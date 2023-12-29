I used to be an unreserved backer of Israel, until say 2006/7, cuz that’s what Republicans and conservatives told me was the moral positoin. The Israelis were ‘the good guys’. They were ‘the only democracy in the mideast’ and our ‘best ally’. But unfortunately for them I can read and do so all the time.

I read Alan Dershowitz’s The Case for Israel when it came out in 2005. The internet was exploding then and I began to see many real historians shred his ‘work’. Some of them were Jihadi liars and propagandists but not all. I’ll share what I learned, you folks can make of you want of it.

Israel classified all the govt and other docs from the Zionist pre-state period (1890-1948) in Palestine after forming their govt in ‘48 for 50 years. During this period they peddled the above and a lot more about the Arab Israeli war of ‘48, which turned out to be mostly lies. Things like “those 750k Arab Muslims ran away from their homes, they weren’t ethnically cleansed”. Or how the Zionists were above terrorism. And fought war ‘morally’. And the rest of the malarky.

But those classified docs were unclassified and released in the ‘90s. A group of historians called ‘the Young historians’ at first, now referred to as the “New Historians”, began to develop the real history of the Zionist movement and particularly ‘47 and ‘48. The best of these is Benny Morris, who started out very critical of Zionism and admitting publicly that indeed what the Zionists did to those 750k Arab Muslims amounted to ethnic cleansing. He’s a Zionist, Israeli Jew and was pressured to modify his interpretation, now claiming that ‘yes, the Zionists had a plan to ethnically cleanse the Arabs from Israel but they didn’t complete it’. lol and other such weak justifications. His book ‘Righteous Victims is the apex of this pretzel logic apologia but he started out entirely differently. Do you know this? The first book he wrote was the best, the latter become more and more of an apologia. It’s entitled 1948: A History of the Arab-Israeli war.

A few highlights from the true history based on Israeli govt docs:

Plan Dalet was the plan to ethnically cleanse Arab Muslims from the land granted under the U.N. partition. Why? Cuz the partition created a Jewish territory with 50% Arab Muslims. There was no way to create a Jewish state with such a population. They then took much more land than the partition granted them, ethnically cleansing as they went. This was not a defensive war, rather the Zionists initiated it in ‘48 at scale, and ethnically cleansed 300k Arab Muslims from homes/towns they had been in for centuries before any Arab army fired a shot. The Zionists committed massive amounts of terrorism for 50 year in Palestine to get their state awarded to them in ‘48. Zionism’s hands are soaked in blood, and not just Arab Muslim blood. Plenty of Brits and others were slaughtered by them. Israel is a Jewish state. Go read the 2018 NationState law passed in the Knesset to see how Jews are granted a supremacist status. And in the West Bank, an actual system of apartheid does exist in the law itself, the former head of the Israeli Mossad stated this publicly in September.

Of course I have to make clear I do not support Hamas or Jihad. I just find Zionism also immoral for the above and many more facts of history. This is ultimately a religious war (religious wars are often fought over land), and the West already paid a huge price in blood to get beyond wars over religion. We have no need or moral reason to side with the Zionists.

Last, let me also make clear that Oct 7th invited the Israelis to slaughter Hamas. I have no problem with that morally as they have earned it and commit war crimes as a matter of policy. They are like a barbaric rabid dog next door that keeps attacking you, so I say to the Israelis ‘have at it’. Just don’t make it the business of the U.S.

Conservative Americans are the only people in the world who seem to not know the above. The reason ‘students’ are often opposed to Israel is due to the actual history of Zionism. They have been brainwashed and propagandized to see the world only in victim/oppressor dyads, so they go insane with simplistic moralizing and are wrong. The truth is a war can occur between two ‘bad guys’, and certainly this conflict is an example of that.