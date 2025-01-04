Those who didn’t take the vax obviously made a good decision, I’m glad for them. But some of them are total jerks about it, pretending they had certainty about that choice when I don’t think any reasonable person can say there was certainty either way. My story follows.

Unlike many, I had a good relationship with my doctor. I had been steadily improving my health with his support with non-medical interventions. I trusted him a lot as I’d had a good experience. I’d had some chest pains and elevated BP and instead of going on statins etc., I’d gotten on the right track via exercise and diet. He was super supportive and pleased. He went out of his way to message me on the portal for his practice and would respond reasonably to any questions I had.

By the time of the vax I was doing BJJ (at 59), was on no meds, had my bp/weight etc all in a good place. Was feeling strong and getting stronger, was a real renaissance time for me physically, I turned lockdown into a focus on health.

The message was mixed when the vax came out. I was unsure about the critical, heterodox voices as well as the official voices. Being actually intelligent makes one more humble about ‘knowing’ things, fyi. I am quite aware that when I venture into scientific subjects I can come to wildly wrong conclusions, I watch others without scientific training do so with skepticism, to put it politely…

I talked to him, we actually went back and forth on the messaging app quite a bit. I delayed getting it for a bit. His position was that if I was a bit younger, and hadn’t had some chest pain and higher BP for a bit previously , he’d say, “Sure, skip it.” But based on what he knew, given my age he thought it was the best choice for me, at age 59.

I also had a job where I needed to fly to see clients and I had 3 clients in Canada. I would not be able to see them, which was not viable. So, I put my doubts in check and went to get the shot.

And got sick from it, bp spiked and I got chest pains. Oddly, my ‘trusted Doc’ got less sure about everything, basically left the ball in my lap. The pains went away. Had to have the second shot by 10 weeks, waited 9 weeks and a few days.

It didn’t help that the issue had become so politicized. I’d been involved in Republican politics a lil bit here and there and I’m clear there are plenty of scumbags on the Right, sorry but that’s true, even as the Left is 100x worse. There are many people all around us that will play fast and loose with issues they don’t understand.

It’s also true that I was feeling fine again, and the symptoms hadn’t been that severe. Just a notable change cuz I was monitoring my bp and i just went up 15-20 pts, both numbers.

Fyi, I also have PTSD (legit, not the made up kind) and have had severe chest pains just from anxiety. In fact, I was hospitalized due to passing out from PTSD, think Tony Soprano. So the picture was cloudy from the get go as well, any of those first episodes up till that point could have just been anxiety.

It was also not a crisis for, the chest pain not close to the worst I’ve had. Doc was like, “I don’t see it as a mistake”. I needed to fly. My calculation was, “Okay, so a lil chest pain that subsided, escalated bp for a few weeks - just 15-20 pts, and the doc isn’t freaked. And oh yeah, I won’t have to quit my six figure job…”

So I got the second shot. I remember sitting in the parking lot, I had the most intense urge I can remember having to just flee and not get it. It was an odd experience cuz I was visceral, not rational. But I made myself get it anyway.

I had a much worse reaction to the second shot. A fatigue hit me like nothing I’d ever felt and horrible chest pains. I began getting sick endlessly until the end of 2023. Bad case of COVID, the flu, bronchitis, stomach problems, and another case of COVID - and my doc was like ‘Uhh, uhhhm…’

He and his practice became officially useless when it came to treating my injuries - but they’d given me 5 different courses of anti-biotics in a year and a half without hesitation. The harder I looked at everything, the worse it all looked. Better info was coming out on the vax but it was like they just ignored it.

My error? Trusting him, and being too paranoid about the doubting voices.

I just gutted my way through it until I began Dr. McCullough’s Spike supplement detox protocol in early ‘24, in addition to other supplements I was taking, I immediately began to turn my health back around. I do take a fistful of pills every day but so what? I think it’s helping me in many ways so I’ll keep it up. It’s like an anti-inflammatory nuke.

I’m year into my recovery now, no colds/flu/covid. Inflammation is my enemy and I have ended my relationship with trad medicine. Energy is good. But I’m angry AF about it all.

I feel utterly victimized by the medical/public health establishment at every phase. From the development of the vax to my doc’s behavior, and the lack of serious DX and treatment for my obvious vax injuries.

How was I supposed to pick the right signals and find the right path on my own? When I had what a I thought was a trusted MD in my corner?

I’m sorry, I can’t just watch a few youtube videos and say, “Okay, I’m in”. I think many smart people felt similarly. I regret it of course, but it’s easy to second guess.

I do find it quite galling to encounter people who claimed to have certainty about all this. Really? Newsflash, if you weren’t a scientist, you guessed or got scared and got lucky. And many of them got it wrong.

Yay for you…