As an older, well read conservative who's been politically sentient since reading The Gulag Archipelago at age 11, I've been focused on immigration policy, illegal and legal for my entire political life. Why? Because the most powerful political action that can be taken is to 'change the facts on the ground' regarding any issue. Changing the PEOPLE on the ground is even more dramatic.

And that's been going on since 1965 overtly via the Dems. People speak about this as though its something new but in fact the Dems have been dumping as many non-white/Euro heritage/non-English speaking/non-Christian peoples into this nation as they can since then. Legally or illegally. Born in '62, one might say I have "lived experience" with this policy...

Just was in Miami for biz for a 3 days. In many places, Spanish is now the default language and has been for over a generation. Note, some of these people speak English well enough. This is a cultural phenomenon, or better said, a counter-cultural phenomenon that does not stand on its own. There is clearly a 'gringo hatred' emerging from 'LatinX' as a class now, just as I started feeling the anti-white hatred growing on the streets of NYC in the 2000s, hence fleeing in 2010. These are groups of people who are 'apart' from the rest of society.

I used to love taking public transportation in NYC. The genius of engineering and operating it all just intrigued me. I also felt like NYC had made a collective decision to make getting around the city manageable and when on the subways and busses there was this leveling effect socially. Guys/women in fancy corporate outfits and contractors and counter workers and writers and pressman - everyone under the sun took the subway, and there was no ambient sense of social or racial or ethnic tension. I marveled at it. Mostly locals took buses but even as a commuter, before I lived there, I'd discovered NYC's excellent bus system and it had an even homier feel. People were nice to each other on the busses oft times. Not always, it wasn't like 'Olde Home Week' but it was palpable to me.

I work in tech - it’s overrun with Indian people, if you don’t work in the business you would be shocked. Fyi, I like Indian people generally so don’t take the comment the wrong way. But as a guy who worked in the tech field before this I can tell you that it utterly changes the work culture.

The ethnic and racial and now even religious social tension in our society today is at a high boil. Everyone can feel it. I feel less and less welcome on the streets of any big city in the U.S. now. The week before I was in Miami I was in San Francisco, the week before that Philadelphia - which is a war zone downtown. But that doesn't really describe it properly. They are more like 'social vacuums' where there is no 'society' or 'culture' and the resulting order that come from each. The very fabric of society has been destroyed in those places. It's so much worse than a bum on the street or some anti-whitey sentiment here or there.

All of it stems from immigration. I'm cursed to be a reader since age 4, my mom was an English teacher, and frankly reading can easily be learned if a parent merely bothers to teach it to young kids instead of plopping them down in front of a screen. Hence my reading The Gulag Archipelago at 11. Anti-communists who wanted to fight the Marxification of our society should have pushed that book as hard into the schools as the Left did Howard Zinn's "People's History" garbage. Cuz that's what your kids are being 'conscientized' with (to use a Frierean term), a Marxist social consciousness. I was birthed as an anti-communist by that, my daughter was birthed as a Marxist due to reading Zinn. We let them put Zinn in our schools, which is a nice signpost of just how lame we conservatives are.

I realized we were living through a Marxist, cultural revolution by 1989 (cuz I read Alan Bloom’s The Closing of the American Mind in which lays out the entire project) so I could see how they were using immigration to create blocs of a "Popular Front" they can use to foment revolution. Students of Marxist revolutions will recognize the term, those who do not should consider that they are a big part of why we lost so badly to the left.

Another book I read was Bowling Alone by Prof. Howard Putnam of Harvard, a true lowlife and scumbag of the type unique to leftist academia today. Such people have to pinch and purse their faces so hard to manage to tell their lies plausibly it's a wonder their empty heads don't cave in on them. In that book, Putnam makes clear that our social fabric had already been destroyed by mass immigration.

In the late '80s and '90s Putnam had done the tedious work of researching the actual impact on communities of immigration of people with no common culture. The social fabric collapses. From little leagues to the Kiwanis club to the Boy Scouts to churches - everything becomes ghettoized and as the common strands of culture disintegrate the individual becomes far more atomized and isolated. The title of his book, Bowling Alone refers to the collapse of bowling leagues which were a social staple in many small towns. You could often just get on a team with people you didn't know and in a few weeks of league play you had some friends. All of this is gone now. And you can feel it as you travel around this nation. The reason I call him names is cuz he delayed publishing his work for 5 years cuz the data showed almost all negative effects and he didn’t want to believe it. He wanted to show mass immigration was so great. He was shamed into publishing eventually. But in classic Leftist fashion, today, he and other Leftists have a complete “Politifact” type debunking ready to go if you claim his book makes a damning case against immigration. Even though it does. He refused to bound by his own reasoning, which is the biggest intellectual sin one can can commit. Of course Leftists do that for a living so it was easy for the Left to just steamroll on regardless of the facts.

I live back in the woods in the most conservative town in the state I live in, and we have a very Christian monoculture. I don't lock my home when I leave. I leave my key in my car. In my town there is literally no meaningful crime. Huh. Gosh. How could that be? Fyi, we are also all armed to the teeth. On my road alone, a private Class 6 road with 10 residences on it bordering a 5000 acre conservation area, we must have 50 guns and 50,000 rounds of ammo. Good luck effing with any one of us. None of the above is coincidental. God fearing people, conservative, Western Civ based values for the most part - it's like traveling back 50 years in America. Go to our farmers market on Saturday. See the families selling their products. We have NO HOMELESS PEOPLE. NONE. Some of the Leftist areas of the state are being overrun by various homeless types now, and they let them live in the woods. Try that crap in my town? It happens, we saw a guy living in the woods down here - he was gone in a day. No effing around. You screw around, my guess is my police chief would have no problem sending you to the ER before he takes you to jail. Good. The dude is scary, I'm telling you. Turns out he used to run a SWAT/Tactical team in a big city PD. Effing guy is diesel and he's well paid and equipped. They don't harass us with endless ticketing either. Imagine that? Imagine what an 'ordered' society feels like. Cops feel like our friends in my town, and they are respectful AF.

Russell Kirk describes the 'ordered liberty' which emerged from a culture blending ancient Hebraic and Christian beliefs with Greek and then Roman philosophers, that were refined by more contemporary thinkers such as Aquinas, then Locke and Hume, among many others. That was the gift of Western Civilization to our society. A culture based on those values and ideas. But by now it’s totally destroyed.

This is why the popular culture has degraded so much - it's trying to find the common denominator, and in a polyglot, disordered society such as ours the denominator is going to be very low. Mass immigration of incompatible people's is nothing less than a social neutron bomb let loose on our society. And the goddamned 'conservatives' basically held the Dem’s beers while they did so, and some even capitalized on it along the way.

Getting mad about it now is like getting mad about leaving your front door open to invasion 60 years ago, kinda silly, ya?