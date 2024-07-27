I’m curious how many people have noticed that the ‘Big Tech’ takeover of MAGA is actually about Jewish money leaving the Left over their perceived ‘antisemitism’? Fyi, this is not an invitation for you to post Jew hate on this post. I like Jews, just not the politics of Jews in the U.S., or Zionism. I can easily separate the two. So if you want to chime in, do it based on the politics.

Ackman, Sacks, Horowitz - they only begin their migration to the Republicans once the wave of protests happens after Oct 7th. Ackman is truly a precious little fraud, he pretends it’s about teaching CRT or DEI - BS. That’s been going on for years. The only reason he cares is cuz the lens of ‘social justice’ has been focused on Zionism and frankly, given that they are the original aggressors in this conflict, they will never be able to escape blame.

The real story is that the actual history of Zionism is being taught in university, based on actual scholars and historians, many of whom are Jewish and Israeli, like Benny Morris. And the actual history shows Jews invaded Palestine via mostly illegal immigration over 50 years with 500k Jews and then set up a nation without the consent of the 400k Arab Muslims who were trapped in Israel when it was declared as a state. They have every right to go to war with this illegitimate government. This is what the actual historical record shows.

This is the Truth of Zionism and Israel

So, that truth informs the faculty and students. The problem is that Islamists get hold of this truth and fold it into their Islamist politics and campaign against the West which makes it easy to see them as ‘the bad guys’. And yes, allowing so many Islamist activists into the U.S. is bad for our nation, not just due to Jewish issues. But this is separate from the issue of Israel and Zionism.

I find it so hypocritical that MAGA is aligning with Israel and defending Zionism. It’s cause is no more special than that of Ukraine, or the many other nations we back so ridiculously. How can MAGA be non-interventionist and support Israel? This whole ‘best ally’ thing is a joke as Israel makes many deals with our enemies. Of course they do ingratiate themselves to our defense and intel establishment but none of that is irreplaceable.

This is an excerpt from Engaging Israel in the Belt and Road Initiative: China’s Techno-Nationalism in the Middle East by Richard Yarrow

I’m consistent. I want out of Europe, Asia and the Middle East. I want the U.S. to focus on our hemisphere. Almost all the nations we ‘protect’ are rich and could form alliances with other nations in their regions with whom they share interests to defend themselves. None of them ‘need’ us actually, anymore. And even if they do, so what? Where did Americans get the idea that the U.S. fed govt can legitimately spend a dime on a foreign nation in the first place? This is against everything that America was found upon, we were anti-imperialist, but now we operate like an empire? Wtf?

This is a long running debate in this nation among policy makers, but it rarely makes it to the surface of public debate. Do you want the U.S. to be the leader of a Western empire enforcing the “Liberal International Order”? If so, how can you be MAGA?

MAGA seems to be deforming itself. So many New Right morons and Christian Nationalist loons claiming it for themselves while it sells out to Zionists.

I’ve published my thoughts on Zionism in other pieces here, check them out.

