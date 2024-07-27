War for the West

War for the West

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Newcomer's avatar
Kris Newcomer
Jul 29, 2024

Oren calls out, Avi Shlaim for poor scholarship too— his sources are almost entirely of Moshe Sharett, with little of Ben-Gurion, even though his book was supposedly contrasting the two.

Of Shlaim’s book, Oren says: “Though no expert on Israeli history, I couldn’t understand how any serious historian could advance such a far-reaching thesis based largely on one, highly subjective, source.”

Edward Said’s “historical” work is bunk too.

Of Simcha Flapan, he “cited numerous Israeli and British diplomatic documents, but very few Arabic sources, and no oral histories though many thousands of veterans of the period were still alive. Flapan died before his book appeared, but expressed his hope that someday Palestinian historians would similarly tackle their own myths. That didn’t happen. Instead, Flapan spawned a new movement among Israelis who took up his myth-breaking crusade and adopted his methodology but abandoned his hope for a parallel Palestinian revisionism.”

So I’d retake a look at the sources you are finding among academia. I’m afraid you’ve been reading ahistorical, ideologically-driven bunk, the same that’s been feeding academia for years.

Remember that Qatar and many other ME countries have pumped much money into our America universities for years, so it’s no surprise that even Israeli professors may turn against Israel and the truth if a large enough bribe was offered.

As far as MAGA, it’s not a monolith. There are some, like you, who don’t want any wars, don’t want America involved in anything international. And there are others who see anyone who wants to stand for freedom as our allies. And yes, some MAGA people are hypocritical to support Israel and not Ukraine, but everyone’s a hypocrite at some point. I suspect for some, the fact that so many Democrats are on board to the war in Ukraine makes them suspicious.

But there is nothing contradictory about being MAGA and support Israel’s freedom to exist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kris Newcomer's avatar
Kris Newcomer
Jul 29, 2024

https://open.substack.com/pub/claritywithmichaeloren/p/field-of-fire-pt-1?r=1gy565&utm_medium=ios

“Benny Morris was a scholar of prodigious talents whose book, The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem (Cambridge, 1988) was also hailed for debunking the “myths” of Israel’s creation and undermining Israeli propaganda. Yet Morris’ book, which the PLO embraced in its demand for reparations and territorial concessions from Israel, also used few Arabic sources and oral histories. Instead, Morris relied extensively on diplomatic cables which, he claimed, were more reliable and objective than veterans’ memories.

As a former ambassador, I can attest to the fact that diplomatic cables—written with an eye to self-promotion and posterity—are some of the least objective sources imaginable. And not interviewing people who lived through the events of 1947-1956 would be equivalent of writing a book about the American Revolution in, say, 1800, without speaking with Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. The violation of academic standards that would have disqualified any historian in any other field of the time would, in the study of Israel and its conflicts, became de rigeuer—almost a point of pride. And pridefully, indeed, Shlaim, Pappé, and Morris declared themselves the New Historians, rewriting the story of Israel’s creation.”

“The Second Intifada, which broke out in October 2000, represented a road to Damascus moment for Morris. The conflict was not, as so many of the New Historians thought, about the results of 1967 but rather about those of 1948. The Palestinians, it turns out, were not interested in a West Bank state centered around Hebron, Bethlehem, and Nablus, but a Palestinian state incorporating Jaffa, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Realizing this, Morris went on to attack his former colleagues and to write a second book, The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited, which attempted to undo the “

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Glenn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture