Note that Extinction Rebellion is a Marxist Revolutionary Organization Greta’s People. Did you know Greta is a revolutionary commie?

"Climate change" isn't even a meaningful term as the climate is always changing due to natural variability. According to my reading of Steven E. Koonin’s amazing book, Unsettled, the plain truth of the IPCC's own data is that the actual warming possibly attributable to human activity is modest and not spiraling out of control due to feedbacks. It’s also true it was warmer in the 1930s, fyi, but even if it wasn't we were already in a warming trend due to natural variability. Do you get this? I find most people don't, even those on the Right who claim to be skeptics. We were already in a warming trend, hotter weather and temp records are to be expected. The current hot weather currently making the Warmistas quite smug tells you nothing about climate change and human contributions to it. Nothing.

You don’t believe that? Here’s a lil nugget of insight about just the basics of how climate is measured. Do you see those long term graphs? They are based on ‘climate records’ drawn from a variety of sources. Every 30 years, a total, global average sea-surface temperature is calculated. The data has many problems, thank goodness we now have satellite data, which the Warmists fought for 15 years. Finally, all the rejecters of satellite temp data records on the Climate hysteric side have been proved wrong. This should bother you. Why did they fight better data collection? Easy - cuz the actual temp record shows that the catastrophe they predict isn’t happening. But even then, if you believe the weather outside your window tells you something meaningful about a 30 year average of the temperature of the entire globe, you’d be silly. Yet so many people cite weather as proof. It’s ridiculous on its face. You should openly laugh at people who make claims like that.

Read Unsettled by Steven E. Koonin. What's amazing about his book is that he merely interprets the science that the Climate hysteria community publishes. The lying and spin and hysteria is so bad, you’ll be astonished by what Steven reveals. Worst? It has drawn trillions in resources in the Western world to destroy energy production, and is taking focus from more pressing environmental issues. Global fisheries are a HUGE problem and if we don’t manage them, it's an extinction level event. Many forms of particulate pollution, and just the disposal of our massive amounts of waste we produce just aren't dealt with properly. Then there are chemicals and biohazards etc which are incredibly dangerous and serious. All of these need a major focus, globally.

Global polluters and overfishers in particular need to be focused on, not stupid C02 goals that achieve nothing. We need to connect a real ecology movement to our food systems/farms as well. There are HUGE GAINS for humanity available if we deal with this stuff with the resources we are currently driving due to CAGW (catastrophic anthropogenic global warming) lies. Imagine moving to the new class of nuke reactors which create no meaningful waste and are incredibly safe? Keep in mind we've been putting small reactors on submarines and aircraft carriers for 40 years so we could have already done so.

A Chinese Fishing Fleet Which Has Invaded Even The Galapagos

Imagine we actually addressed our electrical generation needs without the 'Climate Crisis' agenda? We should have no love of coal or gas based electrical generation just because we reject idiotic ideas like wind or solar for 'baseline power'. Imagine we actually focused on waste? I personally reuse, reduce and recycle (no leftist, just an actual 'conserv'ative), and have been quite surprised by how much less energy I can consume, comfortably, without any sacrifice. Cut it in half. I shop at thrift stores now for commodity clothing items like tee shirts and shorts, etc. That's all REUSE instead of a new one made by a slave in China or Vietnam. Unknown to many people, there is a movement to repair and reuse electronics and many, many other items that people mostly just throw out. I'll look to Craigslist first for a piece of furniture or power tool etc. It's a habit thing, and I save money along the way. It feels good to 'consume' less. But we don't talk about his cuz all we get is doomsday insanity on 'Climate'.

I'm not talking fed enforcement, rather, I'm looking for the fed to back off. I think with less regulation and more encouragement in the culture by our political leaders and cultural figures, we could drive serious behavioral change. But instead, kids are taught to go to the 'Climate Protest' at 13 yo - happened to my niece. And trust me, she's an idiot at 13, the 'climate' might as well be a fairy tale to her in the sense of how she actually understands any of it. What if instead the kids were encouraged to repair some household item? Or do TRUE recycling of dangerous items that are currently just dumped into waste? This and 1000 other things. Hand me downs, yard sales, and then making things yourself to drive self-reliance. I'll always appreciate my shop classes that taught me how to use tools and basic carpentry.

Note that the primary thing the Left does is locate the locus of control outside of individual on issues they care about. Other than 'protest' and 'resistance tweets' they aren't asked to exercise their personal agency to address issues, rather it's always about the govt doing some magic or some demonized 'other' who needs to 'change'. It's never, "cut your personal energy use in half as a fun project!". Think about how oblivious some people are about energy use. I used to live in Manhattan, and was trying to be a good recycler etc. (which turned out to be total BS). I remember looking up one night while in midtown and seeing lights on in so many empty buildings. Buildings lit up on the outside. Why? I realized the commercial use of power dwarfs individuals. Why aren't buildings dark at night, only lit up if a motion censor is hit? With lighting only at street level? Just saying, we waste vast amounts of energy. My GF cannot process turning a single light off in my house, after half a day of hanging out, 75% of the lights in the house are on. No matter where she is. I don't get mad at her, but it tells me about the culture. Most people do not see themselves as needing to 'change'.

And of course, this attitude needs to flow through business, education and our entire culture about energy and waste. Instead, all I get is virtue signaling and wasted effort as our appetite for energy and the amount of waste created skyrockets. Unsustainable indeed, but not in the way the Commie Greens mean it. Oh, wait - I hope it doesn’t bother anyone that I call them commies, cuz they all are. It’s not a coincidence. The Soviets and now the Chinese, Russians, Iranians, Venezuelans and other nations have been known to fund ‘Green’ movements to harm the U.S. economy, to bring about its collapse.

I’m exhausted with the lies and truly bizarre beliefs and policies that I see everywhere I look. The postmodernists have won, I’m afraid. The narrative is all, and guys like me are just left on the sidelines, howling at the moon.