When I first saw the commentary coming across X yesterday afternoon about the NAJB 'disaster' as it was immediately spun by people across the spectrum, I was quite concerned.

, he blocked me on Substack but not on X yet), I was quite concerned.

But then I watched the actual video of the interview and was literally shocked by the level of hostility this arrogant black female journalist demonstrated. Her opening question was typical of the histrionic dishonesty the Left dispenses as truth these days, reciting the names of every black person Trump may have criticized in some way as an accusation of racism. Of course, by this point, we all know Trump plays rough with anyone who pushes up against him, so his aggressive and critical response should not surprise anyone.

I was immediately outraged by just how quickly many on the Right and also supposedly "heterodox" sites jumped on the bandwagon.

jumped on the bandwagon. To the likes of

let’s be perfectly clear : You came to our party, we did not come to yours. You and the rest of the newly arrived (including Shellenberger, who’s disabled mentions on this platform) and the rest of the Johnny Come Lately types need to be passengers in this movement. You do not understand our appeal to voters and are not in the drivers seat in this movement. You’ve earned NO power or credibility to be doing so, cuz after all, you believed the lies and BS of the Dem/Left for decades. We don’t see you as brilliant and brave, we see you as quite stupidly buying BS that was obviously BS long ago to actual critical thinkers.

Here’s the deal. Trump is rough to anyone who treats him badly and he’s never going to change. You want on the ‘Trump Train’? That’s the price of the ticket. Period.

We love that Trump went medieval on that hack yesterday. We only wish more on the Right would do so when insulted so horrendously. The level of vitriol this woman projected was simply not done in these kinds of events, btw - be clear. I’ve been at hundreds of professional conferences in my career and this just isn’t how political guests are treated. He was invited as a guest which helps THEM draw an audience, he’s helping them by going more than they are helping him by inviting him. Do you get that? These kinds of settings are understood to not be hostile or adversarial. They don’t have to be fawning but the tone is always appropriately respectful and deferential the guest. Especially one as famous as Trump who’s mere presence guarantees NABJ more media coverage than it’s probably ever received.

This was not set up as some kind of adversarial interview. While of course, she can ask some tough questions, what happens as these trade conferences is that the candidate/pol gets to speak at length to that interest group about how he or she sees them and their issues. Here’s an example from way back when, to Ariana Huffington, a very white journalist/media figure, of how Trump reacts to a journalist who doesn’t treat him well. While you may not like it, it has nothing to do with race. He punches back, hard and without any constraints. You can also guarantee that each time he does so, it’s to someone who’s struck first though…His base knows this.

Trump has always been rough on people, regardless of color

The real agenda was to prevent Trump from doing having an extended conversation with an audience of black men that would be widely clipped and shared by the Trump campaign and others. You see, Trump is making huge inroads with black men, and if he was given an extended period of time to talk and answer civilized questions about policy, he’d make progress with some in the crowd and it would also make great media.

Democrats are losing their lock on nonwhite voters - NY Times 2023 polling

This is a disaster for Democrats. Black voters were their unassailable block vote, they consistently received 95% support. Today? Falling to the mid-’80s, doesn’t matter who the candidate is. This is party affiliation, not candidate voting and the above polling data was before the Democrat and during the Republican primaries.

Look at the leftmost column in the figure above - this is terrifying for Democrats as they are losing much more badly with minorities under 45. Meaning, that as the older minority voters die off, the base will become increasingly diverse and not a ‘block’ for Democrats. Once the block is broken, then Democrats would actually have to earn those votes again. Democrat local politics have been “machines” in many cities and states for decades, upchucking candidates that are terrible but get elected. I used to see it in New York state, the parade of hacks and losers and clowns that that got stood up to run for various city and state offices, and then the appointments they made once in office. This entire game is over if they actually have to put up impressive, winning candidates. As well, if races become competitive again in minority districts, the Democrat machine will collapse as it will also no longer have a monopoly over the special interests who can break free of Dem/Left endless grifting schemes. This could literally be an end to the Democrat party as a national entity that can win elections.

So, what was yesterday about? A “Black Womyn” cutting Trump down to size and preventing him from communicating constructively. Either he was going to be on defense or he was going to be argumentative, we know what path he chose. But here’s what Trump sees that the Richard Hanania’s and others don’t understand. Black men see ‘Black Womyn’ behaving like this all the time, and many of them hate it. Many white people do not understand the sexual politics of today’s black community. So many black women have benefitted dramatically from the ascent of Woke politics and the DEI craze, while leaving black men behind. ‘Intersectionalism’ turns black politics into radical feminist and LGBTQ etc. politics as well. This is a huge mistake with black men, and is what is turning them away from the Democrats most of all. To think that an aggressive, dishonest, bullying black woman hectoring Trump goes over well with all black people is to admit you do not understand that blacks are not monolithic in their values and beliefs.

I did a video on this earlier today.

Be clear, Trump isn’t going to move black women much and he knows that. But he does have a chance to move black men, and there is a sizable group of black men who’ve had it with the likes of that arrogant, vicious journalist pretending she speaks for them while preventing them from hearing from someone they are interested in. He isn’t trying to win over the people he’s supposed to have offended, yes? This plays quite differently with many folks out there who see this avalanche of radical, viciously aggressive black women in media, entertainment and in their own lives and are put off by it.

So, keep calm and Trump on folks. Recognize that you newcomers are meaningless to the vast majority of MAGA and other long timer Trump supporters. We’d rather you actually promote the voices of folks who’ve long blazed the trail you jumped on and monetized, which they went broke building. Those who got canceled and fired and were shamed. We do not need you, but are happy for your support. We appreciate the professional journalism, but do not overestimate your role or place in the movement.