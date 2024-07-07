The Pre-Conditioning: The unprecedented number of false and hyperbolic threat narratives about Donald Trump, which are amplified and reinforced to a very committed base nonstop, is nothing short of intentional brainwashing. TDS isn’t the fault of the sufferer, it’s the politicians and media that program them nonstop. They literally claim he’s a fascist, he’s Hitler - not figuratively. They accuse him of the wildest crimes and scream nonstop how he must be stopped, how even keeping a man with mid to late stage dementia in office is worth it to stop Trump from winning. Consider just how much action this moral hectoring justifies?

Many already are fine with the media abusing its power, and the Biden DoJ along with other courts. I see the gloating and cheering and utter lack of concern for the abuses of power ongoing. The Governor of New York state literally came out and re-assured business leaders in NY that she wasn’t coming after them for the types of things that Trump is being prosecuted for, it’s only Trump that will be treated this way. Any leftist reading this will want to draw equivalency to the threat narratives peddled by the Right, don’t bother, deep down you know that you’d be lying. It’s taken us 40 years to reclaim a valid anti-Marxist stance that was blotted out by Leftist memes like “the Red Scare” and “Red Baiting” and “McCarthyism”. We had no narrative control for a very long time in our media and have never, ever said the things about Dem presidents that Trump is being constantly accused of. ‘The end of Democracy’ - this is not true, and is wildly irresponsible. What would you justify doing to save Democracy from Donald Trump?