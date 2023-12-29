War for the West

fsy
Mar 14, 2024Edited

You write: "This is ultimately a religious war"

As a Jew born in America and living in Israel for over 40 years, I can only say that it is more complicated than that. A full discussion would involve all of Jewish and Islamic history, but for starters, the fact is that all the main founders of the modern state of Israel were not only not religious Jews, but were mostly extremely anti-religious. In addition, a large number of the Jewish religious leaders did not approve of the Zionists' means or even their ends as they conceived them, and many religious Jews (often referred to by the misnomer "Ultra-Orthodox") continue to be less than enthusiastic about the way the Zionist project has progressed. Almost any knowledgeable Jew of any persuasion finds it peculiar to see the Jewish side of the Israeli-Arab conflict presented as primarily a "religious" one.

To that I will add that the Moslem side is very obviously behaving the same way that they have for almost 1400 years. They believe that their religion is the only true one, and that they are commanded and destined to take over the whole world. In particular, they consider the land of Israel to be an area which was already conquered by Islam, and is theirs eternally. Interestingly, though, the Moslems are one group of people who agree that God gave this land to the people of Israel (although of course they have a narrative which says that He took it away at some point.)

In short, I think that your characterization of the conflict as "between two ‘bad guys’" is very unfortunate, and that you should simply say that it is between two parties who are both different from you, and probably so much so that you don't understand them very well. Your use of the word 'immoral' is also not based on any specific system of morality, so it doesn't really say very much. (BTW, do you consider the European conquest of North America from the "Indians" to also be immoral? If not, I really don't understand your definition of 'moral'.)

One more quibble: I don't think it is even slightly possible that Zionists were engaged in terrorism for 50 years before the establishment of the State. That would take it back to the times of the Turks. WWI ended in 1918 and only a few years after that did the idea of a state become even an imaginable goal (mainly after the Balfour Declaration). At most the "terrorism" that you mention could have been even possible for maybe 20 years. I am not justifying that behavior, but it is hard to take your other assertions seriously when this one is so inaccurate.

