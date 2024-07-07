It's Possible The 2024 POTUS Election Will Trigger Civil War
Trump is very likely to win this election, regardless who runs against him and this will trigger severe militancy and disorder from the left to prevent him from taking office.
The Civil War movie reflects more about the sensibilities of today’s creative elite than anything else, so my article is not based on its careless speculations and ridiculous scenarios. It’s not just the Right saying this, here’s a response from Jacobin making clear that the movie was intentionally fatuous and timid. But I loved the idea of gaming out how a crisis could emerge and how states would play a major role in how it all played out.
Let me begin by laying out the scenario that I believe can lead us to some kind of civil war:
The Pre-Conditioning: The unprecedented number of false and hyperbolic threat narratives about Donald Trump, which are amplified and reinforced to a very committed base nonstop, is nothing short of intentional brainwashing. TDS isn’t the fault of the sufferer, it’s the politicians and media that program them nonstop. They literally claim he’s a fascist, he’s Hitler - not figuratively. They accuse him of the wildest crimes and scream nonstop how he must be stopped, how even keeping a man with mid to late stage dementia in office is worth it to stop Trump from winning. Consider just how much action this moral hectoring justifies?
Many already are fine with the media abusing its power, and the Biden DoJ along with other courts. I see the gloating and cheering and utter lack of concern for the abuses of power ongoing. The Governor of New York state literally came out and re-assured business leaders in NY that she wasn’t coming after them for the types of things that Trump is being prosecuted for, it’s only Trump that will be treated this way. Any leftist reading this will want to draw equivalency to the threat narratives peddled by the Right, don’t bother, deep down you know that you’d be lying. It’s taken us 40 years to reclaim a valid anti-Marxist stance that was blotted out by Leftist memes like “the Red Scare” and “Red Baiting” and “McCarthyism”. We had no narrative control for a very long time in our media and have never, ever said the things about Dem presidents that Trump is being constantly accused of. ‘The end of Democracy’ - this is not true, and is wildly irresponsible. What would you justify doing to save Democracy from Donald Trump?
The Organization: The Dem/Left is already organized for large scale violence on the streets of the U.S.. Note the map below and the number of organized protests and riots there were. The orange dots are riots. See how many were not in major metro areas? Do you see how well organized all this had to have been? And then, according the Time Magazine article on the ‘fortification of the 2020 election’, the admitted they got Antifa and BLM to stand down for the election cuz it was hurting the Dems.
Fyi, if a series of protests and riots could be seen as an insurrection, would the above not provide a great example of what it might look like?
I do not believe the Dem/Left will accept Trump taking power if he wins the election. Note the following actions already under way:
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact - While it’s short of 270 electoral votes for it to be executed this election, be clear, but they are not far off. National Popular Vote has been enacted by 16 states and the District of Columbia, including 4 small states (DE, HI, RI, VT), 9 medium-sized states (CO, CT, MD, MA, MN, NJ, NM, OR, WA), and 3 big states (CA, IL, NY). These jurisdictions have 205 of the 270 electoral votes needed to activate the law. The bill has also passed one legislative chamber in 8 states with 78 electoral votes (AR, AZ, ME, MI, NC, NV, OK, VA), including the Republican-controlled Arizona House and Oklahoma Senate. It has passed both houses of Maine and Nevada at various times, and is endorsed by 3,705 state legislators.
This is clearly a Blue state phenomenon. It signals the willingness of the states to subvert the electoral college and electoral process.
They are already talking about having state electors change their electoral college vote if Biden wins, to another Dem candidate. AFTER the election. They realize this would be illegal in some states, and they don’t care. https://thehill.com/opinion/4755065-biden-replacement-debate/
Democrats were already discussing ‘not accepting the election results’ if SCOTUS didn’t rule in their favor. https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/02/democrats-congress-trump-january-6/677545/
Consider that during the transition period after election day and before January 20th, the Democrats will still hold all Fed govt institutional power. Here’s the scenarios that I think we’ll face during that period of time if Trump wins:
Dems will be fighting in court in every swing state over the ballot count and every other aspect of those election results.
BLM, Antifa and others will be out on the streets, en masse. They will be scaring judges and electors, intentionally. This will get violent because this time, they will meet more Right wingers on the streets who will oppose them.
States courts and legislatures will be where most of the action happens. Republican states vs. Democrat states. What if they just change their electors, which I noted above they are already willing to do?
This is a very dangerous time for our country, do not kid yourself. We are on a hair-trigger for civil unrest.
As usual the Left organizes and acts while the Right talks… perhaps fundraises.
When these demons say ‘trump is a threat to the rule of law, and Democracy’, what the demons mean is that they will refuse to recognize the outcome.
Yeah, war is going to be the result.