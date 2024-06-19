I called Biden being dumped and Michelle being selected by the DNC to replace him as long as 2 years ago. My views have not changed. My predictions were:

Hunter would be convicted of something. Biden would need to pardon him to keep him from doing serious time, and maybe bring him down too. The drug charge is the least of it, Hunter is facing much more serious tax fraud charges that would lock him away for 10 years. And serious investigation of this aspect could easily lead back to Joe. Joe will have to pardon him or commute his sentence. Joe’s cognitive decline would become so obvious he’d have to be replaced for the Dems to have a chance.

What I didn’t dare predict is that the Dems would spend so much and just inflate the economy so absurdly. We still spend 1 trillion more than we collect in taxes every 100 days. This is to keep the bubble from bursting, which is becoming harder and harder to do.

Without a massive steal, the Dems will lose in November, the data screams it. And frankly, it has for a while. The Dems face few choices.

Pull a larger cheat than ever, with polling dramatically in favor of Trump. This poses a real risk of backfiring on them. It’s also incredibly risky personally, criminally, for them. The Republican party is scaling election integrity operations and is busy in the courts pressing many issues to tighten elections and I think they are much better poised to catch the Dems in the act this time. I have to believe the cooler heads on the Dem/Left realize that if they run the illegal ballot harvesting ops too hard they will not be successful. We can’t count on that, and if they do, I think it kicks off a civil war as states pick sides, which they will have to do. Run Biden-Harris and lose. This is unthinkable to them. They truly have talked themselves into believing Trump is Satan, hence their willingness to abuse the law and justice system so egregiously. I cannot believe they will run these two. Replace Biden at the top of the ticket. The focus on the bottom of the ticket is silly. Let’s look at the possibilities. Hillary - She’s half dead physically already. The 2016 campaign nearly killed her, and this time she’ll have to work much harder to catch Trump. But she’s not the solve. It’s not women Biden is having problems with, it’s black folks. And she has very high negatives, which is why she lost last time. And she’s white. Very white. Newsom - Uh, he’s not popular outside of California. And the Dems running another white male will be hugely problematic inside their party. He’s not black either, perhaps even more white than Hillary. Michelle Obama - She’s black. She’s a woman. She’s got very high positives in the popular culture. She’s often at the top of the list as the “Most Popular Woman in America”. And she’s aligned with all the important, radical left constituencies that are the Dem’s ground game.

The only chance the Dems have to ‘turn it around’ is Michelle. The most shocking reality the Dems are facing right now is black voters under 50 turning on Biden. This bodes very poorly for his performance with all other ethnic minorities, and if Trump gets 20% of blacks in this country, the Dems lose their “Blue Wall”. Consider how much more strategic that is than even losing the 2024 election?

The entire Democrat party coalition is falling apart before their eyes. Who has a chance, in their eyes, of unifying the party? Michelle is the answer, as she plays the identity politics they obsess about perfectly. I do realize she has often stated she didn’t like politics and is glad to be out of it. But why is that? She declared affirmatively in March of 2024 that she’s not running, and she supports Biden. We know the second statement was a lie, so the first could just as easily be so too. Apparently Biden himself is fighting all opposition hard and perhaps Michelle realized she didn’t have the support yet so she played the loyal Democrat, just as Obama does?

Deep down inside, Michelle knows she isn’t equal to her press clippings. She writes and talks often about her battles with her ‘self doubt’. I found the recent video of her showing up in a bookstore, dressed down, expecting people to instantly recognize her and cheer quite telling. There is a look of understanding on her face for an instant, which she quickly moves on from, recognizing how readable she was being in that moment. She knows just the wife of a former POTUS, some politician who left office 7 years ago. Keep in mind that their Spotify and Netflix deals were not moneymakers. Michelle can sell books to the ‘in crowd’, as Barack can, but other than speeches, that’s it. She often talks about how she felt less than the things she took on and how she struggled, I found such language revealing about her in a different way than most seem to think.

If you watch the documentary I linked to above, what you see is that Michelle is a climber, she seeks better status and power. She’s always moving closer to power and it’s clear she loves the proximity to it without the direct accountability. I think the POTUS question reveals this hypocrisy. She hectors the masses about the need for ‘change’ endlessly, but when it’s ‘her moment’, she’s going to shirk it? Nah, she’s not built that way. She’s not a coward, rather, she knows she will make a mess of it and would rather just pass.

But in the end, can you imagine the choice she’s being presented with? Save the country from Trump, and save the Democrat party coalition or sit on the sidelines and watch Trump win and the Democrat party burned to the ground. She’s the only black candidate they have who could win. They HAVE to bring blacks back to their side and she will look like the only way to for them. The pressure will be enormous. I cannot see how it plays out any other way. The Dems always play to win, I cannot imagine they will push this losing hand all the way to a Trump POTUS win. I think the pressure being applied to her will make her acquiesce.

What say you?