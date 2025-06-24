Why do you think the Mullahs in Iran have agreed to a ceasefire?

Please—don’t tell me you actually believe they want peace.

Let’s back up and look at what the Iranians have been doing. First, they played the Obama administration for loads of cash—leveraging the JCPOA to unlock frozen assets and, more importantly, to lift sanctions. This allowed them to generate hundreds of billions in oil revenue. The JCPOA was effectively an Obama-era shakedown, with Obama’s “legacy” held hostage in exchange for a deal that favored Iran in every conceivable way. The “side deals” were even worse—unprecedented in both scale and secrecy.

So what did Iran do with that money? They built the so-called “Shia Crescent,” depicted in the image at the top of this article. They created and funded militias in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. They bankrolled Hamas and established cooperative ties with a newly resurgent Al Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

But the operative question is: Why?

To what end were these actions taken?

We don’t need to speculate. Since the 1979 revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini—and now Khamenei—have spoken voluminously and consistently about their goals. The problem is that the Western press refuses to report the ugly truth. Let me touch on just two of their core objectives:

Global Revolution and Islamization:

Iran views the export of revolution and the Islamization of other nations as a religious obligation, rooted in the Ayatollah’s interpretation of Islam. And let’s be clear—the Ayatollah is considered infallible and speaks with divine authority, according to the regime’s theology. Weaponized Moral Posturing:

Iran positions itself as the defender of the oppressed, cloaking a colonialist and militant agenda in flowery moral rhetoric. They claim the Quran compels them to do so, and thus, in their view, they must.

You have to understand: Iran sells itself to the Islamic and broader non-Western world as the ultimate “Successful Revolution.” Their displacement of the Shah—and his Western, secular ideas—was no small feat. They aren’t like demonstrators in the U.S. dressed in black, LARPing about revolution.

These are real revolutionaries—and they mean it.

That’s why I take them seriously when they chant “Death to America.”

That’s why I believe they must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

So, now let’s re-visit why they agreed to a ceasefire. This has happened before with Iran, whether due to sanctions or military pressure, and the pattern is quite clear. When they are losing and cannot advance their cause, they negotiate to buy time for them to rebuild/redeploy and fight another day.

They use our good will and desire for peace to take advantage of us, time and time again. The regime will never abandon its goals as their revolution is the basis of their legitimacy. It’s truly naive to not see this.

Now Iran will once again rebuild, re-arm and reassert itself. Russian engineers are already on the ground in Iran helping them rebuild their enrichment and other nuclear capabilities.

Saddest? The people of Iran and the govt in exile thought they had a real chance to overthrow the regime but now the Mullahs will just crush the dissent as the crisis has passed. The momentum was growing for the Mullah’s to be overthrown but that’s all dissipated now.

So here were are, back in the same place we were before the shooting started. The Mullahs survive yet again and all this does is give Trump the ability to claim a victory where there is none.