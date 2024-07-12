Join my new War for the West subscriber chat!
Let's talk, k?
Today I’m announcing a brand new addition to my Substack publication: War for the West subscriber chat.
Only subscribers can participate, and I have to say that I’m pretty excited to hear from you. Feedback, argument, criticism, questions or just conversation are welcome.
How to get started
Get the Substack app by clicking this link or the button below. New chat threads won’t be sent sent via email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens. You can also access chat on the web.
Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.
That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.