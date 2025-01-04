War for the West

War for the West

Thanks for sharing your experience. I agree we were and probably should have been uncertain through the ‘vax’ roll-out. I am grateful for the many courageous docs & scientists who took a lot of grief from authoritarian politicians & medical-industrial-complex authorities. Some, such as Drs Peter McCullough and Jay Bhattacharya, are receiving overdue thanks and recognition. I respect your decisions & actions. 🫡

Sorry to hear you've had such a hard time. I can relate - my husband got vaxxed twice in order to travel and see his hospitalised mother, and then wasn't allowed to see her anyway. He has suffered from various afflictions since; can't be sure it was the vax but seems likely. The only reason I didn't have it was that I have an autoimmune issue and felt ill enough already. Circumstances and luck. These have saved so many, not necessarily an understanding of the risks, or of the science.

