I received this comment on one of my posts:

“on the white pill side: Castro overtook with just 500 determined rebels. It can be done folks” - from DerWaldgang . Be clear, this is not a criticism of him.

If only that were true. I like Cuban revolutionary history so I thought I’d use it to enter a conversation about revolutions and how they are won and lost.

Batista comes to power in 1952 via a mostly bloodless military coup. The Cubans had implemented a democratic constitution in 1940 and self-governance was taking root. Batista, who’d served two terms previously, was dead last in the polls in the ‘52 election. He was a respected military leader and popular in some ways. He was able to simply declare a new govt with him at the head of the military, and the military acquiesced. Sadly, the U.S. govt recognized that govt in short order. He was able to gain some legitimacy with elections in ‘54 but that didn’t really change things for him domestically. It did allow Western nations to pretend he was legitimate though…

Fulgencio Batista in ‘52 flush with confidence after his coup

Castro tried to overthrow that government in like ‘54, and failed. It was a that point was when he tried “the 500 guys” approach and was defeated easily. He was a marginal character in the politics of Cuba for some time but was also considered a legitimate voice of criticism of the Batista regime. It’s also important to know that the revolutionary spirit in Cuba had been brimming for a long time, there had been another coup in 1933 to depose another corrupt regime and it led to a series of short term govts. During all this is when Batista had become a national figure. He had much support among ‘the people’. Hence why Fidel failed. Batista had a firm grip on the military through all of this period as well.

By ‘59 Fidel has grown much wiser. Through much infighting and politicking in the interim, he manage to build a coalition of the Popular Socialist Party, 26th of July Movement and the Revolutionary Directorate of 13 March. He’d also brought Che Guevera with him from Mexico where he’d spent some time organizing.

Fidel Castro finally victorious in ‘59

The communist impulse was already writ large in Cuba, as the 1940 legit election of Batista was based on communist support. But it was also quite splintered (which is almost always the case with Leftist revolutions) and Castro ran a faction that was not able to seize power on its own. The Cuban revolution against Batista was in fact underway from the moment Batista took power in ‘52 till he was ousted in ‘59. The military forces of the revolution were at first terrible and easily defeated by the Cuban army. But over those 7 years they became a professional, disciplined fighting force that was winning battles with Cuban regulars. Castro won due to building support across the political divisions in the Cuban Left, massive popular support and enough militant power to convince the military it would be a bloody battle.

The real lessons from the Cuban revolution in my opinion are:

Force can be used to depose a govt if one is able to get the military behind them. That’s how Batista did it. And Castro could only win once the military started facing serious opposition, which they did by ‘59.

But over the long run, if there isn’t popular support, that same military force will be what drives the people to support the opposition as the oppressive techniques used to hold power create resentment among the people. Every time, it’s axiomatic. One could say this is the Left’s recipe for revolution in fact.

Fidel’s revolution held cuz it was legitimized by popular support and institutional support, finally. Until he achieved that he was not able to take and hold power.

Applied to our situation here, I think one should think about what kind of revolution the Right actually wants. Even if a small group could overthrow this govt and was able to get the military to throw its weight behind the coup, how would it hold power?

Let’s say the base of support for the coup is ‘MAGA’ - that’s less than half the country. At least 30% of the country is already hard core Left, and it contains a significant number of actual Marxist revolutionaries. Those folks will immediately begin organizing their own coup, or take over several states and try to break them away (more likely) and bingo, we are in a civil war.

I’ve read about revolutions with real interest as I’d love to overthrow this out of control, Fabian-style socialist leviathan that is ruining us. But what I’ve learned has saddened me greatly. You see, the real problem is that the majority of Americans have no understanding of their liberty nor love for the country and constitutional foundation it rests upon. They will see MAGA revolutionaries as proto-fascist.

Worse yet? With all the New Right idiots running round essentially proposing a Christian fascist govt that rejects many of the U.S.’s founding principles, they aren’t exactly wrong. The direction the New Right is taking is death for our nation, and them - but they don’t know it cuz they all think they are so effing clever.

So, we are like Castro in ‘54. Not enough power, not enough support, a divided nation our own ‘side’ in disarray. Trump shows me no ability to ‘politically organize’ whatsoever. What ‘organization’ I see coming up from the grass roots is being diverted into the dirt by the divisions on the right. We may win this election but what most people on the Right forget is that Democrats are running on the most radical ideas possible, with a cognitively impaired, corrupt hack as their candidate - and still make the race close. Consider how awful Biden is and how ridiculous their ideas are about economics, govt debt, immigration and foreign policy are? That they make it close is a signal of how much institutional power they have, and how much of the populace they have turned into mind-numbed robots who will follow them no matter what. It should also tell you how much the Right SUCKS.

I hear so many of my fellow right wingers bellowing about ‘the people’ and what they want but they don’t represent ‘the people’. Most people in the U.S. aren’t with the New Right, and MAGA itself is amorphous due to it’s lack of policy focus. There are no MAGA ‘principles’, just memes and criticisms of the status quo - most of which I agree with. It’s not building a coherent base of support, rather, it’s building a brand and a coalition that has very different ideas about the world.

In the end, MAGA is not proposing to rip the Marxist lunatics and Marxism out of power. It’s not even using the right language of critique against the Dem/Left based on its Marxist nature.

Trump is great atbuilding a brand, and he loves this country. And sure, it’s great for the moment as it helps us defeat the Left. But Trump does not get that he’s in ‘total war’ with Marxist revolutionaries. Most on the Right will not admit that or face it either, cuz if they did, they’d have to take action they are scared to take. They’d have to say things that would get them ‘in trouble’. They’d have to talk about overthrowing and excising the illegitimate parts of our government and ridding our institutions of the Marxists (like the American Library Association that just elected a literal, overt, real Marxist as President).

Essentially they’d have to be counter-revolutionaries, and they are not. What they seem to long for is a reversion to some kind of hazy, ill defined ‘status quo’ they believe used to exist and was ‘great’. Fine as far as it goes but we need something more than populist rage (legit) at how the little guy is getting screwed to garner support for what must be done to restore our nation.

Trump is not a revolutionary, that’s why he’s acceptable enough to get elected. People who speak truth about what we are up against are still marginalized. Look at Chris Rufo or James Lindsay - why weren’t they speaking at the Republican National Convention? Nope, instead we get homespun stories about real people and Amber Rose etc. Which is fine and smart as Trump gets he has to build a broader coalition as he cannot govern if his only base of support is fundamentalist Christians. But he doesn’t articulate the nature of the threat we face clearly enough, nor does he really get what needs to be done to stop it.

This is how ‘the Left wins even when it loses’ as the ratchet of politics and our virtues is ever leftward due to institutional control. They might lose some elections and have some setbacks but every single day they have dedicated revolutionaries using institutional power in every way possible to advance their cause. That there is backlash - US - is expected. The expect to be able to suppress us due to that same institutional control. Until we excise Marxists from our institutions, they Left will always have a huge base of power, regardless of electoral outcomes.