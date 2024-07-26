My political awakening to the hellishness of communism came young, at the ripe age of 11. I made a habit of reading the bestsellers that arrived every month for my mother from the ‘Book of the Month Club’, once she had finished them, covertly - or at least I thought so. I read Jaws and The Godfather, before I saw the movies, among others. And then I picked up The Gulag Archipelago (Yes, that’s my affiliate link).

My home was political and the events of the day were discussed by adults at the dinner table without dumbing things down. We were encouraged to participate but were told that we would be treated as equals. So, I was a lot more politically aware than most 11yo boys and read at a high school senior level. But still, nothing prepared me for this book. It took me months to complete and it was both horrifying and inspiring.

Solzhenitsyn (the author) goes to great pains to make clear the depravity and depths of human suffering being administered to and experienced by fellow members of the Soviet gulag he lived in as a political prisoner. His sense of the immorality and cruelty was so clear while facing an evil I didn’t realize existed. My Dad hated commies, and sure, sounded good to me. But actually reading about the dying and sick and suffering in the camps along with the brutality and sadism of the guards and other inmates made it real. This article isn’t about that book though, but please, if you haven’t read it you should. Now. It’s one of the most important books of the 20th century.

1973 was a consequential year for me, personally, my Mom passed as a result of childbirth, my unexpected sister was born and I was deeply ingrained in a study of communism via Solzhenitsyn - not the typical 11/12yo kid. It took me months to read it, it was a tome and was so dense with ideas that were foreign to me. I had to re-read pages, more than once sometimes, and really think about it. I relished the sweet escape into the world of ideas given how awful my real world had become. At the same time I was horrified, not just by the actual violence and suffering but just as much by the psychological/social horrors of revolutionary Marxism.

It’s really hard to put into words how devious and dishonest and manipulative Soviet communists were. But what most impressed me was their determination, and since all was permitted to the state, the state did anything to perpetuate itself. The people who ran that state became corrupted or broken (or both) by it, and the people subjected to it were made to behave as criminals, and over time the culture just got lower and lower as people were reduced to selling their own souls to survive. This is the real trick of communist subversion, it gets you to sell your soul without a shot fired or even a word said aloud. It makes you complicit in its crimes.

As I came of age I read a number of Marx’s original works - not claiming to be a scholar of them - but I gave him his due from my POV. I found the economics ludicrous and the social science to be reductionist due to the reliance on materialism and victim/oppressor dyads (we didn’t need DEI/CRT to come up with them). Marx’s ideas about society were belied by the American nation around me, this was the ‘80s and the Soviets were collapsing while we thrived. The ‘natural experiment’ had been run, and we were the winners, or so I naively thought.

I found it surprising that there was no ‘Truth and Reconciliation’ commission in Russia to make a start on publicly and culturally healing the deep wounds the Russian people had suffered though. The vast array of ‘official lies’ in Soviet society needed to be addressed, as accepting ‘the lie’ was demanded of one by the State. To not accept the lie was to be an enemy of the state. This alone was so crushing to the Soviet people, and then there are the crimes of the Soviet Union against its own people. This was most of all what needed to be openly discussed and addressed, with justice where appropriate.

Life went on, the opportunity that the Russia of the ‘90s was for humanity was squandered behind empty rhetoric, a lack of order and incredibly immoral greed and theft. It was heartbreaking to watch from a distance. I only had the thought of why there hadn’t been a reconciliation, a truth telling, and justice later.

A gnawing sense inside was growing inside of me me, telling me something was amiss. How could the policies of our government increasingly be less about serving the American people? I remember living through the govt ordered bussing era, that was my first inkling of how useless govt can be. The black kids who were bussed into my high school in my junior year hated it and were shamed because it was obvious they were not at grade level in most subjects. While nothing was said, it was the ‘elephant in the living room’. They self-segregated and pretty much acted like they hated us. The utter failure of it struck me, it was only later that I realized this policy was for relieving white Leftists guilt. It was performative, nobody actually thought it would work. Of course it didn’t and was stopped before too long.

I noticed the EPA exploding with regulatory sprawl and overreach, even as some of it was needed. For example, the Superfund Cleanups had bipartisan support and had great effect on mitigating pollution. But then the radicals hijacked the EPA. Instead of sound conservation and pollution control policies, environmental policies became the new ground for Neo-Marxist subversion. Their policies were anti-industry and this was coupled with the already mostly Marxist labor movement/unions that had crushed so many manufacturing industries in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Believe it or not, my GenZ readers, the U.S. USED TO MAKE EVERYTHING. American electronics and appliances and industrial equipment were considered the best in the world. In places like Japan, an American refrigerator was a status symbol.

There were a thousand and more signals of what was happening. It didn’t fully come together for me until 1988 when I read ‘The Closing of the American Mind’ by Allan Bloom. His cataloging of the downfall of the university and the students was terrifying, as he showed the absolute Marxist corruption of the machinery that educates our elites. What he described about moral relativism, and how he found the origins of relativism in Nietzsche’s critique of Christianity was penetrating and so clear. He also saw the roles of Machiavelli, Rousseau, Freud, and Max Weber in reimagining the Western concept of the self, as expressed in Nietzsche’s view of morality. One can readily see how the rationalism of the West took a radical detour into something different quite some time ago.

