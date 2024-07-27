MAGA is Now Fully Zionist
How can MAGA claim to be non-interventionist while backing Israel and the Zionist cause?
I’m curious how many people have noticed that the ‘Big Tech’ takeover of MAGA is actually about Jewish money leaving the Left over their perceived ‘antisemitism’? Fyi, this is not an invitation for you to post Jew hate on this post. I like Jews, just not the politics of Jews in the U.S., or Zionism. I can easily separate the two. So if you want to chime in, do it based on the politics.
Ackman, Sacks, Horowitz - they only begin their migration to the Republicans once the wave of protests happens after Oct 7th. Ackman is truly a precious little fraud, he pretends it’s about teaching CRT or DEI - BS. That’s been going on for years. The only reason he cares is cuz the lens of ‘social justice’ has been focused on Zionism and frankly, given that they are the original aggressors in this conflict, they will never be able to escape blame.
The real story is that the actual history of Zionism is being taught in university, based on actual scholars and historians, many of whom are Jewish and Israeli, like Benny Morris. And the actual history shows Jews invaded Palestine via mostly illegal immigration over 50 years with 500k Jews and then set up a nation without the consent of the 400k Arab Muslims who were trapped in Israel when it was declared as a state. They have every right to go to war with this illegitimate government. This is what the actual historical record shows.
So, that truth informs the faculty and students. The problem is that Islamists get hold of this truth and fold it into their Islamist politics and campaign against the West which makes it easy to see them as ‘the bad guys’. And yes, allowing so many Islamist activists into the U.S. is bad for our nation, not just due to Jewish issues. But this is separate from the issue of Israel and Zionism.
I find it so hypocritical that MAGA is aligning with Israel and defending Zionism. It’s cause is no more special than that of Ukraine, or the many other nations we back so ridiculously. How can MAGA be non-interventionist and support Israel? This whole ‘best ally’ thing is a joke as Israel makes many deals with our enemies. Of course they do ingratiate themselves to our defense and intel establishment but none of that is irreplaceable.
I’m consistent. I want out of Europe, Asia and the Middle East. I want the U.S. to focus on our hemisphere. Almost all the nations we ‘protect’ are rich and could form alliances with other nations in their regions with whom they share interests to defend themselves. None of them ‘need’ us actually, anymore. And even if they do, so what? Where did Americans get the idea that the U.S. fed govt can legitimately spend a dime on a foreign nation in the first place? This is against everything that America was found upon, we were anti-imperialist, but now we operate like an empire? Wtf?
This is a long running debate in this nation among policy makers, but it rarely makes it to the surface of public debate. Do you want the U.S. to be the leader of a Western empire enforcing the “Liberal International Order”? If so, how can you be MAGA?
MAGA seems to be deforming itself. So many New Right morons and Christian Nationalist loons claiming it for themselves while it sells out to Zionists.
I’ve published my thoughts on Zionism in other pieces here, check them out.
Oren calls out, Avi Shlaim for poor scholarship too— his sources are almost entirely of Moshe Sharett, with little of Ben-Gurion, even though his book was supposedly contrasting the two.
Of Shlaim’s book, Oren says: “Though no expert on Israeli history, I couldn’t understand how any serious historian could advance such a far-reaching thesis based largely on one, highly subjective, source.”
Edward Said’s “historical” work is bunk too.
Of Simcha Flapan, he “cited numerous Israeli and British diplomatic documents, but very few Arabic sources, and no oral histories though many thousands of veterans of the period were still alive. Flapan died before his book appeared, but expressed his hope that someday Palestinian historians would similarly tackle their own myths. That didn’t happen. Instead, Flapan spawned a new movement among Israelis who took up his myth-breaking crusade and adopted his methodology but abandoned his hope for a parallel Palestinian revisionism.”
So I’d retake a look at the sources you are finding among academia. I’m afraid you’ve been reading ahistorical, ideologically-driven bunk, the same that’s been feeding academia for years.
Remember that Qatar and many other ME countries have pumped much money into our America universities for years, so it’s no surprise that even Israeli professors may turn against Israel and the truth if a large enough bribe was offered.
As far as MAGA, it’s not a monolith. There are some, like you, who don’t want any wars, don’t want America involved in anything international. And there are others who see anyone who wants to stand for freedom as our allies. And yes, some MAGA people are hypocritical to support Israel and not Ukraine, but everyone’s a hypocrite at some point. I suspect for some, the fact that so many Democrats are on board to the war in Ukraine makes them suspicious.
But there is nothing contradictory about being MAGA and support Israel’s freedom to exist.
“Benny Morris was a scholar of prodigious talents whose book, The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem (Cambridge, 1988) was also hailed for debunking the “myths” of Israel’s creation and undermining Israeli propaganda. Yet Morris’ book, which the PLO embraced in its demand for reparations and territorial concessions from Israel, also used few Arabic sources and oral histories. Instead, Morris relied extensively on diplomatic cables which, he claimed, were more reliable and objective than veterans’ memories.
As a former ambassador, I can attest to the fact that diplomatic cables—written with an eye to self-promotion and posterity—are some of the least objective sources imaginable. And not interviewing people who lived through the events of 1947-1956 would be equivalent of writing a book about the American Revolution in, say, 1800, without speaking with Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. The violation of academic standards that would have disqualified any historian in any other field of the time would, in the study of Israel and its conflicts, became de rigeuer—almost a point of pride. And pridefully, indeed, Shlaim, Pappé, and Morris declared themselves the New Historians, rewriting the story of Israel’s creation.”
…
“The Second Intifada, which broke out in October 2000, represented a road to Damascus moment for Morris. The conflict was not, as so many of the New Historians thought, about the results of 1967 but rather about those of 1948. The Palestinians, it turns out, were not interested in a West Bank state centered around Hebron, Bethlehem, and Nablus, but a Palestinian state incorporating Jaffa, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Realizing this, Morris went on to attack his former colleagues and to write a second book, The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited, which attempted to undo the “