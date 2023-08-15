Christopher Rufo used the words I’ve longed to hear for so long, Cultural Revolution a la Mao, in a recent interview. We are at the effect of nothing less than that. I want to confront you about this: Do you understand that the Left has thrown a cultural revolution, and increased the effort by about 100x in the ‘70s and forward as the last holdout Marxists finally gave up on the failed idea of communism?

It’s not a question intended to antagonize you, but if my experience is indicative, some of you will not want to see this. I won’t argue it directly, other than to say that all the ‘new ideas’ which spring up around us emanate from a Marcusian/Foucaultian/Bellian/Butlerian/Crenshawian/Freirian POV that is best described as poststructuralist, postmodernist, crit theory infused neo-Marxism.

Let me guess, you never saw that on the ballot, did ya? Caveat before I dive in further. I’m an autodidact, and sometimes wrong in small ways, hopefully rarely large. But I’m always open to correction from folks better informed on the political philosophy aspect than I am. That said, my approach in this blog and on my Rumble channel is to clarify the mess, and the misunderstandings that undergird the Right’s utter failure to defend or conserve our great nation and American society.

Consider that my construction ‘Marcusian/Foucaultian/Bell/Butlerian/Crenshawian/Freirian is merely a tiny sample of the thinkers of the Left who fought and won this revolution in its first and most important target, the academy (university/education system etc.). Could you ID the ideas of each of them, and analyze and relate their politico-social theories to each other? This is by design, as one of the many defenses the Left erects is obscurantism, which also has the benefit of employing many utterly useless academics/activists at very nice pay. No longer are we tolerating these louts making next to nothing but barely working, nope, these days they make a mint in the propaganda mills.

Is it an accident that education and it’s related non-profits are where radical Leftist activists go to work? That all of them benefit from govt funding in direct funding, subsidies and grants etc., isn’t coincidental, and in fact 90% of govt employees are something other than conservative. 23 million of them. Ever notice that 30-35% or so floor that Dems always can count on with any issue, no matter what? Let’s do some math - wait, it’s just arithmetic: 23million x 90% =20.7million. Imagine each have just one dependent who will vote with them 70% of the time. That’s 14.49. That’s 35 million or so people who are aligned with the left on the govt teat. Unions hold the most power in govt today vs. the private sector, public sector unions are their ‘safe space’ for them. This is a space of almost total control for Leftists. And of course they control the arts, news media and all entertainment.

So, that’s part of what we are up against - the part they can always count on. The part the educates all the other parts. They are operating in an advanced state now, much larger scale and much more coherent post 8 years of Obama’s ‘organizing’. Consider that one of the biggest contributions Obama made to keeping radicals in govt is that he reclassified thousands of jobs that used to be appointments to ‘civil service’ jobs so they aren’t fireable. This took almost his entire 8 years, it was finally completed after Trump’s election. Their dark money and other funding, and nonprofits/NGOs are all aligned. Their messaging is coherent across all major issues and it’s being pressed forward relentlessly. This all happened under Obama. The old guard like Hillary and Biden sold out as they are mere throne sniffers at heart who both know they are not worthy of such power, their machines are now Obama machines or don’t exist anymore.

I remember reading Alan Bloom’s The Closing of the American mind in like ‘89? He previewed all that was to come, the insanity and inanity and revolutionary fervor of the Left was readily visible on campus by then. In a sense, he was merely commenting on what Joe McCarthy sounded the alarm on in the ‘50s. Pro Tip: If you are triggered by my mention of that great patriot, Joe McCarthy, do yourself a favor. Slow down and ask yourself what you know about him? Every single person on his list was a commie or a KGB agent - most do not know this. M. Stanton Evans wrote an excellent book on the subject called Blacklisted by History, and in it you’ll discover that making the world hate McCarthy was part of how the Left wrote the communist revolutionaries out of our 20th century history here in the U.S. Even though there was immense penetration and a lot of action. You’ve been told all of that is ‘the Red Scare’ or ‘Red Baiting’.

But in fact we lost the battle 70-80 years ago when we stopped treating these actually revolutionary ideas as the seditious and treasonous forces they actually are.

The subversion of our society is so deep, most on the Right don’t even know we are in the midst of a cultural revolution and that the Left has decisively won it. Our reaction is predictable backlash. Already, across the country, for example, leftists are revising school board voting rules, putting together candidates, getting lots of money and they will push back the many ‘mama bears’ who’ve gotten on school boards. The idea that we are going to take over this nation by winning a few school board seats temporarily - and mark my words, many of these gains will be pushed back - is just unserious.

First we need to get our thinking right. We have been the victims of Marxist subversion and a neo-Marxist cultural revolution. We have lost, they have run the table by capturing almost all the institutions of our society. That’s what they call a “SitRep” in military speak, a situation report. Without a good sitrep, one cannot make any reasonable plan to do anything. Ask yourself, do you agree with my sitrep? If so, are you as panicked as I am that you’ll be in a detention camp within 10 years?

Now what? Easy, counter-revolution to take all those institutions back. You ready? Okay, go!