor is their perverse social agenda new. Part of why Germans rose up and supported the Nazis was due to the perversion Socialists and Marxists were perpetuating in German society. The Berlin of 1920s is often celebrated by the Left but in fact the vast majority of Germans saw the depraved sexuality of that period as horrifying.

The mythology of WWII that brands the U.S. as the savior of the world has given our corrupt, power-mad elite the reason and ability to turn the U.S. into an empire. Our enforcement of the supposed “rules based Western Liberal Order” in fact has made much of the world hate us. I included the graphic on ‘Color Revolutions’ thrown by the West above just so you can see clearly how destabilizing and warring our ‘compassion’ for the world is. Simple question, did you agree to any of that? Did any politician you voted for even tell you they did all this after the fact, forget telling you before you voted? We have thrown over 80 coups since 1950, trying to run the world. Here’s a list, you tell me if you are okay with this being done in your name. We backed horrible, murdering, oppressive dictators and autocrats that did unthinkable things that no American would ever support had they known. If you think I’m incorrect, listen to this history podcaster decribe the murderous, rapacious scum we supported in El Salvador. We run a vast, global military and diplomatic apparatus to enforce our will. We are the world’s worst bully, and it’s not great to be our ally cuz our ‘diplomats’ constantly coerce our allies. The many ‘multilateral’ orgs of the world are used by us to enforce our will. The combination of our diplomatic and military presence are devastating to our image globally, and much of the world sees us as an empire gone crazy.



Here’s a map of current U.S. military installations around the world. Again, I ask you, were you aware of this? Let’s ask the next logical question. If you were one of our enemies, seeing the ‘Color Revolutions’ and our penchant for regime change, coupled with this military presence, are they at least not crazy to see us as a threat to some degree or the other? Put more plainly, our sprawling military empire is axiomatically provocative, there is no denying it.

Oh yeah, here’s a map of the Western “NGOs” - more then a few who provide cover for our intelligence operatives. They have grown into massive orgs, many funded by govts and other actors with very clear political agendas. Note the similar locations to our military.

Do you see the overlap? But I’m not done yet, check out this map of U.N. “Peacekeeping” operations around the world.

I’m not done yet. Let’s look at where the International Monetary Fund lends operates. For those not familiar, it’s a state sponsored lender to nations to support development and financial stability.

Please notice that this money doesn’t come without ‘strings’. A neat little summary of the kinds of policy changes we enforce with that money follows.

And they all fly the ‘Rainbow Flag’ as do our embassies and consulates.

Today, this apparatus runs independent of the will of the American people. We are hectored to support it ‘or else’. When we speak of the “Deep State”, this is where it originated.

The entire edifice (and I’ve barely scratched the surface) has become the plaything of the Western “Elite”. Let’s call the sum total of it institutionally as ‘the Fog’. It seeps in everywhere and these are our mechanisms of soft power.

The War

Let’s take it from the top. Here’s a snapshot.

The U.S. is currently ‘operating’ in 40% of the nations on earth. We are in combat in 14 nations at the moment - could you name them? Do you even know where they are? Do you have any idea what ‘side’ we are on and why? Our recent screw up by the midwits at the U.S. State Dept. in Niger in instructive.

The scenario of course has lots of context and complexity but the following summary is instructive. Reason Magazine had a great piece on this if you want to know more.

We trained the Nigerian officers who overthrew the govt in U.S. facilities in one of our many programs that trains soldiers, spies and govt types in U.S. institutions and seminars etc. Get that.

We spent 280 million USD building a drone base in Niger that we have now lost. I don’t know about you, but just reading this spawns a zillion more questions for me. Like, why do we need a drone base in West Africa?

We began training Niger military as part of our response to terrorism, in Africa and elsewhere after 9/11. I’m not sure you get how crazy a response this was from a policy POV. Al Qaeda attacked us due to our intervention in many, many nations with large Islamic populations. So our response is to intervene in more nations and meddle even more.

The new President of Niger said plainly that he was tired of the pressure from the U.S. on human rights, trade, their relationships with Iran and Russia and other concerns. Our heavy-handedness was part of the cause for the coup. It should not shock the American people that in almost every single nation where we intervene, we create a new group of people who hate us. We seem to be oblivious to the ‘blowback’ our worldwide meddling creates.

Niger is not a unique case. What becomes clear is that we are still involved in a Cold War of sorts with many nations now. We fight Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Cuban, Venezuelan - you get the point, yes? - influence all over the world, regardless of history.

But it gets so much worse. Today we are fighting what the intelligentsia in DC call ‘4th Generation and 5th Generation war’. They pretend that wars have never been fought by ‘non state actors’ when the entire existence of ‘states’ as the West defines them is only a recent concept in human history. They also pretend that using information and influence as part of war is something new, they think this is ‘5th generation war’. But in fact nations have always used commerce and diplomacy and information and education and charity etc. to influence peoples and nations.

Fifth Generation War

The term the ‘sophisticates’ in DC and elsewhere use to describe this new world of information warfare and geo-strategic relations is ‘Fifth Generation Warfare’ but there are those who also refer to it as ‘Grey Zone Conflict’ or ‘Hybrid Warfare’. There is actually a lively debate in intellectual policy circles about the merit of such ideas. The most interesting argument is the observation that seeing conflict in this way makes things less clear, not more. These distinctions don’t help us make better strategy because they don’t even clarify the difference between being in a state of war or not. But these ideas do prevail among our NatSec elite, regardless of their poor construction. You see, ‘it’s the new thing’.

This is all much more sinister than dry policy debates about philosophy and strategy. You see, the idea of using information as a weapon is nothing new. It’s as old as war itself. In pre-modern times, this was done usually by individuals who sowed discord or spread rumors or ideas to ‘the right people’ to infect a society with ideas. Today it can be done at scale and automated, which is terrifying when you stop and consider just how much control of your world the digital ‘Masters of the Universe’ possess. I don’t mean to be obvious or trite, as this conversation is had quite often but as someone who worked in tech for 40 years, the sheer scope and power of it all is beyond the ability for any single person to grasp. But that’s not the reason it’s so sinister.

Let me take you back in time to the days of the Clinton Global Initiative, before Hilary became SecState.

What were they up to? Simple, erecting a supra-national network to drive global governance across NGOs, activists, governments, educators and wealthy foundations and individuals. I remember looking into them almost 20 years ago and hearing the Clintons and others lament so vocally the shortcomings of national governments and their inability to address truly pressing issues in our world. The WEF is the same. Soros Open Society Foundation is another, The Gates Foundation, Tides, Rockefeller - etc. etc. etc. And today the scale and billions and billions deployed across these networks in campaigns of coordinated global action and messaging is immense.

Let me wrap this up by making clear what all this adds up to for the regular American who thinks we are ‘the good guys’ cuz of WWI & II. NOPE. We’ve long lost that mantle, and in fact NATO is provoking wars. NATO also participates deeply in Western intel agencies campaigns to stop ‘disinformation’.

This group of post-nationalists pulled it off, aided by Obama-like politicians around the world. The reason you feel that govt is spiraling out of control is that it’s no longer in our control. Elections are “fortified” (if you haven’t read the Time Magazine article in which our elite confess to many ways in which they manipulated the 2020 election, do click the link). Both the Democrat and Republican parties have been sidelined by mountains of Dark Money that flows through supposed charities and other fronts, particularly the Dems who raise staggering amounts of Dark Money compared to the Republicans.

These efforts are abetted by endless lawfare and the support of a willing, aligned, activist media. That is who governs us now to a very significant degree. Of course it’s not complete, yet, but I hear the hoofbeats behind me approaching rapidly.

