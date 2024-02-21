What’s your first reaction to these numbers? Mine is how low they are. How were these great empires put in the grave with such small losses? The West lost 3500 soldiers in 20 years in Afghanistan, that’s 175 a year. To put it in perspective, the U.S. military loses about 300 service members per year to accidents.

As is true about most ‘common wisdom’, such a statement gets things very wrong. Afghanistan doesn’t destroy empires, rather, late empires apparently destroy themselves with half-baked attempts at empire and Afghanistan merely reveals it.

This has been awfully proved by the U.S. in Afghanistan. Let me start with a simple question: Does anyone believe Afghanistan is uniquely unconquerable? Worse terrain and tougher fighters and armies have been subdued. Do you think they fought harder or more viciously than say the Japanese in the Pacific Islands? The Nazis in Eastern Europe and Russia? Come on, get real. Of course they didn’t. Parts of the terrain are more challenging but terrain challenges both the offense and defense. The U.S. has specialized units to fight in the mountains. Let me stop here and make clear that I realize that it wouldn’t be easy. The Taliban are experienced, highly motivated fighters who move through the mountains like billy goats. But still.

So why didn’t we “win”? Simple: When we ‘win’ it’s because we either destroy the enemy and his will to fight entirely or the forces we are opposing retire from the battlefield. We did neither in Afghanistan. The operative and most important question is why? Let’s look elsewhere to see if we can see a pattern.

The West is also losing in Ukraine. And if you don’t get that this is a Western proxy war designed to weaken Putin and Russia, well, just stop reading now. Ask yourself this question: Do you really believe that NATO could not beat Russia in Ukraine if it decided to do so? Sure, it would require massive mobilization and effort, supply chains would need WWII scale supersizing etc. but it’s all doable. Ask yourself, why are we not fighting with full might there? Think about this crazy position. NATO keeps claiming that it will work on Ukraine accessing to NATO ONCE THE WAR IS OVER. What????? So only after Ukraine has fought the war NATO is designed to prevent can they then join NATO? That’s insane.

Are you starting to see what’s going on yet? The Western global elite want to be seen as the arbiters of world order and morality, but don’t want to actually do what it takes to win. We do not want to actually have to spend the monies and spill the needed blood to win. 3500 would be the Western losses in Ukraine in the first couple of weeks of such a war. And if we put the needed troops on the ground in Afghanistan, the costs in blood and treasure would have been astronomically higher. Afghanistan cost us 100 bn a year, which is quite affordable to the global elite spending tax payer money of course.

I think that late empires come about due to their pretensions. In the case of the U.S., it’s that we are projecting a ‘rules based liberal order’. For the Brits, it was pursuing their own sense of their invincibility. No loss would dissuade the stout British spirit - until it did…

But neither are true. Which is why wars fought in service to those ideas will never be full out, ‘must win’ wars for the empires, because all know it’s a pretense. And wars that can be lost, will be lost if your enemy just outwaits you. That’s all that happened to the West. We are losing due to our pretensions. We can only fight these ‘luxury wars’ due our massive wealth but ability is not all it takes to win a war. It also takes will. And will is based on belief - what do our global elites in the West believe in? Mostly, they seem about their own comfort and reassurance that their positions and morality are ‘right’. I don’t think they’d sacrifice ANYTHING personally for these outcomes.

In fact, what we see is a global elite that increasingly pays itself more while in govt (for civilians not soldiers), and doles out massive amounts of money to their cronies in the private sector. Did they lose their wealth while soldiers fought and died (on both sides)? What did these wars actually cost them? Nothing and in fact, they gained more power, prestige and wealth over the past 20 years.

So why wouldn’t you want to fight a luxury war if you were them? Well, it turns out that the ‘ruled based liberal order’ is catching up with them. Freedom of speech and free elections are apparently what we recommend to the rest of the world but when it comes to our own nations? They are fine with political persecution and suppression of dissent, no matter the cost. The J6 mythology, COVID, 2020 Election - all glaring examples.

We are now going through the ‘end game’ for the Western global elites. Racking up loss after loss in the real world and now losing control of their own nations and govts simply isn’t acceptable to them. So they focus their evil plots on us now. Go watch Mike Benz on Tucker Carlson for an update on how the West is persecuting us with the same verve they used to reserve for other nations.