Since then I’ve been telling everyone I could that the threat was Marxism. That this new incarnation of Marxism, most concisely represented by ideas such as Critical Theory and the ‘Conscientization’ of Paolo Freire, was concealed behind the ideas of ‘Social Justice’ (have you noticed how Rawls’s ideas about justice aren’t spoken about anymore???) at first, and even were positioned as ‘truly liberal and democratic’ but any close look revealed it was just repackaged Marxism. By the time Obama was in office, some people started to catch up with me, but for the most part people would dismiss any assertions I made about Marxism as they would conspiracy theories. And no, I’m not a 9/11 Truther nor do I believe the CIA killed JFK (there is literally NO evidence of it, I’ve done a super deep dives and may publish on it here). I’m the furthest thing from a conspiracy theory you’ll meet.

Meanwhile, I watched two generations of Marxist political activists take over every major institution of our society, even some corporations. As this went on, I’ve felt the world change in profound ways. The quality of social connections, the strength of community, family, and the corruption of the state (while growing like mad) has proceeded in irrational ways, ways that are incomprehensible to me. The relationships between men and women and parents and children are different, and make less overt sense. More and more, lies are what I hear publicly and people simply don’t speak many needed truths. Rational argument and evidence are swept away by vicious propagandists who pounce on those who don’t comply. Just watch The View or MSNBC for a while to see how truly vicious and unhinged Dem/Left people are. There is no reasoning with them, the mere mention of a fact that doesn’t comport with their views is shut down immediately.

The Dem/Left only cares about narrative and as their control has increased, the centrality of ‘the narrative’ has increased. The control of the narrative is so obvious yet it still drives so much of our world. Watching the most recent episode of it, the Kamala 180 Dipsy Doo Fliperoo was most galling. Apparently now we can’t claim Joe resigned due to cognitive decline and that Kamala hasn’t ever received a single vote to be or run for POTUS due to her well deserved unpopularity. Nope, Joe Biden is the reincarnation of George Washington and Kamala is the Brat-WineAunt-Everything Leftist superstar you’ve been dreaming of. The mental gymnastics our Dem/Left enemies go through is literally unbelievable to me. Their overt manipulation of the culture in the digital world is undeniable, and they do not care any longer how obvious or dumb it is. Click on this video about how Kamal Harris is ‘brat’. Apparently this is going to win her votes? What? WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I’ve been doing a series on my site, “How We Got Here” that is based on reading an essay from 1938. The Marxist economic revolution was complete by then and the cultural revolution has been ongoing since the ‘50s, and much earlier in real ways. Seeing it all, and then seeing the complete insufficiency of Trump to beat this back is saddening. Witnessing a significant number of serious, good Right wing people get sucked into ‘Christian Nationalism’, and the so-called ‘New Right’ which rejects Classical Liberalism in favor of some kind of pagan monarchy with a weak parliament (in which they are certain they won’t be the peasants) is beyond saddening to me. It just takes the wind out of my sails, I feel so hopeless. We are so divided by ideas on the Right, not unified by them. Whether it’s the non-ideas and anti-politics of libertarians and anarchists or the lunacy I just mentioned, I’m overwhelmed by what a frikking mess the Right is politically. I see Trump as no solution to this problem, in fact, I see him encouraging some of these elements.

It leaves me feeling utterly disconnected from this world. I do not like it and don’t want to be here anymore. This world feels like an alien planet I’ve was transported to in a nightmare I can’t escape. This is what losing feels like. This is what it’s like to live in a society that’s already been subverted by Marxism, a Marxism of the Fabian sort. No bloody revolution in the streets, rather, it was one in the academy, institutions and in the halls of political power. Check out my first video in ‘How We Got Here’ Series, I think you’ll like it.

What I’ve realize is this. Marxism unhooked us from the fixed virtues we mostly shared as Americans by undermining the moral authority of religions, parents and even education itself. They substituted a humanist worldview that is necessarily always contextual and hence they are able to endlessly shape narratives. This power is held by people who want to manipulate narratives to control us. It’s like giving the revolutionaries a control panel for humanity, and when coupled with the digital world (by no means only social media), they have been able to drown us in such humanist narratives. They intend to make us pliable and confused and overwhelmed and alone, and its working. This is why more than half of Americans support a war in Ukraine against Russia but most could not find Ukraine on a map or know they speak Russian in Odessa. You see, in such a culture, adherence to the narrative is what’s required, not truth seeking or independent thought. It’s startling to me how well it’s all gone for them, and how broken this society feels to me today.

Marxist Subversion is a One-Way Trip - Just as a Pickle Can Never Become a Cucumber Again

There is no clear way back. A pickle can indeed never become a cucumber again and I fear that the ‘can do’ spirit of Americans, filled with ‘American ingenuity’, ‘self reliance’ and ‘rugged individualism’ is gone. Snuffed out by Marxist goons, mostly female these days. I was lucky enough to have experienced the last moments of our country when those things were true about us, and believe me, it was superior to this one in every way. But in the end, I see no way back. Too many people are already subverted and gone.