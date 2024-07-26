War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Koopman's avatar
Michael Koopman
Jul 28, 2024

Would love to promote an antithesis to your view of American culture. Unfortunately I am pickled to do so at the moment.

Let me go visit an abortuary and see if I can discover that healthcare necessary to awaken my mind to the optimistic antithesis needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture