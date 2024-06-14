Are these Jews antisemitic?

I’ve been told so many times that I’m an antisemite cuz I don’s support Zionism, and I’m sick of it. In this essay I lay out my view. Zero antisemitism. None. I’m going to start with the basics, cuz I find it shocking that many Zionists don’t axiomatically get why Zionism violates moral principles all in classically liberal societies. This should not be hard to figure out and having to explain is it weird, but here goes.

What principles is the U.S. socio-political order based upon? One could call them those of Christendom which includes classically liberal politics combined with an ecumenical set of Christian virtues. Many European nations set themselves on a course from monarchy towards this socio-political order.

One might ask from whence those values come? How did they arise? The idea of the Republic from Plato, the ideas about logic and law etc as well are birthed by Greco-Roman thinkers. Mostly Greco as the Romans were vicious thugs, and had a very low c…